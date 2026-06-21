Uruguay vs Cabo Verde Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds World Cup 2026

Sunday June 21, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Confirm lineups before wagering · Must be 21+
🇺🇾
Uruguay ML
-230
Draw
+320
Over 2.5
+120
🇨🇻
Cape Verde ML
+800
🚨 Key News Affecting the Scorer Market
🟡 Vinas vs Nunez as CF starter — Bielsa may switch from Nunez after first-half struggles vs Saudi · Vinas had 0.50 xG (more than the player who actually scored) · ⚠️ confirm official XI ·
🟡 Ronald Araujo (URU CB) — Doubtful ·
🔴 de Arrascaeta (URU AM) — OUT (listed on FanDuel board but sidelined — DO NOT BET) ·
🟡 Jovane Cabral (CPV RW) — fitness test
⭐ Vinas +160 FanDuel — primary · SBR explicit · 0.50 xG vs Saudi · confirm startNunez +175 (bounce-back) · Valverde +295 (FOX Sports) · Livramento +650 (dart)🔴 de Arrascaeta VOID — listed on FanDuel but confirmed OUT this tournament · do not back
⚡ The Scorer Market — Uruguay's Missing Finish Finally Arrives
📊 Uruguay Created Plenty vs Saudi Arabia. They Just Didn't Finish.
Uruguay's Scoring Metrics vs Saudi Arabia Were Excellent
Uruguay had 1.72 xG vs Saudi Arabia — strong for an international match. They had 22 second-half shots, the most in a World Cup half in 50 years. They put 10 shots on target. Their problem wasn't chance creation — it was finishing. Federico Vinas had 0.50 xG alone (double the xG of Maxi Araujo, who actually scored). Against Cape Verde — whose xG against (2.19) was the highest of any team in the opening round — those same chances will almost certainly lead to goals.
Cape Verde's Defensive Ceiling — The scorer market is a Uruguay market
Vozinha's 7 saves against Spain were extraordinary — but Spain created 2.19 xG against Cape Verde's block, meaning the underlying numbers already showed their defence was vulnerable. Uruguay's more physical, direct style with aerial balls from corners, low crosses from the channels, and Valverde's direct shots is a type of attack Cape Verde haven't yet faced this tournament. The scorer market is overwhelmingly a Uruguay proposition from the first whistle.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook: Vinas +160 · Aguirre +180 · Nunez +175 · de Arrascaeta +245 (OUT — VOID) · Valverde +295 · M.Araujo +380 · Pellistri +400 · Livramento +650. Check FanDuel live board. Confirm XI. Must be 21+.
⭐ PRIMARY PICK · SBR EXPLICIT · 0.50 XG vs SAUDI · 5 SHOTSUruguay F · confirm start vs Nunez
Federico Vinas · Uruguay CF/F
Club Tigres · 0.50 xG vs Saudi Arabia · 5 shots (3 on target) · more xG than the player who scored
Anytime · FanDuel
+160
~38% implied · $10 → $26
First Goal
+400
SBR EXPLICIT: "Federico Vinas +155 via FanDuel — 5 shots, 3 on target, 0.50 xG vs Saudi — double Maxi Araujo's xG who actually scored. I love this price."Sports Interaction: "Darwin Nunez and Federico Vinas are the odds-on favourites at +125" — both explicitly backed0.50 xG from open play vs Saudi — outperformed xG badly vs Saudi · numbers catch up next match
🎯 The Vinas Case — xG Overperformance Is the Real Story
+160
FanDuel anytime
0.50
xG vs Saudi
5
Shots vs Saudi
$26
$10 returns
Vinas generated 0.50 expected goals in the Saudi Arabia match — double the xG of Maxi Araujo, who was credited with Uruguay's actual goal. With 5 shots (3 on target), he was by a significant margin Uruguay's most dangerous individual threat from open play. Against Cape Verde — whose xG against (2.19 vs Spain) was the highest of any team in the opening round — the same chances will arrive, and his finishing will catch up. SBR: "In a game where Uruguay should maintain possession, I expect the ball at his feet a lot near the net." $10 at +160 returns $26.00.
The risk: Bielsa may start Nunez ahead of Vinas at CF, making Vinas a wide/sub option. Confirm the official XI before placing this bet. Both are backed at virtually identical odds — back whichever starts as the primary forward.
$10 at +160 → $26.00 · FanDuel Sportsbook · ⚠️ confirm role
Missed clear chances vs Saudi Arabia · "usually a one-game story" (Squawka) · confirm start
Anytime · FanDuel
+175
$10 → $27.50
First Goal
+450
Squawka: "Uruguay's central striker is the clear favourite to score. He had the chances against Saudi Arabia and didn't take them — usually a one-game story for a player of his finishing profile."Sports Interaction: "Darwin Nunez and Federico Vinas are the odds-on favourites at +125" — both their most explicitly named scorer picks⚠️ Bielsa may switch to Vinas as CF after Nunez's Saudi first-half performance · confirm who starts CF · both +160/+175 — back whichever starts
Nunez at +175 on FanDuel is the classic bounce-back scorer argument. When a striker of his quality misses clear chances in one game, finishing tends to regress toward expected output in the next. He was subbed at half-time vs Saudi Arabia — but if he starts today as the CF, this is a compelling positive-odds bet on a clinical finisher against Cape Verde's domestic-league defensive line.
The Vinas/Nunez choice: Both at +160/+175 on FanDuel — almost identically priced. The xG data from MD1 (Vinas 0.50, Nunez lower after being subbed off) is the tie-breaker for Vinas. But back whichever Bielsa selects as the starting central forward. $10 at +175 returns $27.50.
🎯 Value Pick: Valverde Anytime +295
Federico Valverde · Uruguay RM (Real Madrid)
3 shots (2 on target) vs Saudi Arabia · FOX Sports FanDuel confirmed · 14 corners in MD1
Anytime · FanDuel
+295
$10 → $39.50
FOX Sports EXPLICIT (FanDuel confirmed): "Federico Valverde is +155 to score against Cape Verde" — their named prop pick · FanDuel board shows +295 · check live board for exact priceCovers: "I like the plus odds for this prop — feels playable up to +120" · Sports Interaction: "Valverde at +137 to score or assist"3 shots vs Saudi (2 on target) · late box runs from RM position · Uruguay had 14 corners in MD1 — set-piece aerial target
Valverde at +295 on FanDuel is the standout value pick in this market. FOX Sports explicitly named his scorer prop, citing FanDuel as their source. His Real Madrid scoring profile — arriving late into the box from the right and driving direct shots — is suited to breaking down a deep block. Against Cape Verde's 4-5-1, an untracked midfield runner in the 60th minute is exactly how Valverde goals happen. At +295, $10 returns $39.50.
⚡ Value Note: Rodrigo Aguirre +180 — Impact Sub Option (Confirm Role)
FanDuel anytime
+180
Rodrigo Aguirre at +180 appears second on the FanDuel board, priced almost identically to Nunez (+175). This suggests the market rates him as a near-equivalent goal threat — likely reflecting either a starting role or significant early sub usage by Bielsa. If Aguirre starts or enters the game early in a fluid Uruguayan front line, +180 is genuine value for a player the market places alongside Nunez. Check the official XI. $10 at +180 returns $28.00.
🎯 Cape Verde Dart: Livramento Anytime +650
Dailon Livramento · Cape Verde CF
Cape Verde's lone striker in 4-5-1 · counter-attack route only · $5 dart
Anytime · FanDuel
+650
$5 dart → $37.50
Cape Verde's primary attacking threat · lone CF in 4-5-1 · counter-attack from deep is their only scoring routeUruguay's full-backs push forward aggressively creating counter-attack space — same vulnerability that has cost them recently$5 max on FanDuel — scenario: Uruguay win 2-1, Livramento scores on counter · $5 → $37.50
At +650 on FanDuel, Livramento is the only Cape Verde scorer worth a small speculative stake. He is their lone CF in the 4-5-1 and the focal point of any Cape Verde counter-attack. Uruguay's full-backs push forward aggressively, leaving space behind. A Livramento counter-attack goal in a 2-1 result is the specific scenario this bet prices. $5 dart returns $37.50. Keep stakes tiny — this is entertainment money.
📋 Full FanDuel Sportsbook Goalscorer Board
Player · Team · Role
First Goal
Anytime · FD
⭐ Federico Vinas · URU F (PRIMARY)
0.50 xG vs Saudi · 5 shots · SBR explicit · ⚠️ confirm start · $10 → $26
+400
+160
⭐ Rodrigo Aguirre · URU F
Impact sub · confirm if starting or bench role · $10 → $28
+450
+180
⭐ Darwin Nunez · URU CF (SECONDARY)
Missed chances vs Saudi · bounce-back · Squawka explicit · ⚠️ confirm CF start · $10 → $27.50
+450
+175
de Arrascaeta · URU M 🔴 OUT
Confirmed sidelined this tournament · listed on FanDuel board but DO NOT BACK
OUT
+245
🎯 Federico Valverde · URU RM · Real Madrid (VALUE)
FOX Sports FanDuel confirmed · 3 shots vs Saudi · set-piece threat · $10 → $39.50
+750
+295
Maxi Araujo · URU LM (Sporting CP)
Scored vs Saudi Arabia · left-channel threat · $10 → $48
+950
+380
Facundo Pellistri · URU M (bench)
Impact sub only · $10 → $50
+1000
+400
🇨🇻 🎯 Dailon Livramento · CPV CF (DART)
Cape Verde's lone striker · counter-attack · Uruguay high line exposed · $5 dart → $37.50
+1500
+650
Other Cape Verde (Benchimol, Mendes, Semedo...)
Extreme longshots · micro-stakes only
—
+1000+
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. de Arrascaeta listed but confirmed OUT — do not back. Approximate — check FanDuel live board for exact prices. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.
📋 Anytime Goalscorer Best Bets — Ranked · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
⭐ #1 — Vinas (primary · ⚠️ confirm start)
0.50 xG vs Saudi · SBR explicit · $10 → $26
+160
⭐ #2 — Nunez (bounce-back · ⚠️ confirm CF start)
Missed chances vs Saudi · Squawka/SI explicit · $10 → $27.50
+175
💡 Aguirre (confirm role · same range)
Market-priced near Nunez · only if confirmed starting or early sub · $10 → $28
+180
🎯 #3 — Valverde (outstanding value)
FOX Sports FanDuel confirmed · 3 shots vs Saudi · set-piece threat · $10 → $39.50
+295
🇨🇻 Livramento (Cape Verde dart · $5 max)
Lone striker · counter-attack · Uruguay high line · $5 → $37.50
+650
🔴 de Arrascaeta — VOID · DO NOT BET on FanDuel
Confirmed sidelined this tournament · listed but out
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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