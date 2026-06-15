US Open Longshot Picks: 3 Sleepers Who Could Win This Week

US Open Sleepers at a Glance

Russell Henley to Win (+3500)

Patrick Cantlay to Win (+4500)

Sepp Straka to Win (+10000)

It's US Open week! This year's third major takes place June 18-21 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in New York.

Via the US Open odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which betting longshot picks should be on your radar ahead of Thursday's opening round?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

US Open Sleepers: Long Shot Picks for This Week

Henley is one of the best course-fit sleepers in the field. He leads the PGA Tour in driving accuracy and remains one of the game's most reliable iron players, a combination that becomes extremely valuable on a firm, demanding U.S. Open setup.

Henley already owns two top-10 finishes in his last two US Opens and arrives in strong form after winning two events ago. If Shinnecock becomes a survival test, which seems likely, Henley has the patience and consistency to hang around all four days.

Patrick Cantlay is flying under the radar this week despite a long history of success in difficult U.S. Open conditions, including four straight top-15 US Open finishes -- including a T3 in 2024 -- prior to missing the cut last year.

His methodical style is often rewarded on demanding setups, and it's expected to be a very tough Shinnecock Hills setup this week.

Cantlay also arrives in good form, finishing in the top 12 in four of his last six events, including a T12 at the Masters

For a loooongshot, Sepp Straka doesn't receive the attention of the game's biggest names, but his statistical profile fits this course extremely well.

He is one of the PGA Tour's strongest approach players and has become much more consistent in major championships over the past two seasons. Straka has multiple PGA Tour victories and continues to gain strokes tee-to-green against elite fields.

If his putter cooperates, he has the all-around game to contend into Sunday.

Golf Betting FAQ

What does it mean to bet on a golfer to win outright?

An outright winner bet — sometimes called a "to win" bet — is a wager on a specific golfer to finish first in the tournament. Because golf fields typically range from 70 to 156 players, winning outright is difficult, which is why odds for most players are expressed as large positive numbers (e.g., +1200 or +5000). A $100 wager on a +1200 golfer would return $1,200 in profit if that player wins.

What is a Top 5, Top 10, or Top 20 finish bet?

Finish position bets let you wager on a golfer to finish within a specified range on the final leaderboard, regardless of whether they win. A Top 10 bet pays out if the player finishes anywhere from first through 10th place. Odds are naturally shorter than outright markets to reflect the higher likelihood of success — a player might be +1200 to win but only +200 to finish Top 10.

How does a make/miss the cut bet work?

Most professional golf tournaments feature a 36-hole cut, trimming the field halfway through the tourney; the exact number of golfers who make the cut varies by event. A make/miss the cut bet is a simple two-way wager on whether a specific golfer will survive that cut and play the weekend.

What is a head-to-head matchup bet in golf?

A head-to-head matchup bet pairs two golfers against each other for the full tournament or for a single round, with the bet paying out based on which player finishes higher on the leaderboard.

What is a first-round leader bet?

A first-round leader bet is a wager on which golfer will post the lowest score in the first round (usually on Thursday). First-round leader bets tend to carry large odds given the size of the field and the variance of one-day results.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.