Uruguay vs Spain Prediction: Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets World Cup 2026 Group H

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Friday June 26, 2026 · Must be 21+
Uruguay ML
+500
$10→$60
Draw +270 · O/U 2.5
FOX: Spain TT O1.5 -155 · Oyarzabal +110
Spain ML
-165
$10→$16.06
⚡ SPAIN UNBEATEN 32 STRAIGHT · 0 GOALS CONCEDED THIS WC · BEAT KSA 4-0 · YAMAL + WILLIAMS + OYARZABAL · ❌ PEDRI SUSPENDED · URUGUAY MUST WIN · 5 DRAWS IN 6 RECENT · ❌ R.ARAUJO OUT · ❌ DE ARRASCAETA OUT
FOX: "Uruguay has butchered this World Cup. It has nobody out there who can finish." CBS FD confirmed: Spain -165, Uruguay +500. RotoWire projects Spain 2-0. FOX primary: Spain Team Total Over 1.5 (-155). CBS/Eimer: leaning Over 2.5. Oyarzabal +110 CBS/SportsLine explicit pick.
Group H Standings · MD3 · TONIGHT 8PM ET · Simultaneous: Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia Houston 8PM ET · FS1
Spain have been one of the tournament's great sides — unbeaten 32 straight, 0 goals conceded, 4-0 vs Saudi Arabia. FOX: "Spain's 70% possession and plus-40 shot difference through two games are both the best of any team with no opponent red cards at this tournament." Pedri is suspended (2 bookings) but Dani Olmo stepping in keeps the quality high. Nico Williams is expected to earn his first WC start, making Spain's attack arguably even quicker.
Uruguay, by contrast, have been a disappointment. FOX: "Uruguay has butchered this World Cup — it has nobody out there who can finish." Two draws against Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde have left them needing a win here. Without Araujo (calf) and De Arrascaeta (calf), their two best contributors are absent. Darwin Nunez returns but his output in this tournament has been limited.
RotoWire: "Spain have the quality to see this out — this projects as a 2-0 Spain win." Oyarzabal has 22 goal contributions in his last 15 Spain matches. Prediction: Spain 2-0 Uruguay.
📋 Team News & Context
❌ Pedri SUSPENDED (Spain): 2 bookings · Dani Olmo replaces in CAM role · Olmo was excellent vs Saudi Arabia · minimal quality drop
❌ R.Araujo OUT + ❌ De Arrascaeta OUT (Uruguay): Both calf injuries · Araujo is Uruguay's best CB · De Arrascaeta is their most creative player · massive double blow for MUST WIN game
🇪🇸 Spain: 32-game unbeaten · 4-0 vs KSA · 0 conceded this WC · Oyarzabal 2 goals vs KSA · Yamal scored · Nico Williams pushing for first WC start · only need draw for top spot
🇺🇾 Uruguay: Drew KSA 1-1 · Drew CV 2-2 · 5 draws in last 6 competitive games · Max Araujo 2 goals is only positive · Darwin Nunez returns to XI · Valverde / Ugarte / Bentancur quality midfield · MUST WIN
📋 Projected Lineups
⚠️ Projected XIs — Confirm official lineups ~75 mins before kickoff. Sources: RotoWire · Al Jazeera · Sports Mole · SI consensus.
Spain 4-3-3De la Fuente · unbeaten 32 · 0 conceded · win = group winners❌ Pedri SUSP → Olmo
❌ PEDRI SUSP · OLMO IN
4-3-3 · LA ROJA
YAMAL ⭐
RW · +155 FD (FOX)
OYARZABAL ⭐
CF · 2 goals vs KSA · +110 FD
N.WILLIAMS
LW · first WC start
OLMO ⭐
CAM · replaces PEDRI❌
RODRI ⭐
DM · Ballon d'Or
F. RUIZ
CM
PORRO
RB
CUBARSÍ
RCB · 17yo
LAPORTE
LCB
CUCURELLA
LB
U. SIMÓN
GK · Athletic Bilbao
⚠️ Projected · ❌ Pedri SUSP · Olmo in · Nico Williams first WC start · Ruiz/Zubimendi for 3rd MF spot
Uruguay 4-3-3Bielsa · MUST WIN · Darwin Nunez returns to XI❌ R.Araujo OUT · ❌ De Arrascaeta OUT
4-3-3 · MUST WIN
CANOBBIO
RW · standout vs CV
D. NUNEZ ⭐
ST · Liverpool · returns
M. ARAÚJO ⭐
LW · 2 WC goals
VALVERDE ⭐
CM · Real Madrid
UGARTE
DM · Man Utd
BENTANCUR
CM · Spurs
VARELA
CÁCERES
GIMÉNEZ
R.Araujo OUT
SANABRIA / OLIVERA
MUSLERA
GK · 36yo
⚠️ Projected · ❌ R.Araujo OUT · ❌ De Arrascaeta OUT · Nunez returns · Canobbio + M.Araujo wide
💰 Best Bets — All FanDuel
🦊 FOX SPORTS PRIMARY BET · -155 · "SPAIN SHOULD SCORE 3 IF IT DESIRES" · SCORED 4 vs KSA · YAMAL + OYARZABAL · $10→$16.45
Spain Team Total Over 1.5 · -155
-155
$10→$16.45
FOX Sports explicitly: "Spain should really be able to score three if it desires. Take Spain Team Total Over 1.5 (-155)." Spain scored 4 against Saudi Arabia and have been clinical throughout. Against a Uruguay defence missing Araujo and that has conceded in both games, Spain scoring 2+ is the safest single bet on this board. RotoWire projects 2-0. $10→$16.45.
Spain TT O1.5 -155 — FOX primary. Scored 4 vs KSA. Uruguay missing Araujo. $10→$16.45.
⭐ CBS/SPORTSLINE EIMER PRIMARY · OVER 2.5 · "LEANING OVER" · URUGUAY MUST PUSH FORWARD = OPEN GAME · SPACE FOR SPAIN COUNTERS · check FD ~+105
Over 2.5 Total Goals
check FD
~+105
CBS/SportsLine's Eimer explicitly backs Over 2.5. Uruguay MUST WIN — they attack from minute one, opening the game up for Spain's devastating counter-attacks through Yamal and Williams. Uruguay has scored in both group games and will push numbers forward. Spain can punish them on the break. Check FD for live price (~+105).
Over 2.5 — CBS/Eimer primary. Uruguay must attack = open game. Spain counter. Check FD (~+105).
⭐ CBS/SPORTSLINE +110 · LINEUPS +125 · 2 GOALS vs KSA · 5 GOALS IN 6 WC MATCHES INC QUALIFIERS · 22 GOAL CONTRIBUTIONS LAST 15 SPAIN GAMES · $10→$21
Mikel Oyarzabal Anytime · +110
+110
$10→$21
CBS/Eimer and Lineups both back Oyarzabal explicitly. Scored twice vs Saudi Arabia. SI: "Oyarzabal's brace has taken his tally to 22 goal contributions across his last 15 Spain matches." Lineups: "He has scored a goal in five of six World Cup matches including qualifiers." Against a Uruguay defence without Araujo and conceding in every game, Oyarzabal is the natural scorer play. $10→$21.
🦊 FOX +155 CONFIRMED · YAMAL · SCORED vs KSA · URUGUAY LEFT SIDE = SPACE WITHOUT ARAUJO · "HIS CROWNING COULD BE HERE" · $10→$25.50
Lamine Yamal Anytime · +155
+155
$10→$25.50
FOX confirmed at +155. Scored vs Saudi Arabia. RotoWire: "Yamal's dribbling and end product from the right are Spain's most dangerous weapon — with Uruguay pushing forward, the space behind their full-backs is exactly where Yamal thrives." CBS: "Lamine Yamal is one of the most dangerous wide forwards in the competition." Uruguay without Araujo means their left side is exposed. $10→$25.50.
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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