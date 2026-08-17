Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 17
Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.
Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dodgers vs Rockies Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (74-51) vs. Colorado Rockies (50-74)
- Date: Monday, August 17, 2026
- Time: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: Rockies.TV and SportsNet LA
Dodgers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: LAD: (-255) | COL: (+210)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-156) | COL: +1.5 (+130)
- Total: 11 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Dodgers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell (Dodgers) - 0-1, 5.00 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Rockies) - 12-5, 4.43 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Blake Snell (0-1) to the mound, while Tomoyuki Sugano (12-5) will get the nod for the Rockies. Snell has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Snell's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rockies have a 14-6-0 record against the spread in Sugano's starts. The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline in 20 of Sugano's starts this season, and they went 13-7 in those matchups.
Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Dodgers win (73.6%)
Dodgers vs Rockies Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Dodgers, Colorado is the underdog at +210, and Los Angeles is -255 playing on the road.
Dodgers vs Rockies Spread
- The Rockies are +1.5 on the spread (+130 to cover), and Los Angeles is -156 to cover the runline.
Dodgers vs Rockies Over/Under
- Dodgers versus Rockies on Aug. 17 has an over/under of 11 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.
Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!
Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have won in 72, or 60.5%, of the 119 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This year Los Angeles has won 14 of 21 games when listed as at least -255 on the moneyline.
- The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 58 of their 124 opportunities.
- The Dodgers are 51-73-0 against the spread in their 124 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Rockies have won 40.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (47-70).
- Colorado has a 5-8 record (winning just 38.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +210 or longer.
- The Rockies have played in 121 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-59-3).
- The Rockies have put together a 65-56-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.7% of the time).
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.388) and total hits (128) this season. He's batting .289 batting average while slugging .540.
- He is 13th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging among all qualifying batters in MLB.
- Ohtani hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.
- Andy Pages is hitting .270 with 24 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 44 walks, while slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .336.
- He ranks 45th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging among qualified batters.
- Freddie Freeman has hit 15 homers with a team-high .461 SLG this season.
- Kyle Tucker has 11 home runs, 54 RBI and a batting average of .232 this season.
Rockies Player Leaders
- Jake McCarthy is batting .296 with 25 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .495 with an on-base percentage of .335.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage is 67th, and he is 17th in slugging.
- TJ Rumfield leads his team with a .371 OBP, and has a club-high .448 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .291.
- Including all qualifying players, he ranks 12th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage.
- Hunter Goodman is leading the Rockies with 104 hits.
- Willi Castro is batting .262 with 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 35 walks.
Dodgers vs Rockies Head to Head
- 7/8/2026: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)
- 7/7/2026: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)
- 7/6/2026: 8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)
- 5/27/2026: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -420, Underdog Moneyline: +330)
- 5/26/2026: 15-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 5/25/2026: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)
- 4/20/2026: 12-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 4/19/2026: 9-6 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 4/18/2026: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)
- 4/17/2026: 7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)
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