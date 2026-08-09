Mariners vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 9
Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.
Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Tampa Bay Rays.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mariners vs Rays Game Info
- Seattle Mariners (56-62) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (70-46)
- Date: Sunday, August 9, 2026
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: Mariners.TV and Rays.TV
Mariners vs Rays Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: SEA: (-136) | TB: (+126)
- Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+162) | TB: +1.5 (-196)
- Total: 7 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Mariners vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 6-6, 3.33 ERA vs Ian Seymour (Rays) - 8-3, 4.27 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Emerson Hancock (6-6) to the mound, while Ian Seymour (8-3) will take the ball for the Rays. Hancock and his team have a record of 7-14-0 against the spread when he starts. Hancock's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-8). The Rays have a 6-1-0 record against the spread in Seymour's starts. The Rays were the moneyline underdog for one Seymour start this season -- they won.
Mariners vs Rays Moneyline
- Tampa Bay is a +126 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -136 favorite at home.
Mariners vs Rays Spread
- The Mariners are hosting the Rays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mariners are +162 to cover the runline, with the Rays being -196.
Mariners vs Rays Over/Under
- A total of 7 runs has been set for the Mariners-Rays contest on Aug. 9, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.
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Mariners vs Rays Betting Trends
- The Mariners have been favorites in 98 games this season and have come away with the win 49 times (50%) in those contests.
- This year Seattle has won 32 of 53 games when listed as at least -136 on the moneyline.
- The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 57 of their 117 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Mariners have an against the spread mark of 41-76-0 in 117 games with a line this season.
- The Rays have won 18 of the 36 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (50%).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Tampa Bay has a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of its games).
- The Rays have played in 114 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-61-2).
- The Rays have covered 57.9% of their games this season, going 66-48-0 ATS.
Mariners Player Leaders
- Randy Arozarena leads Seattle with 113 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .447. He's batting .279 with an on-base percentage of .372.
- Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 51st in slugging.
- Josh Naylor is batting .262 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 37 walks, while slugging .372 with an on-base percentage of .326.
- His batting average ranks 62nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 82nd, and his slugging percentage 122nd.
- Julio Rodriguez has 109 hits this season and has a slash line of .260/.323/.427.
- Rodriguez takes an eight-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is batting .289 with two home runs, five walks and five RBIs.
- Cole Young has an OPS of .731, fueled by an OBP of .322 and a team-best slugging percentage of .409 this season.
- Young has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .118 with three walks.
Rays Player Leaders
- Junior Caminero is leading the Rays with 123 hits. He's batting .280 and slugging .551 with an on-base percentage of .372.
- Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 29th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.
- Yandy Diaz paces his team with a .447 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .293 with an on-base percentage of .365.
- His batting average is 13th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 51st in slugging.
- Liam Hicks is batting .281 with 10 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 43 walks.
- Jonathan Aranda leads his team with a .374 OBP.
Mariners vs Rays Head to Head
- 8/8/2026: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 8/7/2026: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 7/12/2026: 8-2 SEA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 7/11/2026: 6-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 7/10/2026: 7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 9/3/2025: 9-4 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 9/2/2025: 6-5 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 9/1/2025: 10-2 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 8/10/2025: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 8/9/2025: 7-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
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