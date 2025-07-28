Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 29
The MLB schedule on Tuesday is not one to miss. The contests include the Chicago Cubs playing the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Take a look at at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MLB Network, MASN and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton vs. Eric Lauer
- Records: Orioles (47-58), Blue Jays (63-43)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -130
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 50.82%
- Orioles Win Probability: 49.18%
Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: vs.
- Records: Orioles (47-58), Blue Jays (63-43)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -110
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 54.59%
- Orioles Win Probability: 45.41%
Colorado Rockies at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen vs. Tanner Gordon
- Records: Guardians (52-53), Rockies (27-78)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -225
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +188
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 57.97%
- Rockies Win Probability: 42.03%
Arizona Diamondbacks at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: FDSDET and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Brandon Pfaadt
- Records: Tigers (61-46), Diamondbacks (51-55)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -142
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 51.98%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 48.02%
Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: TBS, YES and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Joe Boyle
- Records: Yankees (57-48), Rays (53-53)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -205
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +172
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 57.28%
- Rays Win Probability: 42.72%
Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Tyler Glasnow
- Records: Reds (56-50), Dodgers (61-45)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -148
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 50.67%
- Dodgers Win Probability: 49.33%
Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Jonathan Cannon vs. Jesús Luzardo
- Records: White Sox (38-68), Phillies (60-45)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -198
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +166
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 64.59%
- White Sox Win Probability: 35.41%
Atlanta Braves at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Erick Fedde
- Records: Royals (52-54), Braves (44-60)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -130
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 53.52%
- Braves Win Probability: 46.48%
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester vs. Colin Rea
- Records: Brewers (62-43), Cubs (62-43)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -120
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 55.42%
- Cubs Win Probability: 44.58%
Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack vs. Lucas Giolito
- Records: Twins (50-55), Red Sox (57-50)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -112
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 53.31%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 46.69%
Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Sandy Alcantara
- Records: Cardinals (54-53), Marlins (50-54)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -172
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 62.89%
- Marlins Win Probability: 37.11%
Washington Nationals at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Mike Soroka
- Records: Astros (60-46), Nationals (43-62)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -142
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 62.39%
- Nationals Win Probability: 37.61%
Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Patrick Corbin
- Records: Angels (51-55), Rangers (56-50)
- Angels Moneyline Odds: -124
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 51.40%
- Angels Win Probability: 48.60%
New York Mets at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SDPA and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish vs. Sean Manaea
- Records: Padres (57-49), Mets (62-44)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -120
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 51.64%
- Padres Win Probability: 48.36%
Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-BA and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Bailey Falter
- Records: Giants (54-52), Pirates (44-62)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -162
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 53.69%
- Pirates Win Probability: 46.31%
Seattle Mariners at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Logan Evans
- Records: Athletics (46-62), Mariners (56-50)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -120
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 50.56%
- Athletics Win Probability: 49.44%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.