Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal Tonight World Cup

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · June 26, 2026 · Must be 21+ · ⚠️ FGS market voids if no goal scored

⚡ FGS IS HIGH-VARIANCE · ONLY 3 GOALS TOTAL IN 4 GAMES · LIVRAMENTO +700 IS THE GAME-SCRIPT PICK · KSA MUST PUSH FORWARD = COUNTER-ATTACK SPACE · S.AL-DAWSARI SPORTSGAMBLER FGS +525 · ⚠️ BET VOIDS IF NO GOAL · UNDER 2.5 ~-127

FGS pays out only if a specific player scores the first goal. If the match ends 0-0 — a real possibility here — your bet is voided and you get your stake back. That void option makes this market reasonable value. Game script: Saudi Arabia MUST WIN, so they push forward, opening counter-attack space for Livramento. All prices confirmed from ESPN FD board and Sportsgambler.