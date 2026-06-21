Uruguay vs Cabo Verde Prediction: How Many Saves Will Vozinha Make World Cup Prop Bets

Spain arrived at the 2026 World Cup as one of the tournament's clear favourites — European champions, with Yamal and Nico Williams, and a squad loaded with Barcelona and Real Madrid starters. Cape Verde were 500-1 outsiders in their World Cup debut. Nobody expected a draw. Nobody except Vozinha.

What Vozinha Did to Spain's Attack — Save by Save 🧤 Save 1 Early denial of Pedri driving forward — quick hands pushing low shot around the post 🧤 Save 2 Ferran Torres point-blank — full stretch save that went viral; the moment the internet fell in love 🧤 Save 3 Aymeric Laporte header at the back post — somehow got fingertips to it 🧤 Saves 4-7 Yamal and Nico Williams came off the bench and still couldn't find a way through — Vozinha held firm against players born the same year he turned professional

The final whistle came and Vozinha broke down in tears. "I cried because I grew up with my grandparents and unfortunately they were not here; they died a few years ago. They were everything for me. I also cried because my mum didn't manage to be here because of the visa. Because of the money we had to pay for the visa, we didn't manage on time."