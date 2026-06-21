Belgium vs Iran Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal Today's World Cup Match?

⭐ Belgium's confirmed penalty taker (RotoWire) — a Belgium penalty in the first half makes this a +600 winner on FanDuel 37 intl goals in 119 caps · 6 qualifying goals · Racing Post: "looks as likely as anyone to break the deadlock" Doku OUT — De Bruyne's creative load increases · more set pieces, more shots from range in early minutes Primary FK and corner taker · Belgium's first set piece of the match = De Bruyne's first-goal opportunity from minute 1

De Bruyne at +600 first goal on FanDuel is the structural value pick of the entire first goal board. The case is built around his penalty taker role: Belgium dominate 65%+ possession, press high, and force Iran into defensive errors inside the box. Iran defended 14 set-pieces against New Zealand — their domestic-league full-backs and midfielders will commit fouls under Belgium's sustained pressure. Every one of those infractions inside the penalty area converts directly into a De Bruyne penalty attempt. A De Bruyne penalty in the first 45 minutes = a +600 first goal winner on FanDuel. This is a structural route independent of his open-play performance. $10 at +600 returns $70.

The penalty taker argument: Betting De Bruyne first goal at +600 on FanDuel is not just a bet on open-play brilliance — it's a bet on a Belgium penalty occurring in the first half. Against a team defending deep with domestic-league defenders all game, that probability is meaningfully elevated. $10 at +600 returns $70.00.