US Open Betting Odds for 2026 Women's Tournament

There’s only one slam left in the 2026 season, and it’s the US Open, which starts August 23rd.

Who are the favorites for this year’s women’s US Open? Let’s take a look at FanDuel Sportsbook’s US Open odds.

All tennis odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

US Open Women's Tournament Odds

Full US Open women's odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Odds Aryna Sabalenka +210 Iga Swiatek +430 Elena Rybakina +650 Coco Gauff +750 Mirra Andreeva +850 Naomi Osaka +1100 Amanda Anisimova +1100 View Full Table ChevronDown

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.