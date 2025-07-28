FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 29

The MLB schedule on Tuesday is not one to miss. The contests include the Chicago Cubs playing the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Take a look at at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 12:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, MASN and SNET
  • Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton vs. Eric Lauer
  • Records: Orioles (47-58), Blue Jays (63-43)
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 50.82%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 49.18%

Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: MASN and SNET
  • Probable Pitchers: vs.
  • Records: Orioles (47-58), Blue Jays (63-43)
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -110
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 54.59%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 45.41%

Colorado Rockies at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen vs. Tanner Gordon
  • Records: Guardians (52-53), Rockies (27-78)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -225
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +188

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
  • Guardians Win Probability: 57.97%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 42.03%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: FDSDET and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Brandon Pfaadt
  • Records: Tigers (61-46), Diamondbacks (51-55)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 51.98%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 48.02%

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: TBS, YES and FDSSUN
  • Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Joe Boyle
  • Records: Yankees (57-48), Rays (53-53)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -205
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 57.28%
  • Rays Win Probability: 42.72%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: FDSOH and SportsNet LA
  • Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Tyler Glasnow
  • Records: Reds (56-50), Dodgers (61-45)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -148
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
  • Reds Win Probability: 50.67%
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 49.33%

Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: Jonathan Cannon vs. Jesús Luzardo
  • Records: White Sox (38-68), Phillies (60-45)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -198
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +166

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 64.59%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 35.41%

Atlanta Braves at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSKC and FDSSO
  • Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Erick Fedde
  • Records: Royals (52-54), Braves (44-60)
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
  • Royals Win Probability: 53.52%
  • Braves Win Probability: 46.48%

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: FDSWI and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester vs. Colin Rea
  • Records: Brewers (62-43), Cubs (62-43)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 55.42%
  • Cubs Win Probability: 44.58%

Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MNNT and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack vs. Lucas Giolito
  • Records: Twins (50-55), Red Sox (57-50)
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 53.31%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 46.69%

Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSFL
  • Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Sandy Alcantara
  • Records: Cardinals (54-53), Marlins (50-54)
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -172
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 62.89%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 37.11%

Washington Nationals at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: SCHN and MASN2
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Mike Soroka
  • Records: Astros (60-46), Nationals (43-62)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 62.39%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 37.61%

Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:38 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSW and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Patrick Corbin
  • Records: Angels (51-55), Rangers (56-50)
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: -124
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 51.40%
  • Angels Win Probability: 48.60%

New York Mets at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PETCO Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, SDPA and SNY
  • Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish vs. Sean Manaea
  • Records: Padres (57-49), Mets (62-44)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 51.64%
  • Padres Win Probability: 48.36%

Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-BA and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Bailey Falter
  • Records: Giants (54-52), Pirates (44-62)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -162
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 53.69%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 46.31%

Seattle Mariners at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW
  • Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Logan Evans
  • Records: Athletics (46-62), Mariners (56-50)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 50.56%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 49.44%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

