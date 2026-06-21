Belgium vs Iran Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds Today World Cup Match

⭐ Belgium's confirmed penalty taker (RotoWire) · elevated penalty probability vs deep-defending Iran 37 intl goals · 53 assists · 6 qualifying goals (led Group J) · 9 G+A recent form Doku OUT — De Bruyne's creative burden increases · more touches, more shots, more set-piece deliveries Racing Post: "De Bruyne got into excellent positions vs Egypt and looks as likely as anyone to break the deadlock"

De Bruyne at +190 on FanDuel Sportsbook is the best value scorer bet on the board. He is Belgium's confirmed penalty taker, their primary creative force, and their most experienced big-game player. With Doku absent, his workload increases — more touches in advanced positions, more set-piece deliveries, more shots from range. As Belgium's penalty taker (RotoWire confirmed), he has a structural route to scoring independent of open-play creativity — and a spot kick against a deep-defending Iran team is genuinely likely. $10 at +190 returns $29.

Recommendation: Back De Bruyne +190 alongside Lukaku +110 as the core two-pick combination on FanDuel. Both have specific routes to the scoresheet — De Bruyne through penalties and creativity, Lukaku through physical presence. $10 at +190 returns $29.00.