Tigers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 17

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the Detroit Tigers face the Pittsburgh Pirates.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Tigers vs Pirates Game Info

Detroit Tigers (60-64) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (61-65)

Date: Monday, August 17, 2026

Monday, August 17, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN

Tigers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-118) | PIT: (+100)

DET: (-118) | PIT: (+100) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+138) | PIT: +1.5 (-166)

DET: -1.5 (+138) | PIT: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tigers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Tigers) - 7-8, 4.26 ERA vs Carmen Mlodzinski (Pirates) - 6-5, 3.79 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Framber Valdez (7-8) against the Pirates and Carmen Mlodzinski (6-5). Valdez's team is 10-13-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Valdez's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-8. The Pirates are 6-5-0 against the spread when Mlodzinski starts. The Pirates are 4-3 in Mlodzinski's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Tigers vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (50%)

Tigers vs Pirates Moneyline

Detroit is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +100 underdog at home.

Tigers vs Pirates Spread

The Tigers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Pirates. The Tigers are +138 to cover the spread, while the Pirates are -166.

Tigers vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for Tigers-Pirates on Aug. 17 is 8. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

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Tigers vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in 69 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (53.6%) in those games.

Detroit has a record of 31-26 when favored by -118 or more this year.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 54 of 122 chances this season.

In 122 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 63-59-0 against the spread.

The Pirates have compiled a 24-32 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.9% of those games).

Pittsburgh has a record of 17-25 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer (40.5%).

The Pirates have played in 124 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-51-3).

The Pirates have put together a 61-63-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49.2% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has an OPS of .805, fueled by an OBP of .386 to go with a slugging percentage of .418. He has a .281 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 23rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 81st in slugging.

Dillon Dingler leads Detroit in total hits (114) this season while batting .259 with 52 extra-base hits. He's slugging .499 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 67th, his on-base percentage 87th, and his slugging percentage 15th.

Spencer Torkelson has collected 97 base hits, an OBP of .318 and a slugging percentage of .419 this season.

Colt Keith has nine home runs, 32 RBI and a batting average of .269 this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds a has .375 on-base percentage to lead the Pirates. He's batting .264 while slugging .435.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 56th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.

Brandon Lowe leads his team with 117 hits. He has a batting average of .252 while slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 77th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Nick Gonzales has put up a slugging percentage of .399, a team-best for the Pirates.

Spencer Horwitz is hitting .260 with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 44 walks.

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