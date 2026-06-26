Spain vs Uruguay World Cup Predictions: Best Prop Bets Today for Lamine Yamal
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Lamine Yamal: Best Prop Bets
vs Uruguay · World Cup 2026
Anytime Scorer +155 · Score or Assist check FD · 1+ Shots on Target check FD · 2+ Shots ~-130 · FGS +400 · 7 shots in 65 WC minutes · 24G 18A for Barca 2025/26
The matchup is elite. PrizePicks: Uruguay LB Juan Sanabria has 0.67 duels won per 90 (3rd percentile) and 2.00 defensive contributions per 90 (4th percentile) — statistically one of the weakest left backs at this World Cup. Yamal plays on Spain's right wing, attacking directly against him.
Uruguay MUST attack — creating transition space. CBS: "Yamal thrives in the space behind full-backs when teams push forward. Uruguay must chase the game, which opens exactly that space on the counter." When Spain win the ball and transition, Yamal is the primary weapon.
He is fully fit for the first time. He was managed back from a hamstring injury: 19 mins vs CV, 45 mins vs KSA. Tonight is his first full WC deployment. CBS: "He'll be fresh enough to go the full 90 minutes if needed on Friday." More minutes = more prop opportunities across every market.
💰 Best Prop Bets — All FanDuel
CBS: "After the 0-0 draw against Cape Verde with Yamal on the bench the majority of the time, it was fitting he launched Spain into the scoring column against Saudi Arabia — and a goal involvement feels likely on Friday." Scored in the 10th minute of his first WC start. 24 goals and 18 assists for Barcelona in 2025/26. Uruguay's Sanabria is statistically one of the most beatable LBs in the tournament (3rd percentile duels). $10→$25.50.
Yahoo Sports: "From a betting perspective, Yamal's profile fits shots on target and assist props better than pure anytime goal markets" — noting 10 SoT and 5 assists in his last 10 internationals. SBR: "Spain recorded an assist on all three goals scored by Spanish players vs Saudi Arabia — if Yamal can't find the net himself, I still expect him very involved in all attacks." With 11 Barca assists and 4 in 10 UCL matches, his playmaking provides a second path to cashing that pure scorer bets don't have.
SBR makes this their explicit primary Yamal prop: "In five of eight competitive Spain games, Yamal recorded at least two shots on goal. He's only failed to put a shot on target in two of those matches." Yahoo: "10 shots on target in last 10 international matches — consistently active in the final third even when not finishing." He managed 2 SoT in just 45 mins vs KSA and 2 shots in 19 mins vs CV. Tonight he plays a full 90 against a porous Uruguay defence.
The highest-probability Yamal prop on the board. 5 shots in 45 mins vs KSA + 2 shots in 19 mins vs CV = 7 total in 65 WC minutes (~9.7 shots per 90). SBR: "After five shots in his first start, it's clear Yamal isn't shying away from going for goal." PrizePicks moved his line to just 1.5 — a special discount from 3.5 — confirming the market's expectation of multiple shots. Tonight he plays a full match for the first time at this tournament against a leaky Uruguay side.
Goal.com explicit: "Tipping him to score the first goal — just as he did against the Saudis — feels like a good shout. The teenager is instructed to try his luck and cut inside from the right to test the goalkeeper." Yamal scored in the 10th minute vs KSA. Spain actively encourage him to shoot early from wide right. If Sanabria (3rd percentile duels) can't cope in the opening minutes, Spain get that fast start. $10→$50 makes this a compelling value dart.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Yamal anytime +155 FOX/CBS FD confirmed · FGS +400 ESPN confirmed · Score or Assist / 1+ SoT / 2+ Shots — check FD · Sources: CBS Sports · FOX Sports · SportsBookReview · Yahoo Sports · PrizePicks · Goal.com · 7 shots in 65 WC mins (CBS/SBR) · 41 G/A Barca 2025/26 (CBS) · 10 SoT / 5 assists last 10 intl (Yahoo) · 5/8 competitive Spain games = 2+ SoT (SBR) · Sanabria 3rd percentile duels (PrizePicks) · ❌ Pedri SUSPENDED · Spain -165 / Uruguay +500 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
Bet Lamine Yamal's Prop Bets for the Spain World Cup match tonight. New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Bet $5 and get $50 for 7 days. Get $350 in Bonus Bets guaranteed when you bet $5 every day for 7 days. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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