Mariners vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 9

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Tampa Bay Rays.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Rays Game Info

Seattle Mariners (56-62) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (70-46)

Date: Sunday, August 9, 2026

Sunday, August 9, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and Rays.TV

Mariners vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-136) | TB: (+126)

SEA: (-136) | TB: (+126) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+162) | TB: +1.5 (-196)

SEA: -1.5 (+162) | TB: +1.5 (-196) Total: 7 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Mariners vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 6-6, 3.33 ERA vs Ian Seymour (Rays) - 8-3, 4.27 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Emerson Hancock (6-6) to the mound, while Ian Seymour (8-3) will take the ball for the Rays. Hancock and his team have a record of 7-14-0 against the spread when he starts. Hancock's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-8). The Rays have a 6-1-0 record against the spread in Seymour's starts. The Rays were the moneyline underdog for one Seymour start this season -- they won.

Mariners vs Rays Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a +126 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -136 favorite at home.

Mariners vs Rays Spread

The Mariners are hosting the Rays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mariners are +162 to cover the runline, with the Rays being -196.

Mariners vs Rays Over/Under

A total of 7 runs has been set for the Mariners-Rays contest on Aug. 9, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Rays Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 98 games this season and have come away with the win 49 times (50%) in those contests.

This year Seattle has won 32 of 53 games when listed as at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 57 of their 117 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mariners have an against the spread mark of 41-76-0 in 117 games with a line this season.

The Rays have won 18 of the 36 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Tampa Bay has a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

The Rays have played in 114 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-61-2).

The Rays have covered 57.9% of their games this season, going 66-48-0 ATS.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle with 113 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .447. He's batting .279 with an on-base percentage of .372.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 51st in slugging.

Josh Naylor is batting .262 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 37 walks, while slugging .372 with an on-base percentage of .326.

His batting average ranks 62nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 82nd, and his slugging percentage 122nd.

Julio Rodriguez has 109 hits this season and has a slash line of .260/.323/.427.

Rodriguez takes an eight-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is batting .289 with two home runs, five walks and five RBIs.

Cole Young has an OPS of .731, fueled by an OBP of .322 and a team-best slugging percentage of .409 this season.

Young has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .118 with three walks.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero is leading the Rays with 123 hits. He's batting .280 and slugging .551 with an on-base percentage of .372.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 29th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Yandy Diaz paces his team with a .447 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .293 with an on-base percentage of .365.

His batting average is 13th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 51st in slugging.

Liam Hicks is batting .281 with 10 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 43 walks.

Jonathan Aranda leads his team with a .374 OBP.

Mariners vs Rays Head to Head

8/8/2026: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/7/2026: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/12/2026: 8-2 SEA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-2 SEA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/11/2026: 6-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/10/2026: 7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/3/2025: 9-4 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-4 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/2/2025: 6-5 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/1/2025: 10-2 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-2 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/10/2025: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/9/2025: 7-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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