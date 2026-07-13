Home Run Derby Odds Today: Who Are the Favorites for Tonight's HR Derby?

The 2026 MLB All-Star Break is upon us, and the Home Run Derby takes place on tonight at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Via FanDuel Sportsbook’s Home Run Derby odds, here are the betting odds for this year’s Home Run Derby.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook, and they may change after this article is published.

Betting Odds for Today’s Home Run Derby

Player Odds Kyle Schwarber +340 Munetaka Murakami +470 Junior Caminero +480 Jordan Walker +600 Jac Caglianone +650 Bryce Harper +850 Ben Rice +900 View Full Table ChevronDown

When Is the MLB Home Run Derby?

The 2026 MLB Home Run Derby will take place on Monday, July 13 at 8 p.m. ET. It will be held at the Citizens Bank Park stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.