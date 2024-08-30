Up & Adams: Friday, August 30th, 2024

Kay Adams hosted the latest episode of 'Up & Adams' on FanDuel TV and YouTube live! In today’s episode, Kay reacts to San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk signing an extension with the team and the latest comments from Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and quarterback Dak Prescott amid contract negotiations.

Next, Kay highlights the tight ends she’s targeting in fantasy football drafts this year.

Then, 49ers tight end George Kittle discusses the entire saga surrounding Aiyuk’s contrition situation, why he plays well consistently on Monday Night Football, and the team’s Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets.

After that, former All-Pro running back Ricky Williams talks about his experience playing for former head coach Nick Saban on the Miami Dolphins in 2005 and the importance of astrology in his life.

Finally, Hall of Fame defensive end Dwight Freeney shares his thoughts on the Houston Texans-Indianapolis Colts rivalry and whether certain quarterbacks are overrated or underrated.

Up & Adams airs weekdays on FanDuel TV from 11 a.m. to noon Eastern. Join Kay Adams and a rotating roster of personalities from across sports and entertainment as they discuss the biggest storylines in the NFL, sports and pop culture. Each episode will be posted after the fact on the Up & Adams YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Follow “Up & Adams” on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!