MLB
Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 2
Will Max Meyer strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Kyle Freeland exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 2, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies
- Max Meyer (Marlins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
- Kyle Freeland (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers
- Shane Drohan (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -178, Under +144) | 2026 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
- Andrew Abbott (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances