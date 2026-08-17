Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 17

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Rockies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (74-51) vs. Colorado Rockies (50-74)

Date: Monday, August 17, 2026

Monday, August 17, 2026 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-255) | COL: (+210)

LAD: (-255) | COL: (+210) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-156) | COL: +1.5 (+130)

LAD: -1.5 (-156) | COL: +1.5 (+130) Total: 11 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Dodgers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell (Dodgers) - 0-1, 5.00 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Rockies) - 12-5, 4.43 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Blake Snell (0-1) to the mound, while Tomoyuki Sugano (12-5) will get the nod for the Rockies. Snell has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Snell's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rockies have a 14-6-0 record against the spread in Sugano's starts. The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline in 20 of Sugano's starts this season, and they went 13-7 in those matchups.

Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (73.6%)

Dodgers vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Dodgers, Colorado is the underdog at +210, and Los Angeles is -255 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the spread (+130 to cover), and Los Angeles is -156 to cover the runline.

Dodgers vs Rockies Over/Under

Dodgers versus Rockies on Aug. 17 has an over/under of 11 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 72, or 60.5%, of the 119 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Los Angeles has won 14 of 21 games when listed as at least -255 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 58 of their 124 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 51-73-0 against the spread in their 124 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have won 40.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (47-70).

Colorado has a 5-8 record (winning just 38.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +210 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 121 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-59-3).

The Rockies have put together a 65-56-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.7% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.388) and total hits (128) this season. He's batting .289 batting average while slugging .540.

He is 13th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Ohtani hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Andy Pages is hitting .270 with 24 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 44 walks, while slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .336.

He ranks 45th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging among qualified batters.

Freddie Freeman has hit 15 homers with a team-high .461 SLG this season.

Kyle Tucker has 11 home runs, 54 RBI and a batting average of .232 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Jake McCarthy is batting .296 with 25 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .495 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage is 67th, and he is 17th in slugging.

TJ Rumfield leads his team with a .371 OBP, and has a club-high .448 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .291.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 12th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage.

Hunter Goodman is leading the Rockies with 104 hits.

Willi Castro is batting .262 with 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 35 walks.

Dodgers vs Rockies Head to Head

7/8/2026: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 7/7/2026: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 7/6/2026: 8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 5/27/2026: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -420, Underdog Moneyline: +330)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -420, Underdog Moneyline: +330) 5/26/2026: 15-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

15-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 5/25/2026: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265) 4/20/2026: 12-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

12-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 4/19/2026: 9-6 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

9-6 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/18/2026: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/17/2026: 7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

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