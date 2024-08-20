Up & Adams: Monday, August 19th, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live from San Francisco 49ers training camp! In today’s episode, 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel talks about wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk’s contract situation, whether his game will change since he lost weight in the offseason, and addresses the concern about quarterback Brock Purdy throwing interceptions in practice.

Next, 49ers linebacker Fred Warner reflects on his mic’d up moment with New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 2020, shares what he misses about having fellow linebacker Dre Greenlaw on the field as he rehabs from a torn Achilles, and his relationship with Hall of Fame linebacker Patrick Willis.

Then, 49ers tight end George Kittle discusses the criticism brought on Purdy, his relationship with the “Super Bowl window” term, and if he’s concerned about left tackle Trent Williams’ absence from camp.

Finally, Kay highlights her top takeaways from being at 49ers training camp.

