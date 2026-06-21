Uruguay vs Cape Verde Prediction: Who Will Score The First Goal Tonight World Cup 2026?

Uruguay vs Cape Verde First Goal Scorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Tonight | FanDuel
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🏟️ TONIGHT 6:00 PM ET · HARD ROCK STADIUM · MIAMI GARDENS · FS1
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group H · Matchday 2 · First Goalscorer Market
Uruguay vs Cape Verde: First Goal Scorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets
Vinas +400 (primary · 0.50 xG vs Saudi · confirm start) · Nunez +450 (bounce-back · confirm CF) · Valverde +750 (structural set-piece value · 14 corners MD1) · Livramento +1500 (Cape Verde dart) · Uruguay scored only 1 first-half goal in last 8 games — first goal likely arrives mid-match after Vozinha battles. All odds FanDuel Sportsbook.
Sunday June 21, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Confirm lineups before wagering · Must be 21+
🇺🇾
Uruguay ML
-230
Draw
+320
Over 2.5
+120
🇨🇻
Cape Verde ML
+800
🚨 Key News Affecting the First Goal Market
🟡 Vinas vs Nunez as starting CF — Bielsa may switch; both at similar first goal odds (+400/+450) · ⚠️ confirm official XI ·
🔴 de Arrascaeta (URU AM) — OUT · listed on board but VOID ·
🟡 Ronald Araujo (URU CB) — Doubtful ·
🔴 Uruguay scored only 1 first-half goal in last 8 games — first goal likely arrives mid-match, not in first 20 mins
⭐ Vinas +400 FanDuel — primary · confirm start · $10 → $50Nunez +450 (confirm CF) · Valverde +750 (set-piece structural) · Livramento +1500 (dart)🔴 de Arrascaeta VOID — OUT this tournament · listed on FanDuel board but do not back
⚡ First Goal vs Anytime — Why This Match Needs Different Logic
📊 First Goal Pays ~2.5× More — And Uruguay's Goal Timing Is a Critical Factor
The 2.5× Gap — Why First Goal Pays So Much More
Vinas at +160 anytime vs +400 first goal on FanDuel — that's a 2.5× gap for the same player. First goal requires Vinas to score before any of the other 21 players on the pitch. In a Uruguay 2-0 win where both Vinas and Valverde score, only one of them scores first. The first goal market creates genuine value by paying much more generously for the same underlying scoring ability.
The Critical Stat: Uruguay Scored Only 1 First-Half Goal in Their Last 8 Games
Racing Post flags this explicitly: Uruguay have scored only one first-half goal in their last eight internationals. The first goal in this match is most likely to arrive in the second half — probably in the 40-65 minute range — after Bielsa's patient build-up finally breaks Cape Verde's block. This is why Valverde at +750 (set-piece structural play) is particularly interesting: his corners and free kicks are a consistent first-goal route that doesn't depend on open-play patterns.
The Vozinha Factor — He Will Make Saves Before the First Goal Arrives
Vozinha is expected to make 5-7 saves tonight — meaning Uruguay will create clear chances before the first goal goes in. The first goal market bets on who scores specifically when Uruguay's persistence finally pays off, after Vozinha has stretched to save Vinas's second attempt or blocked Valverde's first delivery. The most likely first-goal scenario isn't an early breakaway — it's a sustained second-half siege that eventually yields around the 50-65 minute mark.
All first goal odds via FanDuel Sportsbook: Vinas +400 · Aguirre +450 · Nunez +450 · de Arrascaeta +600 (OUT — VOID) · Valverde +750 · M.Araujo +950 · Pellistri +1000 · Livramento +1500. Check FanDuel live board. Confirm lineup. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.
⭐ Primary Pick: Vinas First Goal +400
⭐ PRIMARY · 0.50 XG vs SAUDI · 5 SHOTS · SBR EXPLICITUruguay F · confirm start · $10 → $50
Federico Vinas · Uruguay CF/F
0.50 xG vs Saudi Arabia · 5 shots (3 on target) · most dangerous Uruguay player from open play in MD1
First Goal · FanDuel
+400
~20% implied · $10 → $50
Anytime
+160
2+ Goals
+950
SBR: "5 shots, 3 on target, 0.50 xG vs Saudi — double Maxi Araujo's xG who actually scored. I love this price at +155 [anytime]. The ball will be at his feet a lot near the net."At +400 first goal (~20% implied), Vinas is getting 2.5× his anytime price for the extra condition of scoring first — in a 2-0 Uruguay win, one of those goals is first
🎯 The First Goal Case — xG + Central Position + Open-Play Quality
+400
FD first goal
~20%
Implied prob.
$50
$10 returns
0.50
xG vs Saudi
Vinas generated 0.50 expected goals in the Saudi Arabia match — double the xG of Maxi Araujo who scored. In a game where Uruguay will dominate possession against Cape Verde (likely 70%+), the ball will constantly find Vinas in dangerous positions. If he gets his third shot on target — which given his MD1 performance is near-certain — and converts, it becomes the first goal at +400. Against Cape Verde's domestic-league defenders, his movement in the box creates the highest individual open-play first-goal probability in Uruguay's lineup. $10 at +400 returns $50.00.
The risk: Bielsa may start Nunez at CF instead. If Nunez starts as the lone CF, the first goal case shifts to Nunez (+450) for a similar bounce-back argument. Always confirm the official XI before wagering on FanDuel.
Missed chances vs Saudi · "one-game story" profile · +450 · confirm CF start
First Goal · FanDuel
+450
$10 → $55
Anytime
+175
Squawka: "He had the chances against Saudi Arabia and didn't take them — usually a one-game story for a player of his finishing profile." +450 first goal if confirmed CF start.Sports Interaction: "Darwin Nunez and Federico Vinas are the odds-on favourites to score" — both explicitly backed at similar prices⚠️ Was subbed off at half-time vs Saudi Arabia · Bielsa may go with Vinas or Aguirre · only back if Nunez is the confirmed CF starter · $10 → $55
Nunez at +450 on FanDuel is the bounce-back first goal case. If Bielsa starts him as the lone striker, he'll be the primary target in the box for Uruguay's crosses and through balls. His finishing should regress positively from his Saudi miss-fest. Back whichever of Vinas (+400) or Nunez (+450) Bielsa selects as the starting central forward. Both are worth backing — the xG data gives Vinas the edge if you must choose one. $10 at +450 returns $55.00.
Note: Vinas (+400) vs Nunez (+450) — the xG data gives Vinas a slight edge from open play. But if both play in a fluid front three, both bets are simultaneously live. Confirm the XI 60 minutes pre-kickoff on FanDuel.
🎯 Structural Value: Valverde First Goal +750
Federico Valverde · Uruguay RM (Real Madrid)
14 corners in MD1 · 3 shots (2 on target) vs Saudi · FOX Sports FanDuel pick · set-piece structural edge
First Goal · FanDuel
+750
$10 → $85
FOX Sports EXPLICIT (FanDuel): "Federico Valverde is +155 to score [anytime]" — at +750 first goal, structural corner/set-piece value is even more compellingUruguay had 14 CORNERS vs Saudi Arabia · Valverde delivers them · a corner-header or direct shot FIRST GOAL is a genuine structural routeRacing Post: "Valverde is Uruguay's shining light — three shots vs Saudi, hitting the target twice" · Cape Verde vulnerable to arriving midfieldersUruguay scored only 1 first-half goal in last 8 games — first goal may come from a set-piece in the 40-65 min window, which is Valverde's prime time
Valverde at +750 on FanDuel is the standout structural value pick in the first goal market. The specific scenario: Uruguay generate their 14th corner in the 55th minute. Valverde swings it in. A header from Caceres or Nunez is saved. Second corner from the rebound. Valverde arrives at the back post from his midfield run and taps in. OR: Valverde drives a direct long-range shot in the 45th minute from the edge of the area, catching Vozinha off his line — exactly how Real Madrid midfield goals happen. $10 at +750 returns $85.00.
Why Valverde is specifically better value in the first goal market vs anytime: In the anytime market at +295, his case is strong but he competes with Vinas and Nunez for the most likely scorer. In the first goal market at +750, his set-piece structural route creates a specific scenario where he scores BEFORE them — his corner deliveries and direct shots come earlier in the game than Vinas/Nunez's open-play opportunities. $10 at +750 returns $85.00.
💡 Sleeper: Maxi Araujo First Goal +950 — Tournament's Only Confirmed URU Scorer
LM · Sporting CP · scored vs Saudi Arabia in 80th min · left-channel · $5 dart → $52.50
First Goal · FanDuel
+950
Uruguay's ONLY scorer this tournament — notched the 80th-minute equaliser vs Saudi Arabia · confirmed scorer against defensive blocksLeft-channel cut-inside runs · direct shooting from the flank · if Vinas and Nunez are frustrated by Vozinha, Araujo's run from left midfield becomes the first goal
Araujo is Uruguay's only confirmed goalscorer at this World Cup. At +950 on FanDuel, the scenario where he cuts inside from the left in the 65th minute and scores a left-footed shot while Vozinha is screened by bodies — exactly replicating his Saudi goal — is a $5 speculative dart. $5 at +950 returns $52.50.
🎯 Cape Verde Dart: Livramento First Goal +1500
Dailon Livramento · Cape Verde CF
Lone striker · counter-attack first goal · Uruguay high press leaves gaps in opening 15 mins · $5 dart
First Goal · FanDuel
+1500
$5 dart → $80
Cape Verde's only realistic first-goal route · counter-attack from deep · Uruguay's high press in opening 20 mins leaves gaps in behindIran scored the first goal vs NZ in the parallel group (Rezaeian 32') after similar defensive-setup dynamics — first goal for compact debut teams happens$5 max on FanDuel · scenario: Uruguay lose the ball in their high press in first 15 mins · Livramento sprints behind, scores first goal · $5 → $80
At +1500 on FanDuel — 16× your money — Livramento is the extreme longshot first goal bet. Uruguay's high-press in the opening 15 minutes regularly gives away possession in dangerous positions (they conceded to Saudi Arabia in exactly this fashion). If Cape Verde break fast and score first before Uruguay settle, it would be Livramento as the lone striker getting onto a quick counter. $5 returns $80. Strictly entertainment-only stakes.
📋 Full FanDuel Sportsbook First Goal Board
Player · Team · Role
Anytime
First Goal · FD
⭐ Federico Vinas · URU F (PRIMARY)
0.50 xG vs Saudi · 5 shots · ⚠️ confirm start · $10 → $50
+160
+400
Rodrigo Aguirre · URU F
Confirm start/sub role · market prices him identically to Nunez · $10 → $55
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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