MLB Home Run Derby Predictions, Best Bets and Odds for Today

The MLB’s Home Run Derby takes place tonight at 8 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

The Derby is a fun and unique event for fans — both to watch and to bet on.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook’s Home Run Derby odds, what are the best bets for tonight? Let’s dig in.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Home Run Derby Odds

Player Odds Kyle Schwarber +330 Junior Caminero +380 Munetaka Murakami +500 Jordan Walker +550 Bryce Harper +650 Jac Caglianone +750 Ben Rice +950 View Full Table ChevronDown

Home Run Derby Predictions, Best Bets

Rarely does a Derby participant who is on the host team fly under the radar in the betting market, but I think that’s happening a little with Bryce Harper.

The Philadelphia Phillies will be well represented tonight as both Harper and Kyle Schwarber are in the field. Schwarber is the main reason why Harper is going a little overlooked. Schwarber is one of the best home-run hitters in recent history and is the current betting favorite for the HR Derby (+310), much shorter odds than Harper (+800).

But we shouldn’t sleep on Harper, who is having a stellar 2026 campaign, posting a 42.1% hard-hit rate and .394 expected wOBA with 20 long-balls. He certainly has the power and profile to be a contender tonight, and the home crowd can give him a boost.

The stadium can help, too. Citizens Bank Park is better for lefties (8th in HR factor this year) than it is righties (13th).

Lastly, Harper has some history in this competition, winning it in 2018 by beating — as fate would have it — Schwarber in the finals, so he knows what it takes to succeed in this unique event.

Munetaka Murakami checks a lot of boxes as a potential Derby winner.

The dude just mashes. In his rookie campaign, Murakami has popped 20 dingers in only 259 plate appearances while producing a 44.0% hard-hit rate and 45.6% fly-ball rate. He’s wasted no time becoming one of the game’s elite power bats, and he has very little issue getting the ball in the air.

He also fits Citizens Bank Park well as he swings from the left side and has plenty of pull-side power, posting a 44.8% pull rate this season, something I think could really matter today given the dimensions in Philly.

There are two variables at play. One, Murakami has obviously never done the Derby before. Two, he’s just coming back from injury. But there’s a chance his time on the shelf could work in his favor as he’s likely a little fresher than the rest of the field.

All in all, I’m intrigued by these +500 odds on Murakami to take the crown.

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Which bets stand out to you for tonight's Derby? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's Home Run Derby betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.