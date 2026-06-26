Uruguay vs Spain Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds for World Cup 2026

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · June 26, 2026 · Must be 21+ · ❌ Pedri SUSP · ❌ R.Araujo OUT
⚡ RICHEST SCORER BOARD OF GROUP H · OYARZABAL +125 CBS/FOX/ROTOWIRE/LINEUPS ALL EXPLICIT · YAMAL +155 FOX CONFIRMED · IGLESIAS +135 FOX · WILLIAMS +190 FIRST WC START · OYARZABAL 2 GOALS vs KSA · 9 GOALS LAST 10 SPAIN · URUGUAY MUST ATTACK = TRANSITION SPACE
Spain's scorer board is outstanding. Oyarzabal leads the line and takes penalties (+125, CBS/FOX/RotoWire all explicit). Yamal terrorizes defences from the right. Williams is expected to make his first WC start on the left. Uruguay's attacking desperation opens exactly the transition space Spain's wide forwards thrive in. All prices confirmed across FOX Sports + ESPN + Sportsgambler sources.
Uruguay ML
+500
Draw +270 · O/U 2.5
Spain -165 · ❌ Pedri SUSP · ❌ R.Araujo OUT
Spain ML
-165
How to Read This Board · Anytime Goalscorer Market
Anytime goalscorer pays out if the named player scores at any point in 90 minutes + stoppage time. Spain's scorer board is genuinely deep — Oyarzabal leads and takes penalties, Yamal drives from the right, Williams from the left, Olise in the middle. Uruguay must attack (need to win) which creates transition space for all four. ❌ Pedri suspended → Olmo starts, also a scorer threat. ❌ R.Araujo out → Uruguay's left defence is vulnerable to Yamal. ⚠️ Confirm official XIs before placing scorer bets.
🏆 Top Scorer Picks
⭐ CBS/FOX/ROTOWIRE/LINEUPS ALL EXPLICIT · +125 · 2 GOALS vs KSA · PENALTY TAKER · 9 GOALS LAST 10 SPAIN · FGS +360 · $10→$22.50
🇪🇸 Mikel Oyarzabal Anytime
+125
$10→$22.50
CBS, FOX, RotoWire and Lineups are all explicitly backing Oyarzabal. RotoWire: "Oyarzabal is the stable scorer to back — he leads the line, takes the penalties, and his path to a goal does not depend on which wide players start. At +160 he is plus money in a game Spain should control." FOX confirmed +125. Sportsgambler: "9 goals in last 10 Spain games." Lineups: "Scored in five of six World Cup matches including qualifiers." He is Spain's most reliable finisher. Uruguay without Araujo means their defence is more exposed. $10→$22.50.
Oyarzabal +125 — CBS/FOX/RotoWire/Lineups all explicit. 2 goals vs KSA. Penalty taker. $10→$22.50.
💎 FOX CONFIRMED +155 · SCORED vs KSA · URUGUAY LEFT EXPOSED (R.ARAUJO OUT) · TRANSITION WEAPON · $10→$25.50
🇪🇸 Lamine Yamal Anytime
+155
$10→$25.50
FOX confirmed at +155. Scored vs Saudi Arabia. RotoWire: "Yamal's dribbling and end product from the right are Spain's most dangerous weapon — with Uruguay pushing forward, the space behind their full-backs is exactly where Yamal thrives." CBS: "Yamal is one of the most dangerous wide forwards in the competition." Uruguay without Araujo means their left defensive cover is significantly reduced, giving Yamal the isolation matchups he exploits best. $10→$25.50.
Yamal +155 — FOX confirmed. Scored vs KSA. Uruguay left side exposed. Transition weapon. $10→$25.50.
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board · All FanDuel
🇪🇸 Spain Scorers — Full Board · FanDuel Confirmed
⭐ Mikel Oyarzabal
Real Sociedad · CF · 2 goals vs KSA · penalty taker · 9 goals last 10 Spain games · CBS/FOX/RotoWire/Lineups all explicit · FGS +360
+125
$10→$22.50
💎 Borja Iglesias
Bayer Leverkusen · CF sub · FOX +135 confirmed · powerful aerial presence · great live-bet when he enters if Spain leading · $10→$23.50
+135
$10→$23.50
💎 Lamine Yamal
Barcelona · RW · FOX +155 confirmed · scored vs KSA · Araujo OUT = Uruguay left exposed · transition weapon · FGS +400
+155
$10→$25.50
Ferran Torres
Barcelona · FW sub · ESPN +165 · direct wide forward · sub impact play · $10→$26.50
+165
$10→$26.50
Dani Olmo
RB Leipzig · CAM · ESPN +190 · replaces Pedri (SUSP) · assisted Oyarzabal vs KSA · direct and goalscoring CAM · FGS +500
+190
$10→$29
Nico Williams
Athletic Bilbao · LW · ESPN +190 · first WC start projected · pace and dribbling · CBS: "rockets in his legs to devastate Uruguay" · FGS +500
+190
$10→$29
🇺🇾 Uruguay Scorers · ❌ R.Araujo OUT · ❌ De Arrascaeta OUT · FanDuel Confirmed
⭐ Maximiliano Araújo
Atlético Madrid · LW · ESPN +190 · 2 WC goals · Uruguay's best player this tournament · will attack hard must-win game · FGS +500
+190
$10→$29
💎 Darwin Nunez
Liverpool · ST · ESPN +190 · returns to XI after bench vs CV · 13 Uruguay goals · must-win = maximum aggression · FGS +500
+190
$10→$29
Federico Valverde
Real Madrid · CM · ESPN +310 · longshot · shoots from distance · more likely to assist · $5 dart · FGS +800
+310
$10→$41
📋 Scorer Picks Ranked · Uruguay vs Spain · All FanDuel
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Oyarzabal +125 FOX/CBS confirmed / RotoWire +160 / Lineups +125 · Iglesias +135 FOX confirmed · Yamal +155 FOX confirmed / Goal.com +150 · Torres +165 / Nunez +190 / Olmo +190 / Williams +190 / M.Araújo +190 ESPN FD board confirmed · Valverde +310 ESPN · ❌ Pedri SUSPENDED · ❌ R.Araujo OUT · ❌ De Arrascaeta OUT · Spain -165 / Uruguay +500 · O/U 2.5 · Must be 21+
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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