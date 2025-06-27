3 Best Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers Player Prop Bets for Fever at Wings

The Indiana Fever against the Dallas Wings brings a highly anticipated matchup between two of the WNBA's top stars, Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers. Clark carries the second-shortest WNBA MVP odds (+230) while Bueckers has the shortest odds to win WNBA Rookie of the Year (-1200).

This matchup, however, could be spoiled with Clark missing Thursday's action (groin). For now, assuming Clark suits up tonight, how should we bet the player-prop markets concerning Clark and Bueckers?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers Betting Picks and Player Props for Today

Editor's note: Since publication, Clark has been ruled out due to injury.

Clark was out with a groin injury again on Thursday, but her status remains unknown for Friday's clash. As of Friday morning, Clark odds are still live at FanDuel Sportsbook, and I'm fading her in this bout.

Indiana's star is on a brutal stretch with only 12.0 points per game (PPG) over her last three, compared to 18.2 PPG on the season. She's made 1 of her last 23 three-point attempts (4.3%) during the stretch, as well. This is simply not a player I want to lean into right now. Her lingering groin setback appears to be impacting her play.

Furthermore, her points prop of 21.5 is currently well above her season average. Banking on Clark to do better than her season averages right now isn't a great idea.

The Wings are also allowing the sixth-fewest three-point attempts per game, and Clark ranks second in the league with 8.7 three-point launches per game. Considering Clark's recent struggles and the matchup, give me the under if she suits up on Friday.

I'm not as low on Dallas' star for this clash. Bueckers has reached at least 20 points in four of the last six games. She gets most of her points from two-point looks as she's making only 1.0 three-pointers per game.

This should work in favor of Bueckers today as Indiana gives up the third-fewest three-point shots per game and the sixth-most points in the paint per game. If Clark plays, she's carrying the worst defensive rating in the Fever starting lineup (100.6). With both Clark and Bueckers standing at 6'0" and playing guard, Clark will likely be tasked with defending Bueckers often.

The Wings' rookie guard has seen her volume consistently increase. She's taking 17.3 shots per game over the last six, compared to 14.6 on the season. With this kind of workload, Bueckers should consistently be around 20.0 PPG. Look for the trend to keep up Friday night.

Scoring hasn't been Bueckers' only strength of late. She's reached at least five rebounds in three of the last six and is logging 7.0 rebounds per game (RPG) over the previous two. Bueckers has reached five rebounds in 7 of 12 games this season.

With Bueckers at 4.7 RPG, getting over 4.5 at plus odds is a bet that catches my eye.

Indiana has been a meh rebounding team, ranking fifth and sixth in offensive and defensive rebounding percentage, respectively. The Fever total the fifth-fewest offensive boards per game, and Bueckers averages 3.8 of her 4.7 RPG on the defensive glass.

Expect a strong all-around game from the Rookie of the Year favorite.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.