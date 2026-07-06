Spain vs. Portugal World Cup Predictions, Best Bets, Picks and Props for Today (July 6)

Portugal vs Spain Picks in Summary

Dani Olmo 1+ Shot on Target (-145)

The Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup continues today, with Spain battling Portugal at 3 p.m. ET

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

Spain vs Portugal Prediction World Cup Today

Assuming Dani Olmo starts, my favorite bet for this match is Olmo to place at least one shot on target.

Olmo is not a lock to be in the starting XI, but he's started two of the past three matches. His activity level has increased over the past three contests, with Olmo taking six total shots in that time, although none of them have been on target. He had two and three shots in his two starts in that stretch, and while Portugal are a difficult matchup, Portugal just allowed six shots on target to Croatia, a side with a lot less attacking talent than Spain has.

There's also a chance Spain doesn't funnel quite as many attacks as usual through Lamine Yamal as Yamal has a very tough battle against Portgal left-back Nuno Mendes -- something that could lead to more opportunities for Olmo.

Plus, FanDuel's Super Sub feature can help us out. If Olmo starts and is taken off the pitch in regulation, this bet will carry over to his sub.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans have advanced to the Round of 16. They face Belgium in Seattle at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, July 6.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +185 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by Argentina at +410 and Spain at +650.

Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.