Belgium vs Iran Confirmed Lineup & Formations: Predictions for World Cup 2026 Group G

Belgium vs Iran Confirmed Lineups & Formations — World Cup 2026 Group G | FanDuel
⚽
✅ CONFIRMED LINEUPS · TODAY 3:00 PM ET · SOFI STADIUM · LA · FOX/FS1
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group G · Matchday 2 · Official Starting XIs
Belgium vs Iran: Confirmed Lineups & Formations
🇧🇪 Belgium 4-2-3-1: Lukaku STARTS · Raskin replaces Onana · Saelemaekers for De Ketelaere · De Cuyper for Castagne · 🇮🇷 Iran SWITCH to 5-4-1: Hajsafi LWB · Ghoddos OUT (ankle) · Taremi lone striker · FanDuel odds updated.
Sunday June 21, 2026 · Confirmed XIs via OneFootball · Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🇧🇪
Belgium ML
-250
Draw
+370
Over 2.5
-135
🇮🇷
Iran ML
+650
🔑 Key Changes vs Matchday 1
🇧🇪 Lukaku STARTS (was sub vs Egypt) · Raskin IN for Onana · Saelemaekers IN for De Ketelaere · De Cuyper IN for Castagne🇮🇷 Iran SWITCH 4-4-2 → 5-4-1 · Hajsafi LWB · Hardani RWB · Ghoddos OUT (ankle) · Taremi lone striker🔴 Jeremy Doku OUT (illness) · 🔴 Zeno Debast OUT (thigh) · 🟡 Saman Ghoddos OUT (ankle)
Set pieces: Penalties — De Bruyne (primary), Lukaku, Tielemans · Corners/FKs — De Bruyne (2), Tielemans, Trossard, De Cuyper · Bench: Lammens (GK), Castagne, Onana, De Ketelaere, Fernandez-Pardo, Lukebakio, Vanaken, De Winter, Witsel
🇮🇷 Iran — Confirmed Starting XI
Iran · 5-4-1 (changed from 4-4-2 vs NZ)
Manager: Amir Ghalenoei · SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles
✅ CONFIRMEDGhoddos OUT (ankle)
TAREMI ⭐
CF · Inter Milan · Captain
60 intl goals · lone striker
YOUSEFI
RM
MOHEBI
CM · scored vs NZ
EZATOLAHI
CM · 83 caps
NEMATI
LM
HARDANI
RWB
REZAEIAN
RCB · 36 · G+A vs NZ
KHALILZADEH
CB
KANAANI
LCB
HAJSAFI
LWB
BEIRANVAND
GK · Legia Warsaw
📋 Iran Changes vs New Zealand MD1 — Major Tactical Shift
🔄 KEYFormation CHANGED to 5-4-1 from the 4-4-2 used vs NZ. Ghalenoei adds a fifth defender with wing-backs Hardani (R) and Hajsafi (L) to cope with Belgium's wide attacking threats from Trossard, Saelemaekers and De Cuyper.
◀ OUTSaman Ghoddos — ankle injury confirmed, did not make the XI. His absence weakens Iran's midfield creativity. Milad Mohammadi (LB vs NZ) replaced by Hajsafi at LWB.
▶ INHajsafi (LWB) — experienced left-back used as a wing-back in the 5-back. Hardani (RWB) — right wing-back in the new shape. Kanaani (LCB) — provides the third CB in 3-CB system.
🎯 NOTETaremi is the lone striker in the 5-4-1. This is a defensive change vs NZ's two-striker setup. Iran will counter-attack entirely through Taremi. All FanDuel scorer bets for Belgium remain live — Lukaku +110 anytime and +360 first goal are now confirmed.
Fell behind (20') · Lukaku (sub 66') forced Mohamed Hany OG in 22 seconds · 53% possession · only 3 shots on target from 15 · Belgium yet to score a credited goal this tournament · Doku and Debast both OUT today
🇮🇷 Iran MD1 — 2-2 vs New Zealand
Scored first (Rezaeian 32') · conceded twice · Mohebi equalised 2-2 · Ghoddos off (ankle) · Rezaeian (36yo) oldest Asian player to score AND assist in one WC match · Now switch to defensive 5-4-1
⚡ Key Tactical Matchups
1. De Bruyne vs Ezatolahi — The Central Battle
Belgium's entire attack flows through De Bruyne at CAM. Ezatolahi (83 caps) screens the defensive midfield to limit his space. In the 5-4-1, Iran's flat four-man midfield compresses De Bruyne's half-space pockets. If Ezatolahi disrupts his rhythm, Belgium struggle. If De Bruyne finds space between the lines, Iran are in serious trouble. This is the decisive duel of the match.
2. Lukaku vs Khalilzadeh/Kanaani — Physical Mismatch
Lukaku (90 intl goals, 6ft 3in) against two domestic-league centre-backs. The biggest individual mismatch on the pitch. Iran's 5-back gives them an extra body, but they still face Lukaku receiving the ball with his back to goal, turning, and making runs in behind when De Cuyper or Trossard stretch play wide. Belgium's De Bruyne and De Cuyper set-piece delivery aims at Lukaku's aerial presence.
3. Trossard/Saelemaekers vs Hardani/Hajsafi — Wide Channels
Iran's 5-4-1 switch is specifically designed to neutralise Belgium's wide threats. Hardani (RWB) picks up Trossard; Hajsafi (LWB) picks up Saelemaekers. The question: can Iran's wing-backs stay disciplined for 90 minutes against De Cuyper and Meunier also pushing forward? When Belgium overload the channels, Iran face 2v1 situations on both flanks. Racing Post noted Iran were "lax with their defensive work" against NZ's wide players.
4. Taremi Counter vs Belgium's High Line — Iran's Only Attacking Route
With Ghoddos out and a defensive 5-4-1, Iran's primary attack runs entirely through Taremi as lone striker. He must hold the ball up, bring Mohebi and Yousefi into play, and sprint in behind when Belgium turn the ball over. Belgium's back line (Ngoy, Mechele) face their stiffest test — Taremi's movement and Inter Milan-level finishing creates danger every time Iran win possession and play quickly. Belgium need Raskin to protect the space left by Meunier and De Cuyper's advanced positioning.
💰 FanDuel Sportsbook Odds — Updated Now Lineups Confirmed
Belgium ML
-250
Over 2.5 goals
-135
Belgium -1.5
+115
Lukaku anytime
+110
✅ confirmed start
De Bruyne anytime
+190
Trossard anytime
+210
Taremi anytime
+420
lone striker · dart
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Lukaku starting confirmed — his +110 anytime and +360 first goal are both live. Doku OUT — his odds are void. Saelemaekers now starts right (not Doku). Check FanDuel live board for exact prices. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Want more stories like this?
Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.