Spain vs. France Prediction: World Cup Picks, Best Bets and Props for Semifinal (July 14)

Spain vs France Picks in Summary

The semifinals of the 2026 World Cup begin tomorrow with a powerhouse matchup between Spain and France at 3 p.m. ET.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

France vs Spain Prediction, Pick for World Cup Semifinal

This should be a heck of a match as France and Spain look like the tourney’s two best teams. Each side has a lot of attacking talent, and over 2.5 goals is my favorite way to bet this match.

The last time these sides played each other was in the Nations League semis last summer, and they gave us a 5-4 thriller. It was an open, back-and-forth game where there were 17 total shots on target and 40 shots overall.

While we can’t expect a repeat of that, I think we’ll see another open game. Both of these teams are accustomed to dominating matches and controlling the ball. Neither side is all that comfortable sitting back defensively, which is how we got that 5-4 scoreline — both teams just consistently went for it when they had the ball and they struggled if they got pinned back defensively.

France’s domination this summer has been one of the main storylines of this World Cup. They’ve netted multiple goals in every match but one, which was the Paraguay game when Paraguay tried to make it a match with as little soccer in it as possible. That’s certainly not how Spain will approach it.

Spain have grown into the tourney, and while they’ve conceded only one goal through six matches, they haven’t seen an attack like France’s. Spain’s attack has upped it’s level of late, scoring six times over the past three matches despite a tough slate of opponents (Austria, Portugal and Belgium).

There’s gobs of hype about this dream semifinal matchup, and I think the game will live up to it — both in terms of quality and entertainment. I like over 2.5 goals at -110 odds and don’t mind over 3.5 goals at +235.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +140 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.