WNBA Picks Today: Paige Bueckers Leads Best Bets for Sunday, August 9 2026

Four games on Sunday's WNBA slate, ranging from a genuine mismatch to a near pick'em. Here's the game-level lean for each, plus the player prop that stands out most.

Aces @ Liberty — 12:30 PM ET

New York is a heavy home favorite at -11.5, and the moneyline (-590) reflects a genuine gap between these two rosters right now. The player prop market agrees emphatically: Sabrina Ionescu is priced at an almost unheard-of -4000 to reach 10 points, but there's real value further up the scale. Spread / ML / Total NY -11.5 (-106) / -590 · O/U 175.5 ⭐ Best Prop: Sabrina Ionescu 15+ Points -405

Mercury @ Mystics — 3:00 PM ET

This is close to a genuine pick'em on the spread, with Washington favored by just 1.5 at home. Kelsey Plum leads a deep Phoenix scoring board, priced comfortably ahead of Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner across every points threshold. Spread / ML / Total WAS -1.5 (-106) / -120 · O/U 167.5 ⭐ Best Prop: Kelsey Plum 15+ Points -320

Wings @ Lynx — 3:30 PM ET

Minnesota is favored on the road at -5.5, but the story of this game is Paige Bueckers, who's priced at an eye-popping -4500 to score 10+ and still a short -130 to clear 20 — a genuine reflection of how automatic her scoring has become this season. Spread / ML / Total MIN -5.5 (-114) / -235 · O/U 178.5 ⭐ Best Prop: Paige Bueckers 20+ Points -130

Valkyries @ Sparks — 7:00 PM ET

Golden State closes out the day as a road favorite at -6.5. Gabby Williams leads the Valkyries' scoring props, while Nneka Ogwumike and Dearica Hamby anchor Los Angeles's side of the board on the rebounding markets. Spread / ML / Total GS -6.5 (-114) / -265 · O/U 169.5 ⭐ Best Prop: Gabby Williams 10+ Points -530

📊 Today's Standout Line Paige Bueckers at -4500 to score 10+ points is the single shortest price on today's entire board — a number that reflects just how consistent her scoring floor has become across this stretch of the season. ⚠️ Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · WNBA · Sunday's Full Slate See All WNBA Odds & Props on FanDuel Ionescu 15+ -405 · Plum 15+ -320 · Bueckers 20+ -130 · Williams 10+ -530

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Las Vegas Aces @ New York Liberty: Spread NY -11.5 (-106) / LV +11.5 (-114), ML NY -590 / LV +410, Total 175.5, 12:30 PM ET · Phoenix Mercury @ Washington Mystics: Spread WAS -1.5 (-106) / PHX +1.5 (-114), ML WAS -120 / PHX -102, Total 167.5, 3:00 PM ET · Dallas Wings @ Minnesota Lynx: Spread MIN -5.5 (-114) / DAL +5.5 (-106), ML MIN -235 / DAL +186, Total 178.5, 3:30 PM ET · Golden State Valkyries @ Los Angeles Sparks: Spread GS -6.5 (-114) / LA +6.5 (-106), ML GS -265 / LA +210, Total 169.5, 7:00 PM ET · Sabrina Ionescu to score 15+: -405 · Kelsey Plum to score 15+: -320 · Paige Bueckers to score 20+: -130 · Gabby Williams to score 10+: -530 · Additional props: Jonquel Jones 10+ -490, Alyssa Thomas 15+ -110, Jessica Shepard 10+ -490, Nneka Ogwumike 6+ rebounds -750 · All times Eastern · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER