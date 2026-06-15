Spain vs. Cape Verde World Cup Predictions, Best Bets, Picks and Props for Today (June 15)

Spain vs Cape Verde Picks in Summary

Spain Over 3.5 Goals (+132)

Nico Williams Anytime Goalscorer (+110)

The 2026 World Cup is off and running!

At noon ET today, Spain goes up against Cape Verde.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Best Bets Today: Spain vs Cape Verde

There are going to be some pretty large mismatches in group play. This is one of them, and I think Spain run riot.

The gap in quality between these squads is significant. Spain has gone more than 30 matches without defeat and consistently dominates possession, chance creation, and shot volume against lesser opponents. Spain came into this tourney as the World Cup favorite for good reason -- they have as much talent as any team and consistently produce a relentless free-flowing style.

Cape Verde is well organized defensively, but asking them to contain Spain's midfield and attacking depth for 90 minutes is a huge challenge.

In the last World Cup, Spain throttled Costa Rica 7-0. I'm not expecting it to get that bad, but I think we'll see a lopsided score with Spain keeping their foot on the gas.

Even with star wingers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams not expected to start, Spain are capable of making this a very lopsided scoreline.

With Spain likely to dominate possession, Pedri may have more chances to get forward than he usually does, which makes these +370 odds enticing.

Assuming Pedri starts, him to score a goal is my favorite player prop in this match.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay on Friday. Their final two group-stage matches are against Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.