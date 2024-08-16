Up & Adams: Thursday, August 15th, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live from Denver Broncos training camp! On today’s episode, Kay and Matt Hamilton highlight the top storylines surrounding the 2024 Broncos.

Then, Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks about the quarterback battle, whether rookie quarterback Bo Nix being 24 years old is a good thing, and the decision to draft him in the first round this year.

Next, Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II and wide receiver Courtland Sutton discuss facing each other in practice, what they’ve sen from Nix so far in camp, Surtain’s extension talks with the organization, and Payton being their coach.

Finally, Kay revisits her interview with Nix before the 2024 NFL draft.

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture.

