Up & Adams: Friday, September 6th, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live! In today’s episode, Kay reacts to the Kansas City Chiefs holding on to beat the Baltimore Ravens in the opening game of the 2024 season.

Then, Chiefs safety Justin Reid discusses the exciting ending to the opener, Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely’s postgame comments, and rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy’s impressive debut.

Next, Kay shares her conference championship game matchup picks and her top anytime touchdown scorer picks for Week 1.

After that, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant announces his partnership with FanDuel and gives predictions for the NFL season.

Then, Kay reveals her 2024 NFL MVP pick.

Next, Super Bowl Champion quarterback Drew Bledsoe talks about the Green Bay Packers versus the Philadelphia Eagles and legendary head coach Bill Belichick’s comments about Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.

Finally, Kay highlights her top DFS plays for Week 1 and hunches for a few NFL season-long prop bets.

