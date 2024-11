Up & Adams: Monday, November 4th, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live!

We are officially halfway through the NFL season today… Is Lamar Jackson running away with the MVP? Is anyone taking out the Detroit Lions in the NFC? Kay gets into all of that and more off of Sunday’s action.

Also, Luke Kuechly will be stopping by again. Hear about the breaking news with the New Orleans Saints firing Dennis Allen. They'll dig into the situation in Dallas as well…and Kay gets his midseason picks for all of the NFL’s top awards.

