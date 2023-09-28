Up & Adams: Thursday, September 28th, 2023

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube! On today’s episode, Kay previews the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers game, the matchup between the Miami Dolphins' offense versus the Buffalo Bills' defense, and the return of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

Then, Super Bowl Champion safety Logan Ryan discusses the work he’s been doing with the Animal Rescue Foundation.

Next, Carmen Vitali, Fox Sports NFL writer, returns to talk about Packers-Lions, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ future, how the Packers continue to reload at the quarterback position, and the Minnesota Vikings’ struggles.

After that, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen discusses the loss of wide receiver Mike Williams to a torn ACL, the difference in quarterback Justin Herbert this season, and the team’s decision to go for it on fourth down against the Vikings on Sunday.

Finally, Darius Butler previews the Dolphins-Bills matchup, the Baltimore Ravens going against the Cleveland Browns, and if the New York Jets should move off quarterback Zach Wilson.

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture. Each episode will be posted after the fact on the Up & Adams YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Follow “Up & Adams” on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.