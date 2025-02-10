The Unrivaled League is off to a hot start, but the new league continues to throw wrinkles into the basketball landscape.

On Monday, February 10th, a 1-on-1 tournament will begin to crown a champion.

For a full breakdown on the format, check out our Unrivaled 1-on-1 Tournament primer.

Unrivaled League 1-on-1 Tournament Betting Odds

Here are the overall odds to win the Unrivaled 1-on-1 Tournament, via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Unrivaled 1 On 1 Tournament Champion FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Napheesa Collier +300 Breanna Stewart +410 Jewell Loyd +600 Arike Ogunbowale +650 Rhyne Howard +900 Kahleah Copper +1100 Chelsea Gray +1500 View Full Table ChevronDown

Unrivaled League 1-on-1 Tournament Best Bets and Predictions

Napheesa Collier (+300)

It's hard not to like Collier as the favorite in this tournament. Collier’s unassisted made field goal rate was actually shy of the WNBA average (42nd percentile) during the 2024 WNBA season, but she led the league in defensive win shares.

With a 91st-percentile offensive rating and the ability to take over games, Collier has the juice to convert as the tournament favorite.

If she falls behind, she could struggle to create her own shot from deep, though, and that could be an interesting variable in this tournament.

Jewell Loyd (+600)

Jewell Loyd gets buckets, and her game should translate well in a 1-on-1 format. She had a 27.8% usage rate in the 2024 season, sixth-highest of any player in the league.

She scored half of her buckets without an assist, an 87th-percentile rate across the league. And her defensive metrics were pretty elite, including a 97th-percentile defensive win shares output.

Chelsea Gray (+1500)

I think it's fair to want defense and the penchant for scoring unassisted buckets whenever looking for a long shot, and Gray checks both of those boxes.

Her 56.0% unassisted field goal make rate is fourth in the tournament (trailing Jordin Canada's 73.9%, Natasha Cloud's 61.8%, and Brittney Sykes' 59.3% rates). Gray's usage rate isn't particularly elite as part of a strong Aces squad.

However, she's got an elite unassisted three-point make rate (96th percentile) and defensive metrics 85th-percentile or better in defensive rating and defensive win shares.

