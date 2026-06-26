Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds World Cup 2026

Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 | FanDuel ⚽ ⚽ ANYTIME GOALSCORER ODDS · TONIGHT 8PM ET · NRG STADIUM HOUSTON · FS1 · GROUP H MD3 FIFA World Cup 2026 · Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia: Anytime Goalscorer Odds & Picks Al-Ghannam +260 · Livramento +275 · Al-Buraikan +275 · S.Al-Dawsari +275 · Benchimol +280 · Mendes +330 · Rodrigues +390 All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · June 26, 2026 · Must be 21+ · ⚠️ Confirm lineups before betting Cabo Verde ML +165 Draw +220 · O/U 2.5 Under ~-127 Low-scoring profile · FOX: "Take Cabo Verde to Win" Saudi Arabia ML +175 ⚡ LOW-SCORING MATCH PROFILE · ONLY 3 GOALS IN 4 GAMES COMBINED · KSA MUST ATTACK LATE = COUNTER-ATTACK SPACE · AL-GHANNAM +260 FD MARKET LEADER (FOX) · LIVRAMENTO +275 FOX PRIMARY SCORER PICK · UNDER 2.5 ~-127 · ⚠️ CONFIRM LINEUPS BEFORE SCORER BETS This is a tight, defensive match profile. Saudi Arabia have scored once in two games. Cabo Verde held Spain to 0-0. The best scorer bets here play the counter-attack scenario: when KSA must push forward in a must-win game, space opens behind them. Livramento is the Cabo Verde counter-attack focal point. All prices confirmed across FOX + ESPN + Sportsgambler sources. How to Read This Board · Anytime Goalscorer Market · Low-Scoring Context Anytime goalscorer pays out if the named player scores at any point in 90 minutes + stoppage time. This is a genuinely low-scoring match profile — Under 2.5 is priced at -127 to -154, confirming market expectations of 0-2 goals. Scorer bets carry real void risk (0-0 possible). The strategic play is to bet the counter-attack game script: Saudi Arabia pushing forward for the win they need creates the space for Cabo Verde to hit on the break. Livramento is the primary beneficiary. Keep stakes modest ($5-10 per bet). ⚠️ Confirm official XIs before placing scorer bets. 🏆 Top Scorer Picks ⭐ FOX PRIMARY SCORER · +275 · 4 QUALIFYING GOALS · COUNTER-ATTACK FOCAL POINT · KSA MUST PUSH = SPACE · $10→$37.50 🇨🇻 Dailon Livramento Anytime +275 $10→$37.50 FOX Sports features Livramento as primary scorer. RotoWire: "Livramento scored four goals across Cape Verde's qualifying campaign and leads their forward line." Sportsbettingdime: "When Saudi Arabia pushes high up the pitch, Livramento will find isolated matchups against a leaky backline." JuveFc: "He is sharp on the turn, direct, and has the finishing instinct that makes him Cape Verde's most consistent goal threat." This is the game script play — Saudi Arabia needing a win means they push forward, leaving counter-attack space. $10→$37.50. Livramento +275 — FOX primary scorer. 4 qualifying goals. KSA attacks = counter space. $10→$37.50. 💎 FOX MARKET LEADER · +260 · BEST SAUDI PRICE · MUST-WIN URGENCY · $10→$36 🇸🇦 Khalid Al-Ghannam Anytime +260 $10→$36 FOX Sports features Al-Ghannam at +260 — the best-priced Saudi scorer per the FD board ($10 to win $36 total per FOX). Al-Ghannam is a dynamic attacker who provides the goal threat in Saudi Arabia's offensive setup. With Saudi Arabia needing a win, they must commit players forward from minute one. Al-Ghannam at +260 represents the best value for a Saudi scorer bet — better price than Al-Buraikan or Al-Dawsari at +275. $10→$36. Al-Ghannam +260 — FOX KSA market leader. Best Saudi price. Must-win urgency. $10→$36. 📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board · All FanDuel 🇨🇻 Cabo Verde Scorers — Full Board · FanDuel Confirmed ⭐ Dailon Livramento Cabo Verde ST · FOX +275 primary · 4 qualifying goals · counter-attack focal point · FGS +700 +275 $10→$37.50 💎 Gilson Benchimol Cabo Verde LW/ST · ESPN +280 · projected starter · direct runner alongside Livramento · FGS +750 +280 $10→$38 Ryan Mendes Cabo Verde RW · ESPN +330 · pace-based winger · benefits when KSA push forward · FGS +850 +330 $10→$43 Willy Semedo Cabo Verde · ESPN +340 · sub/rotation · $10→$44 +340 $10→$44 Jovane Cabral Cabo Verde FW · ESPN +380 · attacking sub · FGS +1000 +380 $10→$48 Garry Rodrigues Cabo Verde RW · ESPN +390 · experienced set-piece threat · $10→$49 +390 $10→$49 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia Scorers — Full Board · FanDuel Confirmed 💎 Khalid Al-Ghannam — Market Leader Saudi Arabia FW · FOX +260 confirmed — best Saudi price on FD board · dynamic forward · must-win urgency · FGS +700 +260 $10→$36 Firas Al-Buraikan Saudi Arabia ST · FOX +275 confirmed · primary striker · 16 international goals · leads the line · JuveFc "most dangerous attacking outlet" · FGS +700 +275 $10→$37.50 Salem Al-Dawsari ⭐ (captain) Saudi Arabia LM · FOX +275 confirmed · 109 caps 27 goals · BettorsInsider "primary weapon" · Sportsgambler anytime +230 · FGS +700 · FGS +525 on other books +275 $10→$37.50 Saleh Al-Shehri Saudi Arabia FW · ESPN +320 · forward option · scored in qualifying · $10→$42 +320 $10→$42 📋 Scorer Picks Ranked · All FanDuel ⭐ #1 — Livramento +275 (FOX primary scorer · 4 qualifying goals · counter-attack threat · $10→$37.50) +275 💎 #2 — Al-Ghannam +260 (FOX KSA market leader · best Saudi price · must-win urgency · $10→$36) +260 💎 #3 — Benchimol +280 (ESPN confirmed · starts alongside Livramento · $10→$38) +280 ⚠️ Al-Buraikan/S.Al-Dawsari +275 (both FOX confirmed · KSA primary attackers · must commit forward) · Al-Shehri +320 +275 FanDuel Sportsbook · Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia · 8PM ET TONIGHT · NRG Stadium Houston · FS1 Bet Anytime Goalscorers on FanDuel Livramento +275 · Al-Ghannam +260 · Benchimol +280 · Al-Buraikan/Al-Dawsari +275 Bet Now All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Al-Ghannam +260 / Livramento +275 / Al-Buraikan +275 / S.Al-Dawsari +275 FOX Sports FD confirmed · Benchimol +280 / Mendes +330 / Semedo +340 / Cabral +380 / Rodrigues +390 ESPN FD board confirmed · Sportsgambler: S.Al-Dawsari +230 / Under 2.5 primary · ⚠️ Low-scoring match profile — scorer bets carry void risk · Cabo Verde +165 / Draw +220 / Saudi Arabia +175 · Must be 21+

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