Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 29

The MLB schedule on Tuesday is not one to miss. The contests include the Chicago Cubs playing the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Take a look at at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MLB Network, MASN and SNET

MLB Network, MASN and SNET Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton vs. Eric Lauer

Charlie Morton vs. Eric Lauer Records: Orioles (47-58), Blue Jays (63-43)

Orioles (47-58), Blue Jays (63-43) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 50.82%

50.82% Orioles Win Probability: 49.18%

Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and SNET

MASN and SNET Probable Pitchers: vs.

vs. Records: Orioles (47-58), Blue Jays (63-43)

Orioles (47-58), Blue Jays (63-43) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 54.59%

54.59% Orioles Win Probability: 45.41%

Colorado Rockies at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and COLR

CLEG and COLR Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen vs. Tanner Gordon

Logan Allen vs. Tanner Gordon Records: Guardians (52-53), Rockies (27-78)

Guardians (52-53), Rockies (27-78) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -225

-225 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +188

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 57.97%

57.97% Rockies Win Probability: 42.03%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: FDSDET and ARID

FDSDET and ARID Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Brandon Pfaadt

Casey Mize vs. Brandon Pfaadt Records: Tigers (61-46), Diamondbacks (51-55)

Tigers (61-46), Diamondbacks (51-55) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 51.98%

51.98% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 48.02%

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: TBS, YES and FDSSUN

TBS, YES and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Joe Boyle

Max Fried vs. Joe Boyle Records: Yankees (57-48), Rays (53-53)

Yankees (57-48), Rays (53-53) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -205

-205 Rays Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 57.28%

57.28% Rays Win Probability: 42.72%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and SportsNet LA

FDSOH and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Tyler Glasnow

Nick Lodolo vs. Tyler Glasnow Records: Reds (56-50), Dodgers (61-45)

Reds (56-50), Dodgers (61-45) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Reds Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 50.67%

50.67% Dodgers Win Probability: 49.33%

Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and NBCS-PH

CHSN and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Jonathan Cannon vs. Jesús Luzardo

Jonathan Cannon vs. Jesús Luzardo Records: White Sox (38-68), Phillies (60-45)

White Sox (38-68), Phillies (60-45) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -198

-198 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +166

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 64.59%

64.59% White Sox Win Probability: 35.41%

Atlanta Braves at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and FDSSO

FDSKC and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Erick Fedde

Seth Lugo vs. Erick Fedde Records: Royals (52-54), Braves (44-60)

Royals (52-54), Braves (44-60) Royals Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Braves Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 53.52%

53.52% Braves Win Probability: 46.48%

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and MARQ

FDSWI and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester vs. Colin Rea

Quinn Priester vs. Colin Rea Records: Brewers (62-43), Cubs (62-43)

Brewers (62-43), Cubs (62-43) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 55.42%

55.42% Cubs Win Probability: 44.58%

Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and NESN

MNNT and NESN Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack vs. Lucas Giolito

Chris Paddack vs. Lucas Giolito Records: Twins (50-55), Red Sox (57-50)

Twins (50-55), Red Sox (57-50) Twins Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 53.31%

53.31% Red Sox Win Probability: 46.69%

Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSFL

FDSMW and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Sandy Alcantara

Sonny Gray vs. Sandy Alcantara Records: Cardinals (54-53), Marlins (50-54)

Cardinals (54-53), Marlins (50-54) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 62.89%

62.89% Marlins Win Probability: 37.11%

Washington Nationals at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and MASN2

SCHN and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: vs. Mike Soroka

vs. Mike Soroka Records: Astros (60-46), Nationals (43-62)

Astros (60-46), Nationals (43-62) Astros Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 62.39%

62.39% Nationals Win Probability: 37.61%

Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and RSN

FDSW and RSN Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Patrick Corbin

Yusei Kikuchi vs. Patrick Corbin Records: Angels (51-55), Rangers (56-50)

Angels (51-55), Rangers (56-50) Angels Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 51.40%

51.40% Angels Win Probability: 48.60%

New York Mets at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: MLB Network, SDPA and SNY

MLB Network, SDPA and SNY Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish vs. Sean Manaea

Yu Darvish vs. Sean Manaea Records: Padres (57-49), Mets (62-44)

Padres (57-49), Mets (62-44) Mets Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Padres Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 51.64%

51.64% Padres Win Probability: 48.36%

Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-BA and SportsNet PT

MLB Network, NBCS-BA and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Bailey Falter

Justin Verlander vs. Bailey Falter Records: Giants (54-52), Pirates (44-62)

Giants (54-52), Pirates (44-62) Giants Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 53.69%

53.69% Pirates Win Probability: 46.31%

Seattle Mariners at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW

NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Logan Evans

Luis Severino vs. Logan Evans Records: Athletics (46-62), Mariners (56-50)

Athletics (46-62), Mariners (56-50) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 50.56%

50.56% Athletics Win Probability: 49.44%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.