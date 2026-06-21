Uruguay vs Cabo Verde Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds World Cup 2026

Squawka: "Uruguay's central striker is the clear favourite to score. He had the chances against Saudi Arabia and didn't take them — usually a one-game story for a player of his finishing profile." Sports Interaction: "Darwin Nunez and Federico Vinas are the odds-on favourites at +125" — both their most explicitly named scorer picks ⚠️ Bielsa may switch to Vinas as CF after Nunez's Saudi first-half performance · confirm who starts CF · both +160/+175 — back whichever starts

Nunez at +175 on FanDuel is the classic bounce-back scorer argument. When a striker of his quality misses clear chances in one game, finishing tends to regress toward expected output in the next. He was subbed at half-time vs Saudi Arabia — but if he starts today as the CF, this is a compelling positive-odds bet on a clinical finisher against Cape Verde's domestic-league defensive line.

The Vinas/Nunez choice: Both at +160/+175 on FanDuel — almost identically priced. The xG data from MD1 (Vinas 0.50, Nunez lower after being subbed off) is the tie-breaker for Vinas. But back whichever Bielsa selects as the starting central forward. $10 at +175 returns $27.50.