Padres vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 9

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the San Diego Padres are playing the Houston Astros.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Padres vs Astros Game Info

San Diego Padres (61-57) vs. Houston Astros (60-58)

Date: Sunday, August 9, 2026

Sunday, August 9, 2026 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: NBC/Peacock

Padres vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-116) | HOU: (+106)

SD: (-116) | HOU: (+106) Spread: SD: +1.5 (-196) | HOU: -1.5 (+162)

SD: +1.5 (-196) | HOU: -1.5 (+162) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Padres vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 7-6, 4.19 ERA vs Cristian Javier (Astros) - 1-2, 6.59 ERA

The probable pitchers are Randy Vasquez (7-6) for the Padres and Cristian Javier (1-2) for the Astros. Vasquez's team is 12-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Vasquez's team has a record of 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Astros have gone 2-3-0 against the spread when Javier starts. The Astros were the moneyline underdog for one Javier start this season -- they lost.

Padres vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (51.4%)

Padres vs Astros Moneyline

The Padres vs Astros moneyline has San Diego as a -116 favorite, while Houston is a +106 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Astros Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Padres. The Astros are +162 to cover, while the Padres are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Padres vs Astros Over/Under

Padres versus Astros on Aug. 9 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Astros Betting Trends

The Padres have won in 27, or 54%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season San Diego has come away with a win 26 times in 45 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over in 54 of their 118 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres have an against the spread record of 65-53-0 in 118 games with a line this season.

The Astros have won 35 of the 67 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (52.2%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Houston has a 25-21 record (winning 54.3% of its games).

The Astros have had an over/under set by bookmakers 118 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 64 of those games (64-50-4).

The Astros have a 59-59-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego with an OBP of .352, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .409. He's batting .281 on the season.

Among all qualified batters, he is 27th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 90th in slugging.

Tatis has recorded a base hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and two RBIs.

Manny Machado leads San Diego in total hits (90) this season while batting .212 with 43 extra-base hits. He's slugging .421 with an on-base percentage of .298.

He is 135th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging in MLB.

Machado has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with a double, four walks and five RBIs.

Jackson Merrill has 108 hits this season and has a slash line of .242/.292/.405.

Merrill has logged a hit or more in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a triple, a home run, a walk and six RBIs.

Xander Bogaerts has nine home runs, 41 RBI and a batting average of .223 this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has racked up 137 hits with a .439 on-base percentage and a .630 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Astros. He's batting .325.

He is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage and first in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.

Isaac Paredes is batting .253 with 20 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .418 with an on-base percentage of .347.

His batting average ranks 78th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 81st in slugging.

Christian Walker has 24 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .242.

Jeremy Pena is batting .302 with 12 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 21 walks.

Padres vs Astros Head to Head

8/8/2026: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/7/2026: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/20/2025: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/19/2025: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/18/2025: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/18/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/17/2024: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/16/2024: 3-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/10/2023: 12-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

12-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/9/2023: 7-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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