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Uruguay vs Spain Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal Tonight World Cup 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Uruguay vs Spain Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal Tonight World Cup 2026
Uruguay vs Spain First Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 | FanDuel
⚽ FIRST GOALSCORER ODDS · TONIGHT 8PM ET · ESTADIO AKRON GUADALAJARA · FOX · GROUP H MD3
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Uruguay vs Spain · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook

Uruguay vs Spain: First Goalscorer Odds & Picks

Oyarzabal +400 · Iglesias +425 · Yamal +500 · Torres +500 · Olmo +750 · Williams +800 · Nunez +700 · M.Araújo +850

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · June 26, 2026 · Must be 21+ · ❌ Pedri SUSP · ❌ R.Araujo OUT
Uruguay ML
+500
Draw +270 · O/U 2.5
Spain -165 · Uruguay conceded 1st goal in 4 of last 5 games
Spain ML
-165
⚡ OYARZABAL +400 FGS MARKET FAVOURITE · SCORED 10TH MIN vs KSA IN FIRST WC START · 14 GOALS IN LAST 13 SPAIN STARTS · YAMAL +500 ALSO SCORED vs KSA IN 10TH MIN · RACING POST: "URUGUAY CONCEDED FIRST GOAL IN 4 OF LAST 5 GAMES" · SPORTSGAMBLER MAKES OYARZABAL FGS FAVOURITE AT +360
Spain's FGS board is exceptional. Oyarzabal is the clear market favourite (+400 ESPN / +360 Sportsgambler) with 14 goals in 13 Spain starts and a habit of scoring early — 10th minute vs KSA. Yamal also scored in the 10th minute in the same game. Uruguay have conceded the first goal in 4 of their last 5 games. The first goal of this match is very likely to go to Spain — and very likely to come from Oyarzabal.
📖 How First Goalscorer Works · Key Rules

✅ Pays out: Your chosen player scores the very first goal of the match at any point in 90 minutes + stoppage time.

⚠️ Voids (stake returned): The match ends 0-0 — stake returned. Given Spain's attack and Uruguay's must-win approach, a 0-0 is unlikely (CBS/Eimer backs Over 2.5, Spain TT O1.5 is -155).

❌ Loses: A different player scores first. Own goals typically don't count — the next scorer becomes the "first goalscorer." Racing Post: "Uruguay have conceded the first goal in four of their last five games" — Spain opening the scoring is the overwhelming expectation.

🏆 Top First Goalscorer Picks

⭐ FGS MARKET FAVOURITE · +400 · SCORED 10TH MIN vs KSA FIRST WC START · 14 GOALS IN 13 SPAIN STARTS · PENALTY TAKER · $10→$50
🇪🇸 Mikel Oyarzabal · First Goalscorer
Real Sociedad · CF · ESPN FD +400 · Sportsgambler FGS +360 (favourite) · $10→$50
FGS · FD
+400
$10→$50

Oyarzabal is the FGS market favourite on multiple books. Sportsgambler: "Oyarzabal is the favourite to be First Goalscorer at +360." He scored in the 10th minute of his first WC start vs Saudi Arabia — Spain use him as their primary striker who gets on the end of early chances. Racing Post: "Oyarzabal scored having also had five shots against Cape Verde before scoring twice in the first half vs Saudi Arabia." He has 14 goals in his last 13 Spain starts and takes penalties. Uruguay concede the first goal in 4 of their last 5 games. This is the clearest FGS play on the board — $10 returns $50. $10→$50.

Oyarzabal FGS +400 — market favourite. Scored 10th min vs KSA. 14 goals in 13 Spain starts. Penalty taker. $10→$50.
💎 SECOND CHOICE · FGS +500 · ALSO SCORED vs KSA IN 10TH MIN · INSTRUCTED TO SHOOT EARLY · SANABRIA 3RD PERCENTILE LB · $10→$60
🇪🇸 Lamine Yamal · First Goalscorer
Barcelona · RW · ESPN FD +500 · scored 10th min vs KSA · $10→$60
+500
$10→$60

Yamal scored the opening goal in Spain's 4-0 win vs Saudi Arabia — also in the 10th minute. Goal.com: "Tipping him to score the first goal — just as he did against the Saudis — feels like a good shout. The teenager is instructed to try his luck and cut inside from the right to test the goalkeeper." Uruguay LB Sanabria is statistically one of the weakest defenders at this tournament (3rd percentile duels) and faces Yamal directly. At +500 ($10→$60), he is the natural secondary FGS bet alongside Oyarzabal — both scored in the 10th minute vs KSA.

Yamal FGS +500. Scored first goal vs KSA (10th min). Shoot early. Sanabria 3rd percentile. $10→$60.

📋 Full First Goalscorer Board · All FanDuel

🇪🇸 Spain First Goalscorer · Full Board · FanDuel Confirmed
⭐ Mikel Oyarzabal — Market Favourite
CF · scored 10th min vs KSA · 14 goals in 13 Spain starts · penalty taker · Sportsgambler FGS +360 · "SBTOH" +1600
+400
$10→$50
💎 Borja Iglesias
Bayer Leverkusen · CF sub · ESPN +425 · powerful aerial presence · great live-bet value
+425
$10→$52.50
💎 Lamine Yamal
Barcelona · RW · ESPN +500 · scored 10th min vs KSA · instructed to cut inside and shoot early · Sanabria 3rd %ile
+500
$10→$60
Ferran Torres
Barcelona · FW sub · ESPN +500 · direct wide forward · sub impact play
+500
$10→$60
Dani Olmo
RB Leipzig · CAM (replaces Pedri SUSP) · ESPN +750 · scoring threat from midfield
+750
$10→$85
Mikel Merino
Arsenal · CM · ESPN +800 · set-piece aerial threat
+800
$10→$90
Nico Williams
Athletic Bilbao · LW · ESPN +800 · first WC start expected · pace-based
+800
$10→$90
🇺🇾 Uruguay First Goalscorer · ❌ R.Araujo OUT · ❌ De Arrascaeta OUT
💎 Darwin Nunez
Liverpool · ST · ESPN +700 · returns to XI · 13 Uruguay goals · best Uruguayan FGS play · must-win aggression
+700
$10→$80
⭐ Maximiliano Araújo
Atlético Madrid · LW · ESPN +850 · 2 WC goals · Uruguay's standout performer · Anytime +190
+850
$10→$95
Valverde +800 · Aguirre +750
ESPN board · longshots · $5 darts only
+750-800
📋 FGS Picks Ranked · Uruguay vs Spain · All FanDuel
⭐ #1 — Oyarzabal +400 (FGS favourite · scored 10th min vs KSA · 14 goals in 13 Spain starts · penalty taker · Uruguay concede 1st in 4/5 recent · $10→$50)
+400
💎 #2 — Yamal +500 (scored first goal vs KSA in 10th min · instructed to shoot early · Sanabria 3rd %ile LB · $10→$60)
+500
💎 #3 — Borja Iglesias +425 (CF sub · aerial power · FOX anytime +135 · great live-bet if enters when Spain lead · $10→$52.50)
+425
🎯 Torres +500 (direct FW sub · Eimer backs Spain to score freely · $10→$60)
+500
🎯 Nunez +700 (Uruguay ST · returns to XI · must-win desperation · best Uruguayan FGS option · $10→$80)
+700
📊 The Key Stat: Uruguay Concede First in 4 of Last 5 Games

Racing Post confirms: Uruguay have conceded the first goal in four of their last five games. This directly supports Spain FGS bets — Spain are very likely to score first, and Oyarzabal (14 goals in 13 Spain starts, scored in 10th minute vs KSA) and Yamal (also scored in 10th minute vs KSA) are the two most likely openers.

Combining a $10 Oyarzabal +400 with a $10 Yamal +500 gives you $20 total exposure — winning $50 or $60 respectively. Both are voided if the game somehow ends 0-0 (very unlikely given Spain TT O1.5 is -155 and Over 2.5 is backed by CBS/Eimer).

FanDuel Sportsbook · Uruguay vs Spain · 8PM ET TONIGHT · Estadio Akron Guadalajara · FOX
Bet First Goalscorer on FanDuel
Oyarzabal +400 · Iglesias +425 · Yamal +500 · Torres +500 · Nunez +700
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Oyarzabal FGS +400 / Iglesias FGS +425 / Yamal FGS +500 / Torres FGS +500 / Olmo FGS +750 / Merino FGS +800 / Williams FGS +800 ESPN FD confirmed · Nunez FGS +700 / M.Araújo FGS +850 ESPN confirmed · Sportsgambler: Oyarzabal FGS favourite +360 · Racing Post: Uruguay conceded first goal in 4/5 recent games · Oyarzabal 14 goals in 13 Spain starts · ❌ Pedri SUSPENDED · ❌ R.Araujo OUT · Spain -165 / Uruguay +500 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Bet Who Will score the first goal tonight in the Spain vs Uruguay World Cup match. New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Bet $5 and get $50 for 7 days. Get $350 in Bonus Bets guaranteed when you bet $5 every day for 7 days. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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