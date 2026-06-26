Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds World Cup 2026

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · June 26, 2026 · Must be 21+ · ⚠️ Confirm lineups before betting
Cabo Verde ML
+165
Draw +220 · O/U 2.5 Under ~-127
Low-scoring profile · FOX: "Take Cabo Verde to Win"
Saudi Arabia ML
+175
⚡ LOW-SCORING MATCH PROFILE · ONLY 3 GOALS IN 4 GAMES COMBINED · KSA MUST ATTACK LATE = COUNTER-ATTACK SPACE · AL-GHANNAM +260 FD MARKET LEADER (FOX) · LIVRAMENTO +275 FOX PRIMARY SCORER PICK · UNDER 2.5 ~-127 · ⚠️ CONFIRM LINEUPS BEFORE SCORER BETS
This is a tight, defensive match profile. Saudi Arabia have scored once in two games. Cabo Verde held Spain to 0-0. The best scorer bets here play the counter-attack scenario: when KSA must push forward in a must-win game, space opens behind them. Livramento is the Cabo Verde counter-attack focal point. All prices confirmed across FOX + ESPN + Sportsgambler sources.
How to Read This Board · Anytime Goalscorer Market · Low-Scoring Context
Anytime goalscorer pays out if the named player scores at any point in 90 minutes + stoppage time. This is a genuinely low-scoring match profile — Under 2.5 is priced at -127 to -154, confirming market expectations of 0-2 goals. Scorer bets carry real void risk (0-0 possible). The strategic play is to bet the counter-attack game script: Saudi Arabia pushing forward for the win they need creates the space for Cabo Verde to hit on the break. Livramento is the primary beneficiary. Keep stakes modest ($5-10 per bet). ⚠️ Confirm official XIs before placing scorer bets.
🏆 Top Scorer Picks
⭐ FOX PRIMARY SCORER · +275 · 4 QUALIFYING GOALS · COUNTER-ATTACK FOCAL POINT · KSA MUST PUSH = SPACE · $10→$37.50
🇨🇻 Dailon Livramento Anytime
+275
$10→$37.50
FOX Sports features Livramento as primary scorer. RotoWire: "Livramento scored four goals across Cape Verde's qualifying campaign and leads their forward line." Sportsbettingdime: "When Saudi Arabia pushes high up the pitch, Livramento will find isolated matchups against a leaky backline." JuveFc: "He is sharp on the turn, direct, and has the finishing instinct that makes him Cape Verde's most consistent goal threat." This is the game script play — Saudi Arabia needing a win means they push forward, leaving counter-attack space. $10→$37.50.
Livramento +275 — FOX primary scorer. 4 qualifying goals. KSA attacks = counter space. $10→$37.50.
💎 FOX MARKET LEADER · +260 · BEST SAUDI PRICE · MUST-WIN URGENCY · $10→$36
🇸🇦 Khalid Al-Ghannam Anytime
+260
$10→$36
FOX Sports features Al-Ghannam at +260 — the best-priced Saudi scorer per the FD board ($10 to win $36 total per FOX). Al-Ghannam is a dynamic attacker who provides the goal threat in Saudi Arabia's offensive setup. With Saudi Arabia needing a win, they must commit players forward from minute one. Al-Ghannam at +260 represents the best value for a Saudi scorer bet — better price than Al-Buraikan or Al-Dawsari at +275. $10→$36.
Al-Ghannam +260 — FOX KSA market leader. Best Saudi price. Must-win urgency. $10→$36.
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board · All FanDuel
🇨🇻 Cabo Verde Scorers — Full Board · FanDuel Confirmed
⭐ Dailon Livramento
Cabo Verde ST · FOX +275 primary · 4 qualifying goals · counter-attack focal point · FGS +700
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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