Spain vs Uruguay World Cup Predictions: Best Prop Bets Today for Lamine Yamal

🔍 Why Yamal Props Are the Best Bets on the Board Tonight

The matchup is elite. PrizePicks: Uruguay LB Juan Sanabria has 0.67 duels won per 90 (3rd percentile) and 2.00 defensive contributions per 90 (4th percentile) — statistically one of the weakest left backs at this World Cup. Yamal plays on Spain's right wing, attacking directly against him.

Uruguay MUST attack — creating transition space. CBS: "Yamal thrives in the space behind full-backs when teams push forward. Uruguay must chase the game, which opens exactly that space on the counter." When Spain win the ball and transition, Yamal is the primary weapon.

He is fully fit for the first time. He was managed back from a hamstring injury: 19 mins vs CV, 45 mins vs KSA. Tonight is his first full WC deployment. CBS: "He'll be fresh enough to go the full 90 minutes if needed on Friday." More minutes = more prop opportunities across every market.