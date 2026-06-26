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Spain vs Uruguay World Cup Predictions: Best Prop Bets Today for Lamine Yamal

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Spain vs Uruguay World Cup Predictions: Best Prop Bets Today for Lamine Yamal
Lamine Yamal Best Prop Bets: Spain vs Uruguay — World Cup 2026 | FanDuel
⭐ PLAYER PROPS · TONIGHT 8PM ET · ESTADIO AKRON GUADALAJARA · FOX · GROUP H MD3
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Spain vs Uruguay · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
19
YAMAL

Lamine Yamal: Best Prop Bets
vs Uruguay · World Cup 2026

Anytime Scorer +155 · Score or Assist check FD · 1+ Shots on Target check FD · 2+ Shots ~-130 · FGS +400 · 7 shots in 65 WC minutes · 24G 18A for Barca 2025/26

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · June 26, 2026 · Must be 21+
WC Shots
7
in 65 mins
Barca 25/26
41
G/A all comps
Spain G/A
18
in 27 caps
SoT / 10 Intl
10
+5 assists
⚡ 7 SHOTS IN 65 WC MINUTES · SCORED 10TH MIN vs KSA IN FIRST WC START · URUGUAY LB SANABRIA 3RD PERCENTILE DUELS WON · 0.67 DUELS WON PER 90 · YAHOO: "PROFILE FITS SoT AND ASSIST PROPS BETTER THAN PURE GOAL" · SBR: "5/8 COMPETITIVE SPAIN GAMES = 2+ SoT" · SPAIN UNBEATEN 32 STRAIGHT · CBS: "GOAL INVOLVEMENT FEELS LIKELY"
18 years old. 41 goal involvements for Barcelona in 2025/26. 18 goal involvements for Spain in 27 caps. Scored in the 10th minute of his first World Cup start vs Saudi Arabia. Tonight he starts a full match for the first time at this tournament — against Uruguay's statistically worst defensive player on his exact flank.
🔍 Why Yamal Props Are the Best Bets on the Board Tonight

The matchup is elite. PrizePicks: Uruguay LB Juan Sanabria has 0.67 duels won per 90 (3rd percentile) and 2.00 defensive contributions per 90 (4th percentile) — statistically one of the weakest left backs at this World Cup. Yamal plays on Spain's right wing, attacking directly against him.

Uruguay MUST attack — creating transition space. CBS: "Yamal thrives in the space behind full-backs when teams push forward. Uruguay must chase the game, which opens exactly that space on the counter." When Spain win the ball and transition, Yamal is the primary weapon.

He is fully fit for the first time. He was managed back from a hamstring injury: 19 mins vs CV, 45 mins vs KSA. Tonight is his first full WC deployment. CBS: "He'll be fresh enough to go the full 90 minutes if needed on Friday." More minutes = more prop opportunities across every market.

💰 Best Prop Bets — All FanDuel

⭐ FOX + CBS CONFIRMED FD +155 · SCORED 10TH MIN vs KSA IN FIRST WC START · 7 SPAIN GOALS · 18 G/A IN 27 CAPS
Anytime Goalscorer · +155
FOX/CBS confirmed FD · FGS +400 · $10→$25.50
Anytime · FD
+155
$10→$25.50

CBS: "After the 0-0 draw against Cape Verde with Yamal on the bench the majority of the time, it was fitting he launched Spain into the scoring column against Saudi Arabia — and a goal involvement feels likely on Friday." Scored in the 10th minute of his first WC start. 24 goals and 18 assists for Barcelona in 2025/26. Uruguay's Sanabria is statistically one of the most beatable LBs in the tournament (3rd percentile duels). $10→$25.50.

Anytime +155 — FOX/CBS confirmed FD. Scored vs KSA in 10th min. Uruguay LB Sanabria 3rd percentile. $10→$25.50.
⭐ CBS + SBR EXPLICIT · YAHOO: "PROFILE FITS ASSISTS BETTER THAN GOALS" · 11 ASSISTS BARCA LAST SEASON · 4 ASSISTS IN 10 UCL GAMES · TWO WAYS TO WIN
Score or Assist · Check FD
CBS/SBR explicit · likely ~-115 range · Spain expected to score 2+
Score/Assist
check FD
~-115 range

Yahoo Sports: "From a betting perspective, Yamal's profile fits shots on target and assist props better than pure anytime goal markets" — noting 10 SoT and 5 assists in his last 10 internationals. SBR: "Spain recorded an assist on all three goals scored by Spanish players vs Saudi Arabia — if Yamal can't find the net himself, I still expect him very involved in all attacks." With 11 Barca assists and 4 in 10 UCL matches, his playmaking provides a second path to cashing that pure scorer bets don't have.

Score or Assist — CBS/SBR explicit. Two ways to win. 11 Barca assists last season. 18 G/A in 27 Spain caps. Check FD.
💎 SBR EXPLICIT PRIMARY PICK · 5/8 COMPETITIVE SPAIN GAMES = 2+ SoT · ONLY MISSED SoT TWICE IN 10 INTL · 10 SoT LAST 10 INTL · 2 SoT IN JUST 19 MINS vs CV
1+ Shots on Target · Check FD
SBR explicit primary · ~-130 to -155 range · hits at very high rate
1+ SoT · FD
check FD
~-130 to -155

SBR makes this their explicit primary Yamal prop: "In five of eight competitive Spain games, Yamal recorded at least two shots on goal. He's only failed to put a shot on target in two of those matches." Yahoo: "10 shots on target in last 10 international matches — consistently active in the final third even when not finishing." He managed 2 SoT in just 45 mins vs KSA and 2 shots in 19 mins vs CV. Tonight he plays a full 90 against a porous Uruguay defence.

2+ SoT in 5/8 competitive Spain games
10 SoT in last 10 internationals
2 SoT in just 19 min vs CV
2 SoT in 45 min vs Saudi Arabia
1+ Shots on Target — SBR explicit primary. 5/8 competitive Spain games = 2+ SoT. Missed SoT just twice in 10 internationals. Check FD.
💎 HIGHEST PROBABILITY YAMAL PROP · PRIZEPICKS LINE 1.5 (DISCOUNTED FROM 3.5) · 5 SHOTS IN 45 MINS vs KSA · 2 SHOTS IN 19 MINS vs CV · 7 SHOTS IN 65 WC MINS TOTAL
2+ Total Shots · Check FD
PrizePicks propped at 1.5 · market implies 2+ easily · ~-130 FD range
2+ Shots · FD
check FD
~-130 range

The highest-probability Yamal prop on the board. 5 shots in 45 mins vs KSA + 2 shots in 19 mins vs CV = 7 total in 65 WC minutes (~9.7 shots per 90). SBR: "After five shots in his first start, it's clear Yamal isn't shying away from going for goal." PrizePicks moved his line to just 1.5 — a special discount from 3.5 — confirming the market's expectation of multiple shots. Tonight he plays a full match for the first time at this tournament against a leaky Uruguay side.

📊 7 shots in 65 WC minutes = 9.7/90 rate · Full 90 mins tonight for the first time · Uruguay conceded in both WC games · Sanabria 3rd percentile duels at LB
2+ Shots — highest probability Yamal prop. 7 shots in 65 WC mins. PrizePicks propped at just 1.5. Check FD (~-130).
🎯 VALUE DART · FGS +400 · SCORED FIRST vs KSA IN 10TH MIN · INSTRUCTED TO CUT INSIDE AND SHOOT · GOAL.COM EXPLICIT PICK · $10→$50
First Goalscorer · +400
ESPN FD board confirmed · Goal.com explicit pick · $10→$50
+400
$10→$50

Goal.com explicit: "Tipping him to score the first goal — just as he did against the Saudis — feels like a good shout. The teenager is instructed to try his luck and cut inside from the right to test the goalkeeper." Yamal scored in the 10th minute vs KSA. Spain actively encourage him to shoot early from wide right. If Sanabria (3rd percentile duels) can't cope in the opening minutes, Spain get that fast start. $10→$50 makes this a compelling value dart.

FGS +400 — Goal.com explicit. Scored first goal vs KSA (10th min). Instructed to shoot early. $10→$50.
📊 Yamal Full Stats Profile
🏟️ WC 2026: 7 shots in 65 mins (2 in 19 min vs CV off bench, 5 in 45 min vs KSA first start) · 2 SoT · 1 goal (10th min vs KSA) · 123.75 touches/90 (98th %) · 12.66 box touches/90 (98th %)
🌍 International: 18 G/A in 27 Spain caps · 10 SoT in last 10 intl · 5 assists last 10 intl · 3 WC qualifier assists · scored twice in Nations League Final vs France
🔵🔴 Barca 2025/26: 41 G/A all competitions · 24 goals 18 assists · 11 assists · 4 assists in 10 UCL matches
🎯 SoT hit rate (SBR): 5 of 8 competitive Spain games = 2+ SoT · only missed SoT twice in 10 internationals (one was a short sub appearance)
🇺🇾 Sanabria matchup (PrizePicks): 0.67 duels won/90 (3rd %) · 2.00 defensive contributions/90 (4th %) · 1.33 recoveries/90 (11th %) · 20.0% duel win rate (2nd %) — directly facing Yamal on his flank
📋 Yamal Props Ranked — Highest to Lowest Probability
🥇 2+ Shots — Highest probability. 7 shots in 65 WC mins. PrizePicks line 1.5. Full 90 tonight. (check FD ~-130)
check FD
🥈 1+ Shots on Target — SBR explicit primary. 5/8 competitive Spain games = 2+ SoT. Only missed twice in 10 intl. (check FD)
check FD
🥉 Score or Assist — CBS/SBR explicit. Two ways to win. 11 Barca assists. Spain expected to score 2+. (check FD ~-115)
check FD
⭐ Anytime +155 — FOX/CBS confirmed FD. Scored 10th min vs KSA. Uruguay LB Sanabria 3rd percentile. $10→$25.50
+155
🎯 FGS +400 — Goal.com explicit dart. Scored first vs KSA. Spain instructed to shoot early. $10→$50
+400
FanDuel Sportsbook · Spain vs Uruguay · 8PM ET TONIGHT · Estadio Akron Guadalajara · FOX
Bet Yamal Props on FanDuel
Anytime +155 · Score/Assist check FD · 1+ SoT check FD · 2+ Shots check FD · FGS +400
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Yamal anytime +155 FOX/CBS FD confirmed · FGS +400 ESPN confirmed · Score or Assist / 1+ SoT / 2+ Shots — check FD · Sources: CBS Sports · FOX Sports · SportsBookReview · Yahoo Sports · PrizePicks · Goal.com · 7 shots in 65 WC mins (CBS/SBR) · 41 G/A Barca 2025/26 (CBS) · 10 SoT / 5 assists last 10 intl (Yahoo) · 5/8 competitive Spain games = 2+ SoT (SBR) · Sanabria 3rd percentile duels (PrizePicks) · ❌ Pedri SUSPENDED · Spain -165 / Uruguay +500 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Bet Lamine Yamal's Prop Bets for the Spain World Cup match tonight. New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Bet $5 and get $50 for 7 days. Get $350 in Bonus Bets guaranteed when you bet $5 every day for 7 days. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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