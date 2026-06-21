Uruguay vs Cabo Verde Prediction: How Many Saves Will Vozinha Make World Cup Prop Bets
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How Many Saves Will Vozinha Make vs Uruguay Tonight?
7 saves vs Spain · 40yo World Cup hero · from 50K to 14M Instagram followers in 90 minutes · the biggest story in football right now returns to the pitch tonight · Prediction: 5-7 saves · Best bet: 4+ saves +100 · 5+ saves ~+240
🦈 The Unsung Hero of the World Cup — Who Is Vozinha?
Before June 15, 2026, almost nobody outside Cape Verde had heard of Josimar José Évora Dias. He was a 40-year-old journeyman goalkeeper playing out the final years of a career that had taken him from obscure local clubs in Cape Verde, through Angola and Moldova, to Cyprus and Slovakia. He had 91 international appearances for a nation of 529,600 people — the third-smallest country by population ever to qualify for a World Cup. He had won exactly one trophy in 19 professional years: the 2018-19 Cypriot Cup with AEL Limassol. His Instagram account had fewer than 50,000 followers. His nickname, given to him as a child, was "Vozinha" — Portuguese for "Little Granny."
Then Spain happened. And in 90 extraordinary minutes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Vozinha became the biggest story in world football.
⚽ What He Did vs Spain — The Performance That Changed Everything
Spain arrived at the 2026 World Cup as one of the tournament's clear favourites — European champions, with Yamal and Nico Williams, and a squad loaded with Barcelona and Real Madrid starters. Cape Verde were 500-1 outsiders in their World Cup debut. Nobody expected a draw. Nobody except Vozinha.
The final whistle came and Vozinha broke down in tears. "I cried because I grew up with my grandparents and unfortunately they were not here; they died a few years ago. They were everything for me. I also cried because my mum didn't manage to be here because of the visa. Because of the money we had to pay for the visa, we didn't manage on time."
"I'm 40 years old. I started playing football professionally when I was 25, in 2012. I thought about leaving, but I continued because of this dream. This is for everyone. I was named man of the match, but this is for all of my teammates because without them nothing would be possible." — Vozinha, post-match, June 15, 2026
📱 50,000 to 14 Million — The Instagram Story Nobody Predicted
The catalyst was CazéTV — Brazil's most popular sports streaming channel with 31 million YouTube subscribers, which broadcasts every World Cup game. During the Spain match, the presenter Cazé noticed Vozinha had barely any followers and began asking his audience to follow him. The response was instant. By the time the final whistle blew, Vozinha had gained 1 million followers. By the next morning, nearly 10 million. The internet had found its World Cup hero.
🌍 The Full Story — A Career 40 Years in the Making
Vozinha was born in Mindelo, Cape Verde — an Atlantic archipelago 373 miles off the coast of West Africa, home to about 529,600 people. As a child he was too small to be picked for goalkeeper trials despite being, by his own account, the best keeper on his island. His father wanted to name him Valdano, after Argentine striker Jorge Valdano of Real Madrid — but the authorities wouldn't allow it. So he became Vozinha — Little Granny.
In 2007, Vozinha turned professional for Batuque FC in Cape Verde. The same year, a baby named Lamine Yamal was born in Spain — the teenager who would come off the bench trying to score against Vozinha 19 years later and fail. After Batuque, his wandering career took him across four continents: Angola → Moldova (Zimbru) → Portugal (Gil Vicente) → Cyprus (AEL Limassol, 2018-19 Cypriot Cup) → Slovakia (AS Trencin). He has been Cape Verde's first-choice goalkeeper since 2012, with 91 appearances, and helped qualify them for this World Cup.
After the Spain match, when he broke down in tears, Vozinha revealed his mum couldn't make it to the United States because of a visa difficulty. "The money for the visa, we didn't manage on time, and I would like her to be here." The US State Department later said they had no record of her ever applying for a visa, but that they were working to resolve the situation with Cape Verde authorities. The moment perfectly encapsulated the extraordinary human story at the heart of Cape Verde's World Cup.
Cape Verde (529,600 people) is the third-smallest nation by population ever to qualify for a World Cup. Vozinha became the oldest player to compete in a nation's World Cup debut and the third-oldest goalkeeper ever to post a World Cup clean sheet. He did it against Spain, one of the tournament favourites, who hadn't expected to be held for 90 seconds let alone 90 minutes.
🧤 How Many Saves Will Vozinha Make Tonight?
Spain are top-3 WC favourites playing a patient, possession-based style. Their 27 shots generated only 7 on target — a low conversion rate — because they probed rather than shooting directly. Vozinha faced every ball that came on target and stopped every one.
Uruguay's style is fundamentally different from Spain's. Where Spain probe and pass, Uruguay shoot. They had 10 shots on target against Saudi Arabia — roughly 43% of their 22 second-half shots were on target. Saudi Arabia's goalkeeper Al Owais made 9 saves in that match. That is the benchmark for what Vozinha is likely to face tonight.
Cape Verde conceded an xG of 2.19 against Spain — the highest of any team in the opening round. Uruguay created 1.72 xG against Saudi Arabia even in a first half where they were underwhelming. Uruguay's more direct style is likely to generate higher individual shot quality tonight, even if volume is similar to Spain's 27.
The data points clearly toward another busy night. Uruguay generated 10 shots on target against Saudi Arabia — a team more defensively organised than Cape Verde. Tonight, Uruguay will accumulate more shots and — with the urgency of a must-win — shoot more quickly and directly than Spain's patient game. Our projection: 5-7 saves, with a realistic upside of 8+ if Uruguay cannot convert their first two or three clear attempts.
💰 Vozinha Saves Prop Bets
Save prop odds via Sports Interaction and Racing Post (bet365). Check FanDuel Sportsbook for any available Vozinha save props. Subject to change. Must be 21+.
🤔 Can He Do It Again? — The Honest Assessment
Spain played a technical, patient build-up game that required Vozinha to react to well-crafted moves from experienced international players. Uruguay play a far more direct, physical style — long balls, set pieces (14 corners vs Saudi Arabia), and physical runners in the box. High-cross situations and shots from range are actually easier for a goalkeeper with Vozinha's reflexes and positional play to read than Pedri threading passes through a block.
Vozinha is 40 and has just played one of the most emotionally and physically demanding 90 minutes of any goalkeeper's career. The fame, the 14 million followers, his mum's visa story — is an enormous psychological load to carry. And Uruguay are bigger, more direct, and more dominant in the air than Spain. Bielsa will use the 14 corners they earned against Saudi Arabia as a template. An aerial weakness could be exploited in a way Spain's passing game never was.
Vozinha will make saves tonight — probably 5-7 of them — but Uruguay will eventually score. The Cinderella story continues, but the clock is ticking on the fairytale. Bet on the saves, root for the goalkeeper, and hope Grandma keeps surprising us. CBS: "We can certainly expect a similar approach from Cape Verde — Vozinha is likely to face an onslaught." Our prediction: 5-7 saves. Back 4+ at +100 and 5+ at ~+240.
Props via Sports Interaction / Racing Post (bet365) · Check FanDuel Sportsbook for Vozinha save props · Must be 21+
Match odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Save props via Sports Interaction / Racing Post · Subject to change · 6:00 PM ET June 21 · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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