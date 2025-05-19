Up & Adams: Monday, May 19th, 2025

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live!

In this episode, Kay shares her thoughts on Matthew Golden and Dillon Gabriel.

Former NFL MVP Shaun Alexander talks about Quinshon Judkins being the best rookie running back.

Then, former WR Pierre Garçon breaks down CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens as WRs in Dallas.

Author Seth Wickersham discusses what led Sean Payton to draft Bo Nix in Denver and Caleb Williams' rookie season.

Watch the full episode below:

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture.

