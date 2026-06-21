Uruguay vs Cape Verde Prediction: Who Will Score The First Goal Tonight World Cup 2026?

FOX Sports EXPLICIT (FanDuel): "Federico Valverde is +155 to score [anytime]" — at +750 first goal, structural corner/set-piece value is even more compelling Uruguay had 14 CORNERS vs Saudi Arabia · Valverde delivers them · a corner-header or direct shot FIRST GOAL is a genuine structural route Racing Post: "Valverde is Uruguay's shining light — three shots vs Saudi, hitting the target twice" · Cape Verde vulnerable to arriving midfielders Uruguay scored only 1 first-half goal in last 8 games — first goal may come from a set-piece in the 40-65 min window, which is Valverde's prime time

Valverde at +750 on FanDuel is the standout structural value pick in the first goal market. The specific scenario: Uruguay generate their 14th corner in the 55th minute. Valverde swings it in. A header from Caceres or Nunez is saved. Second corner from the rebound. Valverde arrives at the back post from his midfield run and taps in. OR: Valverde drives a direct long-range shot in the 45th minute from the edge of the area, catching Vozinha off his line — exactly how Real Madrid midfield goals happen. $10 at +750 returns $85.00.

Why Valverde is specifically better value in the first goal market vs anytime: In the anytime market at +295, his case is strong but he competes with Vinas and Nunez for the most likely scorer. In the first goal market at +750, his set-piece structural route creates a specific scenario where he scores BEFORE them — his corner deliveries and direct shots come earlier in the game than Vinas/Nunez's open-play opportunities. $10 at +750 returns $85.00.