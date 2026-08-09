Red Sox vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 9

Odds updated as of 1:11 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday schedule includes the Boston Red Sox taking on the Athletics.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game.

Red Sox vs Athletics Game Info

Boston Red Sox (64-52) vs. Athletics (46-71)

Date: Sunday, August 9, 2026

Sunday, August 9, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and NBCS-CA

Red Sox vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-225) | OAK: (+205)

BOS: (-225) | OAK: (+205) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (-114) | OAK: +1.5 (-105)

BOS: -1.5 (-114) | OAK: +1.5 (-105) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Red Sox vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Erik Miller (Red Sox) - 2-0, 2.57 ERA vs J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 8-6, 3.51 ERA

The probable pitchers are Erik Miller (2-0) for the Red Sox and J.T. Ginn (8-6) for the Athletics. Miller did not pitch in a game with a spread last season. Miller did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. The Athletics have gone 13-7-0 ATS in Ginn's 20 starts with a set spread. The Athletics are 8-5 in Ginn's 13 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Red Sox vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (65.1%)

Red Sox vs Athletics Moneyline

The Red Sox vs Athletics moneyline has the Red Sox as a -225 favorite, while the Athletics are a +205 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs Athletics Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Red Sox are -114 to cover, while the Athletics are -105 to cover.

The Red Sox-Athletics contest on Aug. 9 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

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Red Sox vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in 41, or 53.9%, of the 76 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

The Red Sox have been listed as a favorite of -225 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 50 of their 114 games with a total this season.

In 114 games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 57-57-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have won 37.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (30-50).

The Athletics have played as a moneyline underdog of +205 or longer in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The Athletics have played in 117 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-57-2).

The Athletics have a 54-63-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.2% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu is batting .256 with 23 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 49 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .331 while slugging .462.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 38th in slugging.

Abreu has hit safely in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with a double, four home runs, five walks and nine RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela leads Boston in slugging percentage (.468) thanks to 46 extra-base hits. He's batting .288 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He is 15th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging in MLB.

Rafaela enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .261 with a double, a walk and three RBIs.

Willson Contreras has 105 hits and an OBP of .393, both of which lead the Red Sox this season.

Contreras takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a walk and three RBIs.

Caleb Durbin is batting .251 with a .321 OBP and 54 RBI for Boston this season.

Durbin enters this matchup on a six-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .368 with three doubles, a home run, six walks and 10 RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Tyler Soderstrom has 25 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 52 walks while hitting .245. He's slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 88th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Soderstrom hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .211 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Jacob Wilson is batting .270 with 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .395 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Jeff McNeil has 13 doubles, four home runs and 24 walks while batting .250.

Carlos Cortes is hitting .260 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Red Sox vs Athletics Head to Head

8/8/2026: 7-3 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +230)

7-3 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +230) 8/7/2026: 13-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

13-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 7/30/2026: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/29/2026: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/28/2026: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/27/2026: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 9/18/2025: 5-3 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-3 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/17/2025: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/16/2025: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/10/2025: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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