US Open First Round Leader Picks: 4 Predictions and Best Bets for Round 1

US Open FRL Picks at a Glance

Cameron Young (+3500)

Matt Fitzpatrick (+3500)

Si Woo Kim (+4500)

Hideki Matsuyama (+6000)

The US Open starts Thursday.

Via the US Open odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, who are the best First Round Leader bets ahead of Thursday's opening round?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

US Open First Round Leader Predictions, Picks

Full first round leader odds for the US Open.

Young is built for first-round leader markets because he combines elite length with aggressive scoring. He enters Shinnecock with two wins and six top-10 finishes this season. His driving metrics are among the best on Tour, a major advantage on a course where distance can create shorter approach shots into tricky greens.

He also ranks near the top of the PGA Tour in Round 1 scoring, averaging 70.00 in opening rounds this season. Playing a U.S. Open in his home state adds another layer of comfort and familiarity.

Fitzpatrick's game is almost tailor-made for a U.S. Open setup. He combines accuracy, strong approach play, and one of the better short games among the elite players -- all critical traits at Shinnecock where missed greens are inevitable.

He has already proven he can win this championship and arrives in excellent form, finishing runner-up at The Players Championship earlier this season and then ripping off three wins (one of which was a team event). A week ago, he placed second at the RBC Canadian Open.

Kim is one of my favorite value FRL plays because his opening-round performance is often better than his four-round finishing position. He possesses the type of streaky iron game that can produce a 65 or 66 out of nowhere.

The key is that Shinnecock rewards elite ball-striking more than pure putting. When Kim gains strokes on approach, he can pile up birdies quickly, making him much more dangerous in a one-round market than in a full-tourney bet.

Matsuyama currently leads the PGA Tour in Round 1 scoring average at 69.80.

His elite iron play is particularly attractive at Shinnecock, where approach shots and proximity control will determine who creates birdie chances. Matsuyama's ball-striking allows him to contend even when putting conditions become difficult, which is often the case in U.S. Opens.

US Open longshot picks to target this week.

Golf Betting FAQ

What does it mean to bet on a golfer to win outright?

An outright winner bet — sometimes called a "to win" bet — is a wager on a specific golfer to finish first in the tournament. Because golf fields typically range from 70 to 156 players, winning outright is difficult, which is why odds for most players are expressed as large positive numbers (e.g., +1200 or +5000). A $100 wager on a +1200 golfer would return $1,200 in profit if that player wins.

What is a Top 5, Top 10, or Top 20 finish bet?

Finish position bets let you wager on a golfer to finish within a specified range on the final leaderboard, regardless of whether they win. A Top 10 bet pays out if the player finishes anywhere from first through 10th place. Odds are naturally shorter than outright markets to reflect the higher likelihood of success — a player might be +1200 to win but only +200 to finish Top 10.

How does a make/miss the cut bet work?

Most professional golf tournaments feature a 36-hole cut, trimming the field halfway through the tourney; the exact number of golfers who make the cut varies by event. A make/miss the cut bet is a simple two-way wager on whether a specific golfer will survive that cut and play the weekend.

What is a head-to-head matchup bet in golf?

A head-to-head matchup bet pairs two golfers against each other for the full tournament or for a single round, with the bet paying out based on which player finishes higher on the leaderboard.

What is a first-round leader bet?

A first-round leader bet is a wager on which golfer will post the lowest score in the first round (usually on Thursday). First-round leader bets tend to carry large odds given the size of the field and the variance of one-day results.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.