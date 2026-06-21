Belgium vs Iran Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds Today World Cup Match

Belgium vs Iran Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Today | FanDuel
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🏟️ TODAY 3:00 PM ET · SOFI STADIUM · LOS ANGELES · FOX/FS1
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group G · Matchday 2 · Anytime Goalscorer Market
Belgium vs Iran: Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets
Lukaku +110 (anchor, confirm start · 90 intl goals · FanDuel Research explicit) · De Bruyne +190 (penalty taker · 37 goals · strong value) · Trossard +210 (starts wide, Doku OUT) · Taremi +420 (counter-attack dart) · all odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Belgium yet to score a credited goal this WC — huge motivation today.
Sunday June 21, 2026 · All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Confirm lineups before wagering · Must be 21+
🇧🇪
Belgium ML
-250
Draw
+370
Bel -1.5
+115
🇮🇷
Iran ML
+650
🚨 Key News Affecting the Scorer Market
🔴 Jeremy Doku (BEL LW, Man City) — OUT today (illness confirmed) · Belgium's most direct wide threat absent · elevates De Bruyne's creative burden and Trossard's scoring responsibility ·
🔴 Zeno Debast (BEL CB) — OUT (thigh) ·
🟡 Romelu Lukaku (BEL CF) — fitness concern but projected to start · ⚠️ confirm starting XI 60 mins pre-kickoff
⭐ Lukaku +110 FanDuel — anchor · confirm start · FanDuel Research + Goal.com + Squawka explicitDe Bruyne +190 (penalty taker) · Trossard +210 (Doku OUT) · Taremi +420 (counter dart)🏆 Belgium yet to score a credited goal this WC — Lukaku's "goal" vs Egypt was Mohamed Hany OG · massive motivation
⚡ The Scorer Market Context
📊 Belgium Yet to Score a Credited Goal — Lukaku and De Bruyne Are Hungry to Change That
The Motivation Factor — No Belgian Has Scored a Credited Goal Yet This Tournament
Belgium's only "goal" against Egypt was a Mohamed Hany own goal — credited to the Egyptian defender, not Lukaku. Belgium enter today with 90-goal all-time top scorer Lukaku, 37-goal De Bruyne, and Premier League-tested Trossard — none of whom have yet put their name on the World Cup 2026 scoresheet. Against Iran's domestic-league defensive unit, this is the most inviting platform either player will face at this tournament. The individual motivation to register is real and should translate directly into attacking intent.
Iran's Scorer Market — Taremi the Only Pick Worth Considering
Belgium conceded in each of their last four competitive matches and Taremi's counter-attack quality against Belgium's high defensive line is genuine. At +420 on FanDuel, he's the only Iran scorer worth considering — keep stakes small ($5 dart). The scorer market is overwhelmingly Belgium-focused. Sports Interaction: "Taremi comes in as Iran's highest probable scorer, with nine other Belgium players more likely to score before him."
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook: Lukaku ~+110 · De Bruyne ~+190 · De Ketelaere ~+205 · Trossard ~+210 · Tielemans ~+430 · Mohebbi ~+500 · Taremi ~+420. Approximate — check FanDuel live board for exact prices before wagering. Subject to change. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.
90 international goals in 127 caps · Belgium's all-time leading scorer · projected to start today
Anytime · FanDuel
+110
~48% implied · $10 → $21
FanDuel Research EXPLICIT: "If he starts, I like these goal odds — Iran conceded twice to NZ, Belgium has a lot more firepower"Goal.com: "Anytime goalscorer — Romelu Lukaku — expected to be a major threat against Iran's domestic CB pairing"Squawka: "shortest-priced anytime scorer — combine Belgium win + Lukaku anytime for the cleanest two-leg ticket"
🎯 The Case — +110 on FanDuel for Belgium's All-Time Top Scorer
+110
FanDuel odds
~48%
Implied prob.
90
Intl goals
4/5
Last apps scored
At +110 on FanDuel Sportsbook, Lukaku at positive odds is outstanding value for Belgium's all-time leading scorer against a domestic-league Iranian defence. JuveFC: "Iran's central defence is made up of domestic-league players, and Lukaku's physical presence should cause problems throughout." He has 90 international goals in 127 caps — only Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more among European players. Changed the Egypt game in 22 seconds after entering as a substitute. Belgium haven't had a credited goal at this tournament — the motivation is real and genuine. $10 at +110 returns $21.
The one risk: Lukaku barely played for Napoli last season. If he doesn't start, his anytime scoring probability drops significantly. Confirm the official XI — released approximately 60 minutes before kickoff — before placing this bet on FanDuel.
$10 at +110 → $21 on FanDuel · ⚠️ confirm startFanDuel Research + Goal.com + Squawka + JuveFC + Yahoo all explicit
⭐ Belgium's confirmed penalty taker (RotoWire) · elevated penalty probability vs deep-defending Iran37 intl goals · 53 assists · 6 qualifying goals (led Group J) · 9 G+A recent formDoku OUT — De Bruyne's creative burden increases · more touches, more shots, more set-piece deliveriesRacing Post: "De Bruyne got into excellent positions vs Egypt and looks as likely as anyone to break the deadlock"
De Bruyne at +190 on FanDuel Sportsbook is the best value scorer bet on the board. He is Belgium's confirmed penalty taker, their primary creative force, and their most experienced big-game player. With Doku absent, his workload increases — more touches in advanced positions, more set-piece deliveries, more shots from range. As Belgium's penalty taker (RotoWire confirmed), he has a structural route to scoring independent of open-play creativity — and a spot kick against a deep-defending Iran team is genuinely likely. $10 at +190 returns $29.
Recommendation: Back De Bruyne +190 alongside Lukaku +110 as the core two-pick combination on FanDuel. Both have specific routes to the scoresheet — De Bruyne through penalties and creativity, Lukaku through physical presence. $10 at +190 returns $29.00.
🎯 Value Pick: Trossard Anytime +210 (Doku OUT Boost)
Leandro Trossard · Belgium LM (Arsenal)
12 goals in 51 caps · confirmed starter · Doku OUT gives him more attacking freedom on left
Anytime · FanDuel
+210
$10 → $31
🔴 Doku OUT — Belgium's left flank now Trossard's with even more attacking freedom than usual12 goals in 51 caps · Arsenal's regular wide scorer · started and played full 90 vs Egypt · confirmed todayRacing Post: "Iran were lax with their defensive work — gave far too much encouragement to NZ's wide players"
Trossard at +210 on FanDuel is the underrated scorer pick. With Doku absent, he starts at left midfield with greater freedom to cut inside and shoot or combine with Lukaku in the box. With 12 goals in 51 caps he contributes to goals regularly. Racing Post identified Iran as "lax with their defensive work" against New Zealand — Belgium's wide players, particularly Trossard with his enhanced role, should exploit Iran's full-back vulnerabilities consistently. $10 at +210 returns $31.
🎯 Counter-Attack Dart: Taremi Anytime +420
Mehdi Taremi · Iran CF · Captain (Inter Milan)
60 intl goals in 105 caps · Iran's captain and primary scorer · Belgium's high line creates counter-attack space
Anytime · FanDuel
+420
$5 dart → $26
60 intl goals in 105 caps · Inter Milan striker · genuine scoring pedigree at the highest levelBelgium conceded in each of last 4 competitive matches · high defensive line + advanced full-backs = counter-attack spaceSports Interaction: "Taremi comes in as Iran's highest probable scorer, with nine other Belgium players more likely to score before him"Scenario: Belgium win 2-1, Taremi scores a late counter-attack goal · $5 dart on FanDuel only
At +420 on FanDuel, the case isn't that Iran win — it's the scenario where Belgium win 2-1 and Taremi scores on a late counter. Belgium's high line has been exposed recently (conceded in 4 straight competitive matches) and Taremi at Inter Milan level has the class to punish exactly that kind of space. Iran's last five losses have all been by a single-goal margin (Racing Post). Keep stakes small — $5 dart returns $26.00 on FanDuel.
~+205 FanDuel · CBS Sports projects him in starting XI · started vs Egypt as false nine · Atalanta's regular scorer⚠️ RotoWire projects Lukaku starts, CdK possibly bench · only back if confirmed as CF starter in official XI on FanDuel
De Ketelaere at approximately +205 on FanDuel becomes excellent value if he starts as the striker — but with Lukaku now projected to start, this is strictly conditional. If the official sheet confirms De Ketelaere starting up front and Lukaku on bench, +205 is an outstanding value pick at the same price as De Bruyne. Otherwise, stick with Lukaku, De Bruyne and Trossard. Check the official XI ~60 minutes before kickoff.
📋 Full FanDuel Sportsbook Goalscorer Board
Player · Team · Role
Anytime · FanDuel
⭐ Romelu Lukaku · BEL CF (PRIMARY)
90 intl goals · FanDuel Research explicit · 4/5 last apps scored · ⚠️ confirm start · $10 → $21
+110
⭐ Kevin De Bruyne · BEL CAM (SECONDARY)
37 intl goals · penalty taker · 9 G+A recent · Doku OUT boosts role · $10 → $29
+190
De Ketelaere · BEL F (CONDITIONAL — confirm CF start)
~+205 FanDuel · game-time decision · ⚠️ only if confirmed starting striker · $10 → $30.50
~+205
🎯 Leandro Trossard · BEL LM (VALUE)
12G/51 caps · Doku OUT boosts role · confirmed starter · left flank freedom · $10 → $31
+210
Youri Tielemans · BEL DM · Captain (Aston Villa)
Occasional long-range scorer · set-piece threat · longshot for a DM · $10 → $53
+430
Mohammad Mohebbi · IRN RM
Scored vs New Zealand · Iran's counter-attack outlet · micro-stakes only
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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