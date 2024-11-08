Up & Adams: Friday, November 8th, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live!

We got another legendary chapter in the Cincinnati Bengals/Baltimore Ravens rivalry last night. Hall of Famer AFC North Joe Thomas will join from Germany to break down the controversy at the end…and talk a little NFL in Munich as the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants get set to play there this weekend.

Las Vegas Raiders leading rusher Alexander Mattison will be here on his bye week…what’s his connection to college football phenomenon Ashton Jen-tee?

And Kevin Durant went 7-1 in his NFL picks last week…Kay runs it back and getting some more winners out of him to get you set for this weekend.

Watch the full episode below:

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture.

