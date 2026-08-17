Cubs vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 17

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Monday includes the Chicago Cubs taking on the Chicago White Sox.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Cubs vs White Sox Game Info

Chicago Cubs (72-53) vs. Chicago White Sox (65-58)

Date: Monday, August 17, 2026

Monday, August 17, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and CHSN

Cubs vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-162) | CHW: (+136)

CHC: (-162) | CHW: (+136) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+128) | CHW: +1.5 (-154)

CHC: -1.5 (+128) | CHW: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cubs vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 8-9, 3.74 ERA vs Luis Castillo (White Sox) - 4-9, 4.96 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Shota Imanaga (8-9) to the mound, while Luis Castillo (4-9) will take the ball for the White Sox. When Imanaga starts, his team is 9-14-0 against the spread this season. Imanaga's team is 10-10 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The White Sox have a 7-12-0 record against the spread in Castillo's starts. The White Sox have a 2-5 record in Castillo's seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (60%)

Cubs vs White Sox Moneyline

The Cubs vs White Sox moneyline has the Cubs as a -162 favorite, while the White Sox are a +136 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs White Sox Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Cubs are +128 to cover, while the White Sox are -154 to cover.

The over/under for the Cubs versus White Sox game on Aug. 17 has been set at 8.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in 46, or 57.5%, of the 80 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season, the Cubs have come away with a win 14 times in 22 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 or better on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 65 of their 120 games with a total this season.

In 120 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 60-60-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have won 45 of the 91 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (49.5%).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, the White Sox have a record of 7-12 (36.8%).

The White Sox have played in 120 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-52-1).

The White Sox have a 71-49-0 record ATS this season (covering 59.2% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 131 hits and an OBP of .374 to go with a slugging percentage of .533. All three of those stats are tops among Chicago hitters this season. He has a .276 batting average, as well.

He ranks 31st in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Alex Bregman is hitting .251 with 23 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 62 walks. He's slugging .402 with an on-base percentage of .343.

He ranks 79th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging in MLB.

Nico Hoerner has collected 126 base hits, an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .361 this season.

Seiya Suzuki has been key for Chicago with 111 hits, an OBP of .362 plus a slugging percentage of .486.

Suzuki takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has 28 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 68 walks while hitting .239. He's slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, he is 105th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Vargas hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .318 with two doubles, four home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Chase Meidroth's .416 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .278 with an on-base percentage of .354.

He ranks 27th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Munetaka Murakami has 74 hits with a .368 on-base percentage, leading the White Sox in both statistics.

Sam Antonacci has 18 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 29 walks while batting .275.

Cubs vs White Sox Head to Head

5/17/2026: 9-8 CHW (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-8 CHW (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/16/2026: 8-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/15/2026: 10-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/27/2025: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/26/2025: 6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/25/2025: 12-5 CHW (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

12-5 CHW (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 5/18/2025: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/17/2025: 7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 5/16/2025: 13-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

13-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/10/2024: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

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