Belgium vs Iran Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal Today's World Cup Match?
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Belgium vs Iran: First Goal Scorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets
Lukaku +360 (primary anchor, confirm start) · De Bruyne +600 (penalty taker = first goal shortcut, outstanding value) · Trossard +650 (confirmed starter, Doku OUT boosts role) · Taremi +1300 (Iran first goal dart) · all odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · full board confirmed.
⚡ First Goal vs Anytime — Why the Markets Are Different Bets
Lukaku at +110 anytime vs +360 first goal on FanDuel — that's a 3× gap for the same player. First goal requires not just that Lukaku scores, but that he specifically scores before any of the other 21 players on the pitch. Even in a Belgium 2-0 win where Lukaku scores twice, the first goal could have come from De Bruyne or Trossard. The first goal market is genuinely harder to predict, and FanDuel prices that accordingly with much more generous odds across every player — creating real value opportunities.
Belgium's confirmed penalty taker is Kevin De Bruyne (RotoWire confirmed). Iran defend with a compact block, full-backs and midfielders commit fouls in crowded penalty areas, and Belgium are expected to dominate 65%+ possession. A penalty in the first half is a genuine scenario. De Bruyne converts them. That makes +600 for De Bruyne first goal structurally compelling — a Belgium penalty in the first 45 minutes and De Bruyne scores it makes this a +600 winner independent of any open-play performance. $10 returns $70.
Belgium drew 1-1 with Egypt and need to erase that psychologically. Garcia's side tend to open with high intensity when they need a result — and against Iran's porous defensive unit (conceded twice to New Zealand), a first goal inside the opening 30 minutes is the base case. Belgium scored in the first half in 4 of their last 5 wins. The players with the most early-game involvement — De Bruyne (set pieces from minute 1), Trossard (immediate left-channel runs), Lukaku (pressing high from the start) — are the best first-goal bets on FanDuel.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Lukaku +360 first goal · De Bruyne +600 · Trossard +650 · Tielemans +1200 · Taremi +1300. Approximate — check FanDuel live board for exact prices before wagering. Subject to change. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.
⭐ Primary Pick: Lukaku First Goal +360
In a Belgium-dominant game against a domestic-league Iranian defence, the first goal most commonly comes from the central forward — the player receiving crosses, getting on the end of cutbacks from Trossard and De Bruyne, and pressing in behind Iran's defensive line. That's Lukaku's exact profile. JuveFC: "Iran's central defence is made up of domestic-league players, and Lukaku's physical presence should cause problems throughout." Against Iran's Khalilzadeh and Nemati, Lukaku's physicality creates the kind of first-goal moments we saw vs Egypt in 22 seconds. $10 at +360 returns $46.
💎 Best Value: De Bruyne First Goal +600
De Bruyne at +600 first goal on FanDuel is the structural value pick of the entire first goal board. The case is built around his penalty taker role: Belgium dominate 65%+ possession, press high, and force Iran into defensive errors inside the box. Iran defended 14 set-pieces against New Zealand — their domestic-league full-backs and midfielders will commit fouls under Belgium's sustained pressure. Every one of those infractions inside the penalty area converts directly into a De Bruyne penalty attempt. A De Bruyne penalty in the first 45 minutes = a +600 first goal winner on FanDuel. This is a structural route independent of his open-play performance. $10 at +600 returns $70.
🎯 Value Pick: Trossard First Goal +650 (Doku OUT Boost)
Trossard at +650 on FanDuel is the best first-goal value among Belgium's confirmed starters. With Doku absent, he is Belgium's undisputed left-wide attacker from the opening whistle — more licence to cut inside and shoot from the left channel than he would normally have. Belgium's first goals in recent wins frequently come from wide cutbacks or direct wide-channel shots. If Trossard drives at Iran's right-back Mohammadi early and produces a cut-inside finish — his exact Arsenal goal profile — this is a +650 first goal from a confirmed Belgium starter. $10 at +650 returns $75.
🎯 Iran First Goal Dart: Taremi +1300
Iran scoring first is a genuine scenario — they did it twice against New Zealand. Taremi's counter-attack threat against Belgium's high line is real: Belgium commit both full-backs forward from minute 1, creating space in behind on every turnover. A quick Belgium press broken by Iran's midfield, Taremi sprints behind Mechele/Ngoy, and scores — that's the +1300 scenario on FanDuel. Keep stakes at $5 maximum. $5 at +1300 returns $70.00.
📋 Full FanDuel Sportsbook First Goal Board
All first goalscorer odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Approximate — check FanDuel live board for exact prices. Subject to change. Must be 21+.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Approximate · Subject to change · Confirm Lukaku starting XI 60 mins pre-kickoff · 3:00 PM ET June 21 · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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