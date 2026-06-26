Uruguay vs Spain Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal Tonight World Cup 2026

⚡ OYARZABAL +400 FGS MARKET FAVOURITE · SCORED 10TH MIN vs KSA IN FIRST WC START · 14 GOALS IN LAST 13 SPAIN STARTS · YAMAL +500 ALSO SCORED vs KSA IN 10TH MIN · RACING POST: "URUGUAY CONCEDED FIRST GOAL IN 4 OF LAST 5 GAMES" · SPORTSGAMBLER MAKES OYARZABAL FGS FAVOURITE AT +360

Spain's FGS board is exceptional. Oyarzabal is the clear market favourite (+400 ESPN / +360 Sportsgambler) with 14 goals in 13 Spain starts and a habit of scoring early — 10th minute vs KSA. Yamal also scored in the 10th minute in the same game. Uruguay have conceded the first goal in 4 of their last 5 games. The first goal of this match is very likely to go to Spain — and very likely to come from Oyarzabal.