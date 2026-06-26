Uruguay vs Spain Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds for World Cup 2026

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · June 26, 2026 · Must be 21+ · ❌ Pedri SUSP · ❌ R.Araujo OUT

⚡ RICHEST SCORER BOARD OF GROUP H · OYARZABAL +125 CBS/FOX/ROTOWIRE/LINEUPS ALL EXPLICIT · YAMAL +155 FOX CONFIRMED · IGLESIAS +135 FOX · WILLIAMS +190 FIRST WC START · OYARZABAL 2 GOALS vs KSA · 9 GOALS LAST 10 SPAIN · URUGUAY MUST ATTACK = TRANSITION SPACE

Spain's scorer board is outstanding. Oyarzabal leads the line and takes penalties (+125, CBS/FOX/RotoWire all explicit). Yamal terrorizes defences from the right. Williams is expected to make his first WC start on the left. Uruguay's attacking desperation opens exactly the transition space Spain's wide forwards thrive in. All prices confirmed across FOX Sports + ESPN + Sportsgambler sources.