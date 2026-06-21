Uruguay vs Cape Verde Prediction: Lineups, Picks & Best Bets World Cup 2026 Today Group H | FanDuel
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🏟️ TODAY 6:00 PM ET · HARD ROCK STADIUM · MIAMI GARDENS · FS1
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group H · Matchday 2 · All four teams level on 1 point · First-ever meeting
Uruguay vs Cape Verde: Prediction, Lineups, Picks & Best Bets
Uruguay -230 ML · Over 2.5 +120 · Uruguay Over 1.5 first-half -134 (FanDuel Research explicit) · Valverde anytime +155 · Nunez anytime +125 · Vozinha (40yo) the story of the tournament · Uruguay 22 shots in 2nd half vs Saudi Arabia · All odds FanDuel Sportsbook.
Sunday June 21, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Confirm lineups before wagering · Must be 21+
🇺🇾
Uruguay ML
-230
Draw
+320
Over 2.5
+120
🇨🇻
Cape Verde ML
+800
🚨 Injury & Availability News
🟡 Ronald Araujo (URU CB, Barcelona) — DOUBTFUL ·
🔴 Giorgian de Arrascaeta (URU AM) — OUT (sidelined pre-tournament) ·
🔴 Joaquin Piquerez (URU LB) — OUT (sidelined) ·
🟡 Jose Gimenez (URU CB) — bench only (fitness) ·
🟡 Jovane Cabral (CPV RW) — fitness test
📊 Group H Standings After MD1 — All Four Teams Level
🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia — 1pt (1-1 vs Uruguay) · First alphabetically🇺🇾 Uruguay — 1pt (1-1 vs Saudi Arabia)🇨🇻 Cape Verde — 1pt (0-0 vs Spain)🇪🇸 Spain — 1pt (0-0 vs Cape Verde)🦈 Cape Verde first WC appearance · Vozinha (40yo) · first debut-team clean sheet since 2006
⚡ Match Preview — Uruguay Must Correct Course
This match is played in the shadow of Group H's biggest story: Cape Verde, in their first World Cup appearance, held Spain to 0-0 behind the heroics of 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha. Uruguay arrive frustrated by a 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia — despite having 22 second-half shots, the most in a World Cup half in 50 years — but couldn't put the game away. Uruguay arrive hungry, embarrassed by squandering a dominant performance, and facing a Cape Verde side whose entire game plan is to defend and frustrate. Whether Uruguay can break down what Spain couldn't will define this fixture.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Uruguay ML -230 · Draw +320 · Cape Verde +800 · Over 2.5 +120 · Uruguay Over 1.5 1H -134. Subject to change. Must be 21+.
🇺🇾 Uruguay Form & Context
A two-time World Cup champion (1930, 1950), ranked 15th globally. Bielsa's side dominated Saudi Arabia — 67% possession, 1.72 to 0.66 xG edge, 22 second-half shots (most in a World Cup half in 50 years) — yet walked away with just 1-1 through missed chances. FanDuel Research: "Uruguay taking an astounding 22 shots in the second half — the most in a half in 50 years. They'll be desperate to take all three points." Key absences: de Arrascaeta OUT, Ronald Araujo doubtful, Piquerez OUT. Valverde had 3 shots (2 on target) vs Saudi Arabia and is Uruguay's primary creative force.
🇨🇻 Cape Verde Form & Context
In their first-ever World Cup appearance, Cape Verde produced one of the great defensive performances — holding Spain to 0-0 with Vozinha making seven saves. First debutant team to post a WC clean sheet since 2006. The challenge: only one shot on target vs Spain, 26% possession. CBS: "Vozinha made eight saves against Spain — we can expect a similar approach, Cape Verde sitting back and parking the bus." Uruguay's physicality and aerial threat from corners is a different challenge from Spain's technical passing game. Vozinha (40yo) has gone from 20,000 to 14.5 million social media followers this week — but fame doesn't stop the ball.
🎯 Best Bets — Uruguay vs Cape Verde
#1 PRIMARY · FANDUEL RESEARCH · FOX SPORTS · SQUAWKA · COVERS ALL EXPLICIT
Uruguay Moneyline Win
Two-time WC champion · 22 shots 2H vs Saudi Arabia · dominant in every metric · Cape Verde only 1 shot on target vs Spain
FanDuel odds
-230
FanDuel Research: "Uruguay coming out with a lot of force and aggression — desperate to take all three points. 2 goals is very achievable."FOX Sports explicit: "Take Uruguay -1.5. It will get all three here." · Squawka: "Uruguay are the right lean." · Covers: "I like Uruguay to succeed where Spain failed."Cape Verde only ONE shot on target vs Spain · Vozinha faces more direct aerial pressure from Uruguay vs Spain's technical game
Uruguay are the unanimous pick. Their xG advantage (1.72-0.66) and 22 second-half shots against Saudi Arabia shows consistent chance creation. Against Cape Verde — who sit even deeper and have far less attacking threat than Saudi Arabia — Uruguay's dominance of possession and aerial set-pieces should eventually tell. FOX Sports: "Take Uruguay -1.5 — it will get all three here."
#2 FANDUEL RESEARCH EXPLICIT PROP · -134
Uruguay Over 1.5 First-Half Goals
FanDuel Research primary prop · Uruguay need fast start · Cape Verde vulnerable to early direct pressure
FanDuel odds
-134
FanDuel Research EXPLICIT: "You can also pivot to Uruguay Over 1.5 First-Half Goals at -134 odds. Uruguay's midfield can create enough chances to net at least 2 goals."Uruguay MUST WIN — Bielsa will push for fast start. If Uruguay score early, Cape Verde's defensive shape collapses entirely⚠️ Counter (Racing Post): Uruguay have scored only ONE first-half goal in their last 8 games. Under 2.5 total goals is the legitimate alternative for cautious bettors.
FanDuel Research explicitly names this as their primary prop: Uruguay's midfield led by Valverde should dictate the tempo and create enough chances for two first-half goals. Bielsa will push for an early goal from minute 1 — pressing higher, committing Valverde into more advanced positions, using Uruguay's physical superiority at corners and free kicks. An early Uruguay goal makes this a very different game from Spain's 0-0.
The Under alternative (CBS/Racing Post): Uruguay's last 5 World Cup matches all went under 2.5 goals. Over 2.5 at +120 is the value play for the positive odds. The Under 2.5 is genuine for cautious punters who expect Cape Verde to frustrate and limit Uruguay to a narrow 1-0 or 2-0 win.
Real Madrid · 3 shots (2 on target) vs Saudi Arabia · set-piece aerial threat · late box runs · +155 FanDuel
FanDuel odds
+155
$10 → $25.50
FOX Sports EXPLICIT (FanDuel confirmed): "Federico Valverde is +155 to score against Cape Verde" — their named prop pick for this gameCovers EXPLICIT: "I like the plus odds for this prop as Cape Verde look overmatched against Uruguay's physicality — feels playable up to +120." [FanDuel +155 is even better]Sports Interaction: "Valverde at +137 to score or assist on a goal" · 3 shots vs Saudi (2 on target) · Uruguay had 14 corners — Valverde is an aerial set-piece target
Valverde at +155 on FanDuel is the standout scorer bet. FOX Sports explicitly names this as their prop pick for this exact game at this exact price. At Real Madrid, he's evolved into a genuine goal threat — arriving late into the box from the right and driving direct shots. Against Saudi Arabia he had 3 shots (2 on target). Cape Verde's deep block is specifically vulnerable to late-arriving midfielders who aren't tracked. Covers notes this is "playable up to +120" — FanDuel's +155 is considerably better value. $10 at +155 returns $25.50.
Both at +125 · Squawka: Nunez "usually a one-game story" after missed chances · confirm who starts CF
FanDuel anytime
+125
Sports Interaction: "Darwin Nunez and Federico Vinas are odds-on favourites at +125 — we like their numbers here." Both are priced the same on FanDuel.Squawka: "He had the chances against Saudi Arabia and didn't take them — usually a one-game story for a player of his finishing profile." Classic bounce-back angle at +125.⚠️ Bielsa may switch to Vinas as CF after subbing Nunez off vs Saudi Arabia. Both at +125 — back whichever starts. Confirm XI ~60 mins before kickoff.
Nunez at +125 on FanDuel is the classic bounce-back scorer pick. When a striker of his calibre misses chances in one game, he tends to take them in the next. Note: Vinas at +125 (same FanDuel price) is equally valid if confirmed starting ahead of Nunez. Back whichever Bielsa selects as the central forward today. $10 at +125 returns $22.50.
⚡ Over 2.5 +120 vs Under 2.5 — The Editorial Split
Over 2.5 +120 — FanDuel Research, FOX Sports, Squawka, Yahoo lean OVER
Uruguay's aggression + motivation to win + Cape Verde's defensive vulnerability to aerial play all point toward 2+ Uruguay goals. Over 2.5 at +120 (positive odds) gives you value if Uruguay win 2-0 or better. FanDuel Research: "Uruguay's midfield should create enough chances to net at least two goals."
Under 2.5 — CBS SportsLine, Sports Interaction, Racing Post lean UNDER
CBS SportsLine explicitly backs Under: "Uruguay's last five World Cup matches all went under 2.5 goals." Racing Post: 11 of Uruguay's last 14 matches had two goals or fewer. Cape Verde had just one shot on target vs Spain — this could be a narrow 1-0 or 2-0.
Our lean: Over 2.5 +120 for the positive-odds value if Uruguay win comfortably. But the Under case is genuine and the historically safer play.
🟡 R.Araujo DOUBTFUL · 🔴 de Arrascaeta OUT · 🔴 Piquerez OUT · Gimenez bench onlyNunez OR Vinas as CF — Bielsa may switch after Saudi performance · confirm XI 60 mins beforeSet pieces: 14 corners vs Saudi · Valverde FK/corner primary · Ugarte/Olivera aerial targets · expect similar today
Bench: Rochet (GK), Gimenez, de la Cruz, Pellistri, Canobbio, Rodriguez, Sanabria, Zalazar, Aguirre, R.Araujo (if fit)
🟡 Jovane Cabral — fitness test · all others available · likely unchanged from Spain drawVozinha (40yo) — 7 saves vs Spain · FD 4+ saves +100 · 5+ saves +240 · 6+ saves +500Only 1 shot on target vs Spain · entire attack runs through Livramento and J.Cabral on the counter-attack
⚽ FanDuel Sportsbook Scorer Board
Player · Team
First Goal
Anytime
⭐ Darwin Nunez · URU CF (confirm start)
Missed chances vs Saudi · classic bounce-back · $10 → $22.50 · check vs Vinas for CF role
+320
+125
⭐ Federico Vinas · URU CF/AM (confirm role)
Moved up as CF in 2H vs Saudi · Sports Interaction explicit · same price as Nunez · $10 → $22.50
—
+125
⭐ Federico Valverde · URU RM · Real Madrid (PROP PICK)
FOX Sports FanDuel explicit +155 · 3 shots (2 on target) vs Saudi · set piece aerial target · $10 → $25.50
—
+155
Maximiliano Araujo · URU LM (Sporting CP)
Scored vs Saudi Arabia · left-channel threat · secondary pick
—
~+350
Rodriguez / Pellistri / Canobbio (bench impact)
Sub threat · only relevant if introduced early · longshot territory
Uruguay's second-half dominance vs Saudi Arabia showed consistent chance creation, and against Cape Verde — who had just one shot on target vs Spain — the quality gap is vast. Bielsa will adjust to press higher and create more first-half chances. Uruguay's physicality and aerial threat from set pieces represents a type of challenge Cape Verde haven't faced this tournament. Sports Interaction predicts 3-0; FOX Sports confirms Uruguay -1.5. The Under 2.5 counter-argument from CBS/Racing Post is legitimate but loses force when Uruguay's specific attacking data is examined.
🎯 Uruguay ML -230🎯 Over 2.5 goals +120🎯 Uruguay 1H Over 1.5 -134 (FD Research)🎯 Valverde anytime +155⚡ Nunez/Vinas +125 (confirm CF starter)
📋 Match Details
Kick-off
6:00 PM ET · Sun June 21
Venue
Hard Rock Stadium · Miami Gardens
TV
FS1 · Telemundo
Weather
29-31°C · Partly cloudy · Chance of showers · Open-air
Context
Uruguay 2× WC Champions (1930, 1950) · ranked 15th FIFA · Cape Verde World Cup debut · Vozinha (40yo) hero · first-ever meeting between nations
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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