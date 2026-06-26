Uruguay vs Spain Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal Tonight World Cup 2026
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Uruguay vs Spain: First Goalscorer Odds & Picks
Oyarzabal +400 · Iglesias +425 · Yamal +500 · Torres +500 · Olmo +750 · Williams +800 · Nunez +700 · M.Araújo +850
✅ Pays out: Your chosen player scores the very first goal of the match at any point in 90 minutes + stoppage time.
⚠️ Voids (stake returned): The match ends 0-0 — stake returned. Given Spain's attack and Uruguay's must-win approach, a 0-0 is unlikely (CBS/Eimer backs Over 2.5, Spain TT O1.5 is -155).
❌ Loses: A different player scores first. Own goals typically don't count — the next scorer becomes the "first goalscorer." Racing Post: "Uruguay have conceded the first goal in four of their last five games" — Spain opening the scoring is the overwhelming expectation.
🏆 Top First Goalscorer Picks
Oyarzabal is the FGS market favourite on multiple books. Sportsgambler: "Oyarzabal is the favourite to be First Goalscorer at +360." He scored in the 10th minute of his first WC start vs Saudi Arabia — Spain use him as their primary striker who gets on the end of early chances. Racing Post: "Oyarzabal scored having also had five shots against Cape Verde before scoring twice in the first half vs Saudi Arabia." He has 14 goals in his last 13 Spain starts and takes penalties. Uruguay concede the first goal in 4 of their last 5 games. This is the clearest FGS play on the board — $10 returns $50. $10→$50.
Yamal scored the opening goal in Spain's 4-0 win vs Saudi Arabia — also in the 10th minute. Goal.com: "Tipping him to score the first goal — just as he did against the Saudis — feels like a good shout. The teenager is instructed to try his luck and cut inside from the right to test the goalkeeper." Uruguay LB Sanabria is statistically one of the weakest defenders at this tournament (3rd percentile duels) and faces Yamal directly. At +500 ($10→$60), he is the natural secondary FGS bet alongside Oyarzabal — both scored in the 10th minute vs KSA.
📋 Full First Goalscorer Board · All FanDuel
Racing Post confirms: Uruguay have conceded the first goal in four of their last five games. This directly supports Spain FGS bets — Spain are very likely to score first, and Oyarzabal (14 goals in 13 Spain starts, scored in 10th minute vs KSA) and Yamal (also scored in 10th minute vs KSA) are the two most likely openers.
Combining a $10 Oyarzabal +400 with a $10 Yamal +500 gives you $20 total exposure — winning $50 or $60 respectively. Both are voided if the game somehow ends 0-0 (very unlikely given Spain TT O1.5 is -155 and Over 2.5 is backed by CBS/Eimer).
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Oyarzabal FGS +400 / Iglesias FGS +425 / Yamal FGS +500 / Torres FGS +500 / Olmo FGS +750 / Merino FGS +800 / Williams FGS +800 ESPN FD confirmed · Nunez FGS +700 / M.Araújo FGS +850 ESPN confirmed · Sportsgambler: Oyarzabal FGS favourite +360 · Racing Post: Uruguay conceded first goal in 4/5 recent games · Oyarzabal 14 goals in 13 Spain starts · ❌ Pedri SUSPENDED · ❌ R.Araujo OUT · Spain -165 / Uruguay +500 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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