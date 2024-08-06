2024 UNLV Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

The UNLV Rebels' 2024 record sits at 2-0. Check out their full schedule and results in the article below.

UNLV 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Houston Aug. 31 W 27-7 Cougars (-3.5) 55.5 2 Utah Tech Sept. 7 W 72-14 Rebels (-41.5) 56.5 3 @ Kansas Sept. 13 - Jayhawks (-7.5) 57.5 5 Fresno State Sept. 28 - - - 6 Syracuse Oct. 4 - - - 7 @ Utah State Oct. 11 - - - 8 @ Oregon State Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

UNLV Last Game

The Rebels beat the Utah Tech Trailblazers 72-14 in their last outing. In that game against the Trailblazers, Matthew Sluka had 161 yards on 8-of-17 passing (47.1%) for the Rebels, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 70 yards and one rushing touchdown. Greg Burrell toted the rock 11 times for 101 yards (9.2 yards per carry) with one touchdown on the ground. Ricky White reeled in five balls for 111 yards (averaging 22.2 per catch), while scoring three touchdowns against the Trailblazers.

UNLV Betting Insights

UNLV has not been the moneyline favorite so far this season.

