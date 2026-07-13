Home Run Derby History, Previous Winners

The 2026 MLB Home Run Derby takes place on July 13, 2026 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Before this year’s event, let’s take a look at the previous HR Derby winners throughout history.

MLB Home Run Derby List of Winners

Year Winner(s) Team 2025 Cal Raleigh Seattle Mariners 2024 Teoscar Hernández Los Angeles Dodgers 2023 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Toronto Blue Jays 2022 Juan Soto Washington Nationals 2021 Pete Alonso New York Mets 2020 Canceled (COVID-19 pandemic) — 2019 Pete Alonso New York Mets View Full Table ChevronDown

Home Run Derby Frequently Asked Questions

When is the 2026 Home Run Derby?

The Derby takes place on Monday, July 13 this year.

Where is the 2026 Home Run Derby?

The Derby will be held in Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park.

Can you bet on the Home Run Derby?

Yes, you can bet on the Derby via FanDuel Sportsbook’s MLB odds.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.