US Open Betting Odds for 2026 Men's Tournament

There’s only one slam left in the 2026 season, and it’s the US Open, which starts August 23rd.

Who are the favorites for this year’s men’s US Open? Let’s take a look at FanDuel Sportsbook’s US Open odds.

All tennis odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

US Open Men's Tournament Odds

Full US Open men's odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Odds Jannik Sinner -170 Carlos Alcaraz +175 Alexander Zverev +950 Novak Djokovic +1100 Ben Shelton +2000 Taylor Fritz +2200 Daniil Medvedev +2200 View Full Table ChevronDown

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.