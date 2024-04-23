Up & Adams: Tuesday, April 23rd, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube! On today’s episode, Kay reacts to the Denver Broncos trading for quarterback Zach Wilson and the state of the other first-round quarterbacks taken in the 2021 draft.

Then, former Western Kentucky Hilltoppers wide receiver Malachi Corley talks about making the switch from cornerback in college, the key to consistently playing at a high-level, and the players’ film he likes to watch.

Next, former Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Austin Reed discusses what he’s learned most about himself through his journey from high school to the draft, not being recruited by the colleges in Florida despite living there, and why he believes he’ll be successful in the NFL.

Finally, former Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry shares if he’s bringing the “Chucky” doll to the draft, his friendship with fellow Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold, and being teammates with former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix in high school.

Up & Adams airs Monday - Thursday on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture. Each episode will be posted after the fact on the Up & Adams YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Follow “Up & Adams” on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!