Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 2

Will Max Meyer strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Kyle Freeland exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 2, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies

Max Meyer (Marlins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 6.3 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances Kyle Freeland (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers