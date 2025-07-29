Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 29

Will Bowden Francis strike out more than 4.5 batters? Can Tomoyuki Sugano exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 29, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles

Bowden Francis (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 3.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

