Tigers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 9

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Detroit Tigers taking on the San Francisco Giants.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game.

Tigers vs Giants Game Info

Detroit Tigers (57-60) vs. San Francisco Giants (49-68)

Date: Sunday, August 9, 2026

Sunday, August 9, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and DSN

Tigers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-122) | SF: (+112)

DET: (-122) | SF: (+112) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+140) | SF: +1.5 (-170)

DET: -1.5 (+140) | SF: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Tigers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Troy Melton (Tigers) - 7-1, 1.58 ERA vs Logan Webb (Giants) - 7-7, 3.74 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Troy Melton (7-1, 1.58 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Logan Webb (7-7, 3.74 ERA). Melton and his team are 8-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Melton starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-1. The Giants have a 9-11-0 ATS record in Webb's 20 starts that had a set spread. The Giants have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Webb's starts this season, and they went 2-5 in those matchups.

Tigers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (54.8%)

Tigers vs Giants Moneyline

San Francisco is the underdog, +112 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -122 favorite despite being on the road.

Tigers vs Giants Spread

The Tigers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Giants. The Tigers are +140 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -170.

Tigers vs Giants Over/Under

Tigers versus Giants, on Aug. 9, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

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Tigers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Tigers have been victorious in 35, or 55.6%, of the 63 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Detroit has come away with a win 26 times in 46 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 50 of their 115 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Tigers have an against the spread mark of 60-55-0 in 115 games with a line this season.

The Giants have put together a 26-47 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 35.6% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, San Francisco has a 17-23 record (winning 42.5% of its games).

The Giants have combined with opponents to go over the total 53 times this season for a 53-52-9 record against the over/under.

The Giants have a 52-62-0 record ATS this season (covering 45.6% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle leads Detroit with an OBP of .392, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .431. He's batting .287 on the season.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 67th in slugging.

McGonigle will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Dillon Dingler leads Detroit with 113 hits. He is batting .275 this season and has 51 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .530 with an on-base percentage of .340.

He is 32nd in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging in the major leagues.

Riley Greene is batting .275 with a .455 slugging percentage and 54 RBI this year.

Greene has recorded a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Spencer Torkelson has 20 home runs, 59 RBI and a batting average of .224 this season.

Torkelson takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with three walks and an RBI.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee has an on-base percentage of .337 and a slugging percentage of .444. Both lead the Giants. He's batting .301.

He is eighth in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Rafael Devers is batting .247 with 27 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 48 walks. He's slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 84th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Willy Adames is hitting .222 with 24 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 33 walks.

Bryce Eldridge is hitting .248 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 38 walks.

Tigers vs Giants Head to Head

8/8/2026: 8-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

8-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/7/2026: 5-2 SF (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-2 SF (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/28/2025: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/27/2025: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/26/2025: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/11/2024: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/10/2024: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 8/9/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/24/2023: 5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A)

5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A) 4/15/2023: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

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