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Belgium vs Iran Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal Today's World Cup Match?

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Belgium vs Iran Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal Today's World Cup Match?
Belgium vs Iran First Goal Scorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Today | FanDuel
🏟️ TODAY 3:00 PM ET · SOFI STADIUM · LOS ANGELES · FOX/FS1
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group G · Matchday 2 · First Goalscorer Market

Belgium vs Iran: First Goal Scorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets

Lukaku +360 (primary anchor, confirm start) · De Bruyne +600 (penalty taker = first goal shortcut, outstanding value) · Trossard +650 (confirmed starter, Doku OUT boosts role) · Taremi +1300 (Iran first goal dart) · all odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · full board confirmed.

Sunday June 21, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Confirm lineups before wagering · Must be 21+
🇧🇪
Belgium ML
-250
Draw
+370
Bel -1.5
+115
🇮🇷
Iran ML
+650
🚨 Key News Affecting the First Goal Market
🔴 Jeremy Doku (BEL LW) — OUT today (illness) · his +700 first goal market is void · his absence boosts Trossard's left-flank first-goal probability · 🔴 Zeno Debast (BEL CB) — OUT (thigh) · 🟡 Romelu Lukaku (BEL CF) — projected to start · ⚠️ confirm official XI 60 mins pre-kickoff · 🟡 Saman Ghoddos (IRN CM) — ankle doubt · game-time decision
⭐ Lukaku +360 FanDuel — primary first goal anchor · $10 → $46 · confirm start De Bruyne +600 (penalty taker shortcut · $10 → $70) · Trossard +650 (Doku OUT · $10 → $75) 💡 First goal = ~3× longer than anytime · positive odds across entire Belgium attack

⚡ First Goal vs Anytime — Why the Markets Are Different Bets

📊 First Goal Pays ~3× More — Requires Different Logic
Why First Goal Odds Are So Much Longer on FanDuel

Lukaku at +110 anytime vs +360 first goal on FanDuel — that's a 3× gap for the same player. First goal requires not just that Lukaku scores, but that he specifically scores before any of the other 21 players on the pitch. Even in a Belgium 2-0 win where Lukaku scores twice, the first goal could have come from De Bruyne or Trossard. The first goal market is genuinely harder to predict, and FanDuel prices that accordingly with much more generous odds across every player — creating real value opportunities.

The Penalty Taker Structural Edge — De Bruyne +600 on FanDuel

Belgium's confirmed penalty taker is Kevin De Bruyne (RotoWire confirmed). Iran defend with a compact block, full-backs and midfielders commit fouls in crowded penalty areas, and Belgium are expected to dominate 65%+ possession. A penalty in the first half is a genuine scenario. De Bruyne converts them. That makes +600 for De Bruyne first goal structurally compelling — a Belgium penalty in the first 45 minutes and De Bruyne scores it makes this a +600 winner independent of any open-play performance. $10 returns $70.

Belgium Needs a Fast Start — First 30 Minutes Are Key

Belgium drew 1-1 with Egypt and need to erase that psychologically. Garcia's side tend to open with high intensity when they need a result — and against Iran's porous defensive unit (conceded twice to New Zealand), a first goal inside the opening 30 minutes is the base case. Belgium scored in the first half in 4 of their last 5 wins. The players with the most early-game involvement — De Bruyne (set pieces from minute 1), Trossard (immediate left-channel runs), Lukaku (pressing high from the start) — are the best first-goal bets on FanDuel.

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Lukaku +360 first goal · De Bruyne +600 · Trossard +650 · Tielemans +1200 · Taremi +1300. Approximate — check FanDuel live board for exact prices before wagering. Subject to change. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.

⭐ Primary Pick: Lukaku First Goal +360

⭐ PRIMARY PICK · ⚠️ CONFIRM START 90 intl goals · central forward · highest first-goal probability
Romelu Lukaku · Belgium CF (Napoli)
90 international goals in 127 caps · projected to start · central forward = highest first-goal probability position
First Goal · FanDuel
+360
~22% implied · $10 → $46
Anytime
+110
FanDuel Research: "If he starts, I like these goal odds — Iran conceded twice to NZ, Belgium has a lot more firepower" Central forward = first-goal position in Belgium dominant game · 90 intl goals · 4/5 last apps scored Scored within 22 seconds of entering vs Egypt · Iran's domestic CB pairing vulnerable to physicality from minute 1
🎯 The Case — +360 for Belgium's Most Dangerous Forward
+360
FanDuel first G
~22%
Implied prob.
$46
$10 returns
4/5
Last apps scored

In a Belgium-dominant game against a domestic-league Iranian defence, the first goal most commonly comes from the central forward — the player receiving crosses, getting on the end of cutbacks from Trossard and De Bruyne, and pressing in behind Iran's defensive line. That's Lukaku's exact profile. JuveFC: "Iran's central defence is made up of domestic-league players, and Lukaku's physical presence should cause problems throughout." Against Iran's Khalilzadeh and Nemati, Lukaku's physicality creates the kind of first-goal moments we saw vs Egypt in 22 seconds. $10 at +360 returns $46.

The risk: Lukaku's fitness is a genuine concern. If he doesn't start, skip this entirely. Even in a game Lukaku scores, the first goal could come from De Bruyne or Trossard — +360 reflects that uncertainty precisely. Always confirm the official XI on FanDuel before wagering.
Bet Lukaku First Goal +360 at FanDuel (confirm start first) Bet Now

💎 Best Value: De Bruyne First Goal +600

Kevin De Bruyne · Belgium CAM (Manchester City)
37 intl goals · Belgium's confirmed penalty taker · first-half penalty = +600 winner · $10 → $70
First Goal · FanDuel
+600
$10 → $70
Anytime
+190
⭐ Belgium's confirmed penalty taker (RotoWire) — a Belgium penalty in the first half makes this a +600 winner on FanDuel 37 intl goals in 119 caps · 6 qualifying goals · Racing Post: "looks as likely as anyone to break the deadlock" Doku OUT — De Bruyne's creative load increases · more set pieces, more shots from range in early minutes Primary FK and corner taker · Belgium's first set piece of the match = De Bruyne's first-goal opportunity from minute 1

De Bruyne at +600 first goal on FanDuel is the structural value pick of the entire first goal board. The case is built around his penalty taker role: Belgium dominate 65%+ possession, press high, and force Iran into defensive errors inside the box. Iran defended 14 set-pieces against New Zealand — their domestic-league full-backs and midfielders will commit fouls under Belgium's sustained pressure. Every one of those infractions inside the penalty area converts directly into a De Bruyne penalty attempt. A De Bruyne penalty in the first 45 minutes = a +600 first goal winner on FanDuel. This is a structural route independent of his open-play performance. $10 at +600 returns $70.

The penalty taker argument: Betting De Bruyne first goal at +600 on FanDuel is not just a bet on open-play brilliance — it's a bet on a Belgium penalty occurring in the first half. Against a team defending deep with domestic-league defenders all game, that probability is meaningfully elevated. $10 at +600 returns $70.00.

🎯 Value Pick: Trossard First Goal +650 (Doku OUT Boost)

Leandro Trossard · Belgium LM (Arsenal)
12 goals in 51 caps · confirmed starter · Doku OUT gives more left-flank freedom from minute 1
First Goal · FanDuel
+650
$10 → $75
Anytime
+210
🔴 Doku OUT — Trossard gets undisputed left-flank freedom from minute 1, more licence to attack Mohammadi's channel 12 goals in 51 caps · cut-inside right-foot finish from left is his primary goal type · confirms every PL match for Arsenal Racing Post: "Iran were lax with their defensive work — gave far too much encouragement to NZ's wide players" · left channel most vulnerable

Trossard at +650 on FanDuel is the best first-goal value among Belgium's confirmed starters. With Doku absent, he is Belgium's undisputed left-wide attacker from the opening whistle — more licence to cut inside and shoot from the left channel than he would normally have. Belgium's first goals in recent wins frequently come from wide cutbacks or direct wide-channel shots. If Trossard drives at Iran's right-back Mohammadi early and produces a cut-inside finish — his exact Arsenal goal profile — this is a +650 first goal from a confirmed Belgium starter. $10 at +650 returns $75.

🎯 Iran First Goal Dart: Taremi +1300

Mehdi Taremi · Iran CF · Captain (Inter Milan)
60 intl goals · Iran's only realistic first goal candidate · $5 → $70 on FanDuel
First Goal · FanDuel
+1300
$5 dart → $70
Iran scored the opening goal TWICE vs New Zealand (32' Rezaeian, then levelled 2-2 via Mohebbi) — they've shown they can strike first 60 intl goals · Belgium's high defensive line creates counter-attack space in behind for Taremi's pace and movement $5 max on FanDuel — scenario: Belgium turnover in first 15 mins, Taremi bursts behind high line and scores first · $5 → $70

Iran scoring first is a genuine scenario — they did it twice against New Zealand. Taremi's counter-attack threat against Belgium's high line is real: Belgium commit both full-backs forward from minute 1, creating space in behind on every turnover. A quick Belgium press broken by Iran's midfield, Taremi sprints behind Mechele/Ngoy, and scores — that's the +1300 scenario on FanDuel. Keep stakes at $5 maximum. $5 at +1300 returns $70.00.

📋 Full FanDuel Sportsbook First Goal Board

Player · Team · Role
Anytime
First Goal · FD
⭐ Romelu Lukaku · BEL CF (PRIMARY)
90 intl goals · central forward · ⚠️ confirm start · $10 → $46
+110
+360
💎 Kevin De Bruyne · BEL CAM (BEST VALUE)
37 intl goals · penalty taker · Doku OUT increases role · $10 → $70
+190
+600
🎯 Leandro Trossard · BEL LM (VALUE)
12G/51 caps · Doku OUT boosts role · confirmed starter · left channel · $10 → $75
+210
+650
Jeremy Doku · BEL LW 🔴 OUT
Confirmed absent (illness) — this market is void · do not back on FanDuel
OUT
+700
Youri Tielemans · BEL DM · Captain
Occasional long-range scorer · longshot for a DM · $10 → $130
+430
+1200
No Goalscorer
0-0 result · Belgium -250 to win makes this very unlikely
+1300
🇮🇷 🎯 Mehdi Taremi · IRN CF · Captain (Inter Milan)
60 intl goals · Iran scored first vs NZ · counter-attack route · $5 dart → $70
+420
+1300
Mohebbi / Moghanlou (IRN) · Onana / Meunier (BEL)
Mohebbi scored vs NZ · all are extreme longshots · micro-stakes only
+500+
+1600+

All first goalscorer odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Approximate — check FanDuel live board for exact prices. Subject to change. Must be 21+.

📋 First Goalscorer Best Bets — Ranked Summary · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
⭐ #1 — Lukaku (primary · ⚠️ confirm start)
Central forward · 90 intl goals · most likely first-goal position · $10 → $46
+360
💎 #2 — De Bruyne (structural best value)
Penalty taker shortcut · 37 intl goals · Doku OUT · $10 → $70
+600
🎯 #3 — Trossard (Doku OUT value)
12G/51 caps · confirmed starter · undisputed left-channel from min 1 · $10 → $75
+650
🇮🇷 Taremi (Iran dart · $5 max on FanDuel)
60 intl goals · Iran scored first vs NZ · counter-attack in behind Belgium high line · $5 → $70
+1300
🔴 Doku — VOID · DO NOT BET on FanDuel
Confirmed OUT (illness) · skip this market entirely
+700
FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Group G · 3:00 PM ET Today
Bet First Goalscorer — Belgium vs Iran
Lukaku +360 (confirm) · De Bruyne +600 (penalty taker) · Trossard +650 · Taremi +1300 ($5 dart) · Doku VOID
Bet Now

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Approximate · Subject to change · Confirm Lukaku starting XI 60 mins pre-kickoff · 3:00 PM ET June 21 · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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