Uruguay vs Spain Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets World Cup 2026 Group H

Spain 2-0 Uruguay · Oyarzabal scores · Yamal/Williams terrorize · Uruguay shut out 🇺🇾 0–2 🇪🇸

Spain have been one of the tournament's great sides — unbeaten 32 straight, 0 goals conceded, 4-0 vs Saudi Arabia. FOX: "Spain's 70% possession and plus-40 shot difference through two games are both the best of any team with no opponent red cards at this tournament." Pedri is suspended (2 bookings) but Dani Olmo stepping in keeps the quality high. Nico Williams is expected to earn his first WC start, making Spain's attack arguably even quicker.

Uruguay, by contrast, have been a disappointment. FOX: "Uruguay has butchered this World Cup — it has nobody out there who can finish." Two draws against Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde have left them needing a win here. Without Araujo (calf) and De Arrascaeta (calf), their two best contributors are absent. Darwin Nunez returns but his output in this tournament has been limited.

RotoWire: "Spain have the quality to see this out — this projects as a 2-0 Spain win." Oyarzabal has 22 goal contributions in his last 15 Spain matches. Prediction: Spain 2-0 Uruguay.