Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 7

The Monday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Dodgers vs Brewers Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (56-35) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (50-40)

Date: Monday, July 7, 2025

Monday, July 7, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-144) | MIL: (+122)

LAD: (-144) | MIL: (+122) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+120) | MIL: +1.5 (-144)

LAD: -1.5 (+120) | MIL: +1.5 (-144) Total: 8 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Dodgers vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 8-6, 2.51 ERA vs Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 9-4, 2.91 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Yoshinobu Yamamoto (8-6) to the mound, while Freddy Peralta (9-4) will take the ball for the Brewers. Yamamoto and his team have a record of 8-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Yamamoto's team has been victorious in 58.8% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 10-7. The Brewers have gone 10-8-0 ATS in Peralta's 18 starts with a set spread. The Brewers have been the underdog on the moneyline in seven of Peralta's starts this season, and they went 2-5 in those games.

Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (53.3%)

Dodgers vs Brewers Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -144 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a +122 underdog despite being at home.

Dodgers vs Brewers Spread

The Dodgers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Brewers. The Dodgers are +120 to cover the spread, while the Brewers are -144.

Dodgers vs Brewers Over/Under

Dodgers versus Brewers on July 7 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -100 and the under set at -122.

Dodgers vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 77 games this season and have come away with the win 49 times (63.6%) in those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 39-23 when favored by -144 or more this year.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 50 of their 89 opportunities.

The Dodgers have an against the spread record of 39-50-0 in 89 games with a line this season.

The Brewers have compiled a 19-23 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.2% of those games).

Milwaukee is 5-9 (winning just 35.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.

The Brewers have played in 88 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-50-1).

The Brewers have gone 46-42-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 97 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .610, both of which lead Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .278 batting average and an on-base percentage of .380.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks 44th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Mookie Betts is batting .252 with 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 35 walks. He's slugging .397 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 96th, his on-base percentage 86th, and his slugging percentage 105th.

Betts has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs.

Andy Pages has collected 95 base hits, an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .497 this season.

Will Smith has 77 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .433.

Smith heads into this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with three home runs, five walks and three RBIs.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has 98 hits with a .459 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Brewers. He's batting .260 and with an on-base percentage of .293.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage is 137th, and he is 51st in slugging.

Chourio hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .471 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Christian Yelich is hitting .260 with 11 doubles, 17 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 76th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.

Sal Frelick is batting .294 with 10 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 24 walks.

Brice Turang's .351 OBP paces his team.

