Belgium vs Iran Confirmed Lineup & Formations: Predictions for World Cup 2026 Group G

📋 Iran Changes vs New Zealand MD1 — Major Tactical Shift

🔄 KEY Formation CHANGED to 5-4-1 from the 4-4-2 used vs NZ. Ghalenoei adds a fifth defender with wing-backs Hardani (R) and Hajsafi (L) to cope with Belgium's wide attacking threats from Trossard, Saelemaekers and De Cuyper.

◀ OUT Saman Ghoddos — ankle injury confirmed, did not make the XI. His absence weakens Iran's midfield creativity. Milad Mohammadi (LB vs NZ) replaced by Hajsafi at LWB.

▶ IN Hajsafi (LWB) — experienced left-back used as a wing-back in the 5-back. Hardani (RWB) — right wing-back in the new shape. Kanaani (LCB) — provides the third CB in 3-CB system.