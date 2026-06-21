Uruguay vs Cape Verde Prediction: Lineups, Picks & Best Bets World Cup 2026 Today Group H

FanDuel Research EXPLICIT: "You can also pivot to Uruguay Over 1.5 First-Half Goals at -134 odds. Uruguay's midfield can create enough chances to net at least 2 goals." Uruguay MUST WIN — Bielsa will push for fast start. If Uruguay score early, Cape Verde's defensive shape collapses entirely ⚠️ Counter (Racing Post): Uruguay have scored only ONE first-half goal in their last 8 games. Under 2.5 total goals is the legitimate alternative for cautious bettors.

FanDuel Research explicitly names this as their primary prop: Uruguay's midfield led by Valverde should dictate the tempo and create enough chances for two first-half goals. Bielsa will push for an early goal from minute 1 — pressing higher, committing Valverde into more advanced positions, using Uruguay's physical superiority at corners and free kicks. An early Uruguay goal makes this a very different game from Spain's 0-0.

The Under alternative (CBS/Racing Post): Uruguay's last 5 World Cup matches all went under 2.5 goals. Over 2.5 at +120 is the value play for the positive odds. The Under 2.5 is genuine for cautious punters who expect Cape Verde to frustrate and limit Uruguay to a narrow 1-0 or 2-0 win.