Royals vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 17

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Monday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Athletics.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Royals vs Athletics Game Info

Kansas City Royals (51-74) vs. Athletics (49-75)

Date: Monday, August 17, 2026

Monday, August 17, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and NBCS-CA

Royals vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-180) | OAK: (+152)

KC: (-180) | OAK: (+152) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+106) | OAK: +1.5 (-128)

KC: -1.5 (+106) | OAK: +1.5 (-128) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Royals vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha (Royals) - 5-8, 3.46 ERA vs Mason Barnett (Athletics) - 1-3, 6.16 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Royals will send Michael Wacha (5-8) to the mound, while Mason Barnett (1-3) will take the ball for the Athletics. Wacha and his team have a record of 11-11-0 against the spread when he starts. Wacha's team has a record of 4-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Athletics have a 2-1-0 ATS record in Barnett's three starts that had a set spread. The Athletics were the moneyline underdog for three Barnett starts this season -- they lost every game.

Royals vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (54.4%)

Royals vs Athletics Moneyline

The Royals vs Athletics moneyline has the Royals as a -180 favorite, while the Athletics are a +152 underdog on the road.

Royals vs Athletics Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Royals are +106 to cover, while the Athletics are -128 to cover.

Royals vs Athletics Over/Under

Royals versus Athletics on Aug. 17 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over +102 and the under set at -124.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Royals have been victorious in 19, or 54.3%, of the 35 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

The Royals have been listed as a favorite of -180 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Royals and their opponents have hit the over in 56 of their 120 games with a total this season.

The Royals are 59-61-0 against the spread in their 120 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have gone 33-54 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.9% of those games).

The Athletics have a record of 4-12 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer (25%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to go over the total 62 times this season for a 62-60-2 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have collected a 57-67-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has an OPS of .802, fueled by an OBP of .354 to go with a slugging percentage of .448. He has a .282 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 50th in slugging.

Jac Caglianone leads Kansas City in total hits (113) this season while batting .272 with 45 extra-base hits. He's slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He ranks 41st in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging in MLB.

Carter Jensen has 89 hits this season and has a slash line of .219/.298/.401.

Michael Massey is batting .271 with a .301 OBP and 42 RBI for Kansas City this season.

Massey brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .438 with two home runs and three RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jeff McNeil is hitting .259 with 15 doubles, five home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .348 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Jacob Wilson is batting .266 with 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .298.

Zack Gelof has 12 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 17 walks while batting .276.

Lawrence Butler has 13 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 42 walks while batting .208.

Royals vs Athletics Head to Head

4/30/2026: 6-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/29/2026: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/28/2026: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/28/2025: 9-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

9-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/27/2025: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/26/2025: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/15/2025: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/14/2025: 4-0 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-0 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/13/2025: 6-4 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-4 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/20/2024: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

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