Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 17

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Boston Red Sox will face the Arizona Diamondbacks in MLB action on Monday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Boston Red Sox (66-58) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (66-59)

Date: Monday, August 17, 2026

Monday, August 17, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and Dbacks.TV

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-144) | ARI: (+122)

BOS: (-144) | ARI: (+122) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+132) | ARI: +1.5 (-160)

BOS: -1.5 (+132) | ARI: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Red Sox) vs Mitch Bratt (Diamondbacks) - 1-1, 0.00 ERA

Bratt (1-1) gets the start for the Diamondbacks. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Red Sox. The Diamondbacks are 4-3-0 ATS in Bratt's seven starts with a set spread. The Diamondbacks have a 4-1 record in Bratt's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (66.3%)

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while Boston is a -144 favorite at home.

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Red Sox are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Diamondbacks. The Red Sox are +132 to cover the spread, while the Diamondbacks are -160.

The Red Sox-Diamondbacks contest on Aug. 17 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in 43, or 51.8%, of the 83 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Boston has won 14 of 28 games when listed as at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in 54 of their 122 opportunities.

The Red Sox have an against the spread record of 59-63-0 in 122 games with a line this season.

The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline underdog 69 total times this season. They've gone 32-37 in those games.

Arizona has a 14-14 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 124 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 52 of those games (52-68-4).

The Diamondbacks are 67-57-0 ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu is batting .257 with 27 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 55 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .335 and a slugging percentage of .473.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 71st in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Ceddanne Rafaela has an OPS of .785, fueled by an OBP of .323 and a team-best slugging percentage of .463 this season. He's batting .285.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

Willson Contreras leads his team in OBP (.389) and total hits (108) this season.

Caleb Durbin is batting .252 with a .322 OBP and 60 RBI for Boston this season.

Durbin heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a home run, two walks and six RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has racked up 113 hits, a team-high for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .248 and slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 87th, his on-base percentage is 50th, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Carroll takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is batting .289 with four doubles, three triples, two home runs, five walks and four RBIs.

Ketel Marte is slugging .446 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .249 with an on-base percentage of .314.

His batting average ranks 83rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 103rd, and he is 53rd in slugging.

Geraldo Perdomo is batting .247 with 16 doubles, six triples, nine home runs and 73 walks.

Gabriel Moreno has a .385 OBP to pace his team.

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