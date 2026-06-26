Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal Tonight World Cup

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · June 26, 2026 · Must be 21+ · ⚠️ FGS market voids if no goal scored
Cabo Verde ML
+165
Draw +220 · O/U 2.5 Under ~-127
Low-scoring profile · ⚠️ FGS voids if 0-0
Saudi Arabia ML
+175
⚡ FGS IS HIGH-VARIANCE · ONLY 3 GOALS TOTAL IN 4 GAMES · LIVRAMENTO +700 IS THE GAME-SCRIPT PICK · KSA MUST PUSH FORWARD = COUNTER-ATTACK SPACE · S.AL-DAWSARI SPORTSGAMBLER FGS +525 · ⚠️ BET VOIDS IF NO GOAL · UNDER 2.5 ~-127
FGS pays out only if a specific player scores the first goal. If the match ends 0-0 — a real possibility here — your bet is voided and you get your stake back. That void option makes this market reasonable value. Game script: Saudi Arabia MUST WIN, so they push forward, opening counter-attack space for Livramento. All prices confirmed from ESPN FD board and Sportsgambler.
📖 How First Goalscorer Works · Key Rules
✅ Pays out: Your chosen player scores the very first goal of the match at any point in 90 minutes + stoppage time.
⚠️ Voids (stake returned): The match ends 0-0. You get your money back — you don't lose. This makes FGS appealing in low-scoring matches.
❌ Loses: A different player scores the first goal. Own goals typically don't count — the next player to score becomes the "first goalscorer."
🏆 Top First Goalscorer Pick
⭐ TOP PICK · FGS +700 · 4 QUALIFYING GOALS · GAME-SCRIPT: KSA MUST PUSH = COUNTER SPACE · $10→$80
🇨🇻 Dailon Livramento · First Goalscorer
Cabo Verde ST · ESPN FD +700 confirmed · Anytime +275 FOX · $10→$80
FGS · FD
+700
$10→$80
Livramento is Cabo Verde's primary striker and counter-attack focal point, scoring 4 goals in qualifying. When Saudi Arabia commit forward chasing the win they must have, space opens behind their defence — and Livramento is best positioned to exploit it. Sportsbettingdime: "Livramento will find isolated matchups against a leaky backline when Saudi Arabia push high." At +700 ($10→$80), the void protection (stake returned on 0-0) makes this outstanding value relative to the anytime price of +275.
Livramento FGS +700 — top pick. Counter-attack focal point. KSA must push = space. $10→$80. Void returned if 0-0.
📋 Full First Goalscorer Board · All FanDuel
🇨🇻 Cabo Verde First Goalscorer · FanDuel Confirmed
⭐ Dailon Livramento
Cabo Verde ST · 4 qualifying goals · counter-attack focal point · Anytime +275 FOX
Under 2.5 is ~-127 to -154. Both teams combined scored only 3 goals in 4 WC games. A 0-0 is a real possibility — meaning FGS bets void regularly here. The void option (stake returned) is actually a feature of this market in low-scoring games.
Strategy: Keep stakes small ($5-10) and focus on the counter-attack scenario. Saudi Arabia MUST win, so they push forward — Livramento at +700 captures the game-script where Cabo Verde hit them on the break. A $10 bet wins $80 if he scores first, and costs nothing if there's a 0-0.
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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