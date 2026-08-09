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WNBA

WNBA Picks Today: Paige Bueckers Leads Best Bets for Sunday, August 9 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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WNBA Picks Today: Paige Bueckers Leads Best Bets for Sunday, August 9 2026
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🏀 WNBA · SUNDAY, AUGUST 9 · BEST BETS & PLAYER PROPS · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
4-Game Slate · All Odds FanDuel
WNBA Picks Today: Best Bets & Player Props for Sunday, August 9

Spreads, totals and the top scoring props across all 4 games

Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook

Four games on Sunday's WNBA slate, ranging from a genuine mismatch to a near pick'em. Here's the game-level lean for each, plus the player prop that stands out most.

Aces @ Liberty — 12:30 PM ET

New York is a heavy home favorite at -11.5, and the moneyline (-590) reflects a genuine gap between these two rosters right now. The player prop market agrees emphatically: Sabrina Ionescu is priced at an almost unheard-of -4000 to reach 10 points, but there's real value further up the scale.

Spread / ML / Total
NY -11.5 (-106) / -590 · O/U 175.5
⭐ Best Prop: Sabrina Ionescu 15+ Points
-405

Mercury @ Mystics — 3:00 PM ET

This is close to a genuine pick'em on the spread, with Washington favored by just 1.5 at home. Kelsey Plum leads a deep Phoenix scoring board, priced comfortably ahead of Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner across every points threshold.

Spread / ML / Total
WAS -1.5 (-106) / -120 · O/U 167.5
⭐ Best Prop: Kelsey Plum 15+ Points
-320

Wings @ Lynx — 3:30 PM ET

Minnesota is favored on the road at -5.5, but the story of this game is Paige Bueckers, who's priced at an eye-popping -4500 to score 10+ and still a short -130 to clear 20 — a genuine reflection of how automatic her scoring has become this season.

Spread / ML / Total
MIN -5.5 (-114) / -235 · O/U 178.5
⭐ Best Prop: Paige Bueckers 20+ Points
-130

Valkyries @ Sparks — 7:00 PM ET

Golden State closes out the day as a road favorite at -6.5. Gabby Williams leads the Valkyries' scoring props, while Nneka Ogwumike and Dearica Hamby anchor Los Angeles's side of the board on the rebounding markets.

Spread / ML / Total
GS -6.5 (-114) / -265 · O/U 169.5
⭐ Best Prop: Gabby Williams 10+ Points
-530
📊 Today's Standout Line

Paige Bueckers at -4500 to score 10+ points is the single shortest price on today's entire board — a number that reflects just how consistent her scoring floor has become across this stretch of the season.

⚠️ Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
FanDuel Sportsbook · WNBA · Sunday's Full Slate
See All WNBA Odds & Props on FanDuel
Ionescu 15+ -405 · Plum 15+ -320 · Bueckers 20+ -130 · Williams 10+ -530
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Las Vegas Aces @ New York Liberty: Spread NY -11.5 (-106) / LV +11.5 (-114), ML NY -590 / LV +410, Total 175.5, 12:30 PM ET · Phoenix Mercury @ Washington Mystics: Spread WAS -1.5 (-106) / PHX +1.5 (-114), ML WAS -120 / PHX -102, Total 167.5, 3:00 PM ET · Dallas Wings @ Minnesota Lynx: Spread MIN -5.5 (-114) / DAL +5.5 (-106), ML MIN -235 / DAL +186, Total 178.5, 3:30 PM ET · Golden State Valkyries @ Los Angeles Sparks: Spread GS -6.5 (-114) / LA +6.5 (-106), ML GS -265 / LA +210, Total 169.5, 7:00 PM ET · Sabrina Ionescu to score 15+: -405 · Kelsey Plum to score 15+: -320 · Paige Bueckers to score 20+: -130 · Gabby Williams to score 10+: -530 · Additional props: Jonquel Jones 10+ -490, Alyssa Thomas 15+ -110, Jessica Shepard 10+ -490, Nneka Ogwumike 6+ rebounds -750 · All times Eastern · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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