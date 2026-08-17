Braves vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 17

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the Atlanta Braves taking on the Minnesota Twins.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game.

Braves vs Twins Game Info

Atlanta Braves (74-50) vs. Minnesota Twins (60-65)

Date: Monday, August 17, 2026

Monday, August 17, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and BravesVsn

Braves vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-122) | MIN: (+104)

ATL: (-122) | MIN: (+104) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+134) | MIN: +1.5 (-162)

ATL: -1.5 (+134) | MIN: +1.5 (-162) Total: 9 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Braves vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez (Braves) - 8-6, 2.96 ERA vs Bailey Ober (Twins) - 7-4, 4.64 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Martin Perez (8-6) to the mound, while Bailey Ober (7-4) will answer the bell for the Twins. Pérez's team is 11-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Perez's team has been victorious in 69.2% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 9-4. The Twins have an 11-7-0 record against the spread in Ober's starts. The Twins have been the moneyline underdog in 12 of Ober's starts this season, and they went 8-4 in those matchups.

Braves vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (56.2%)

Braves vs Twins Moneyline

Minnesota is a +104 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -122 favorite on the road.

Braves vs Twins Spread

The Twins are +1.5 on the run line against the Braves. The Twins are -162 to cover, and the Braves are +134.

Braves vs Twins Over/Under

The Braves-Twins contest on Aug. 17 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -104 and the under at -118.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Twins Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 59 wins in the 90 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 46-24 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -122 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 56 of their 120 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Braves are 64-56-0 against the spread in their 120 games that had a posted line this season.

The Twins have won 34 of the 76 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (44.7%).

Minnesota is 30-36 (winning 45.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

The Twins have played in 123 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-52-3).

The Twins have covered 54.5% of their games this season, going 67-56-0 ATS.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 127 hits, batting .264 this season with 66 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .340 and a slugging percentage of .551.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is second in slugging.

Olson has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Ozzie Albies is batting .251 with 22 doubles, 20 home runs and 38 walks, while slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 79th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Michael Harris II has an OPS of .798, fueled by an OBP of .316 and a team-best slugging percentage of .482 this season.

Drake Baldwin has 108 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .359.

Baldwin brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Brooks Lee is batting .245 with 19 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 119th, and he is 71st in slugging.

Josh Bell leads his team with a .420 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .253 with an on-base percentage of .315.

He is 75th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Kody Clemens is leading the Twins with 92 hits.

Luke Keaschall's .362 OBP paces his team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!